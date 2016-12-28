Wednesday’s Child: 14-Year-Old Kaylee

Kaylee is a bright, soft-spoken fourteen-year-old Caucasian girl who loves clothes and fashion. She has a good eye for design. Kaylee attends a specialized public middle school program. She is behind academically, which may have more to do with her multiple moves as well as emotional and behavioral challenges than her actual capability. She struggles with her peer relationships at times but this is something she is working on.

Kaylee would benefit from a family who is understanding of behaviors related to childhood trauma. Kaylee is legally freed for adoption and could be placed in a single or two parent family, with no children or older children. The family should be supportive of Kaylee’s connection to her birth family. It is Kaylee’s wish to remain in Massachusetts.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.