Overnight Fire Destroys Middleboro Home

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) — An overnight fire left five people displaced and their home severely damaged.

The roof of the home collapsed, and the second floor is completely charred.

This is the back of the house in Middleborough. Fire chief says 5 people are displaced from 3 apartments inside. #wbz pic.twitter.com/wwZANSPZX8 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) December 28, 2016

Fire crews said the emergency call came in just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they arrived, they found large flames shooting from the back of the house that spread to the second floor.

The five people who were at home at the time made it out safely.

Middleboro Fire Chief Lance Benjamino said it appeared someone tried to put out the fire before they got there.

Fire destroys home in Middleborough overnight. Everyone made it out safe. One firefighter injured, but OK. #wbz pic.twitter.com/WEwlGomb9z — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) December 28, 2016

Firefighters had their hands full, especially when the flames began to endanger neighbors’ homes.

“The engine had to protect the houses beside it,” said Benjamino. “This house to the left was starting to catch fire, so we had to concentrate on that house as well.”

Benjamino said one firefighter was injured, but that he is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.