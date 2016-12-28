Bedard: Josh McDaniels ‘Good As Gone’ From Patriots [VIDEO]

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the most pervasive off-field rumors with the Patriots in 2016 has been the future of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who may be leaving New England after the season to pursue an open head coaching position. McDaniels is committed to the Patriots in the meantime and won’t interview anywhere during the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean he won’t do so after season’s end.

Greg Bedard made his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Massarotti to talk all things Patriots and NFL, and McDaniels’ future was one of the main topics. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora has been reporting since September that McDaniels will almost certainly take up one of the league’s head coaching vacancies in the offseason, which will include teams like the Rams, Jaguars, Bills, and perhaps a few surprises.

Bedard corroborated La Canfora’s ongoing reports, saying that he is hearing that McDaniels is “as good as gone” from New England. He cites the Jaguars as a possibility, but believes the Rams would be a good destination due to stable ownership that would give him a long leash.

“I’m trying to get Los Angeles if I’m [McDaniels],” said Bedard. “[Quarterback Jared] Goff has shown me some flashes, but you’re not tied to these guys anymore. … You look at, also, [Stan] Kroenke, the owner there, look at what he did with [Jeff] Fisher. How many years did he give Fisher when he was mediocre?”

Bedard also believes the New York Giants would have been a good destination for McDaniels if he decided to leave after last season.