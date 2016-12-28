Hunter Takes Responsibility After Accidentally Shooting Himself While Testing Ice

WORCESTER (CBS) – A hunter from Orange who accidentally shot himself while testing the strength of ice with his gun admits he made a mistake as he begins a lengthy recovery from his injuries.

Hunter Richardson, 18, was deer hunting on Christmas Eve when he slammed the butt of his muzzle loader rifle into the ice.

The gun fired, striking Richardson in the chest. The bullet missed his heart and a major artery, but collapsed his lung and shattered his shoulder blade.

“It’s horrible. There’s really no other way to say it,” said Lee Anna Richardson, Hunter’s mother.

After he was hit by the bullet, Hunter’s father, cousin and little brother stopped the bleeding. A stranger used his tractor to clear a path for first responders.

Thanks to the help of those actions, the recent Mahar High School graduate survived. He is expected to remain in the Intensive Care Unit at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester for at least two weeks.

“I never in a million, gazillion years thought I would be in the ICU with my son hoping he just survives,” said Lee Anna Richardson.

An online fundraising page has been created to help pay for Richardson’s medical bills.

As he was brought into surgery, Hunter told his family he knew he made a mistake.

“Before he was sedated he said he took responsibility for it. It was his fault. He screwed up,” Lee Anna Richardson told WBZ-TV.