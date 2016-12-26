Lyft Driver In Custody For Dorchester Stabbing

BOSTON (CBS) — A female Lyft driver is in police custody Monday after she allegedly stabbed another woman late Sunday night in Dorchester.
Boston Police say 25-year-old Kiona Thomas of Roslindale initially fled the scene at 967 Blue Hill Avenue Sunday night, but later turned herself in.
The stabbing victim is a 21-year-old woman who, according to building tenants, was not a passenger in the Lyft vehicle. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack that occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. and was taken to Boston Medical Center. She is now expected to survive.
Authorities say an altercation between Thomas and her Lyft passenger preceded the stabbing attack.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports Monday that a resident of the Blue Hill Avenue address where the stabbing took place says a Good Samaritan who heard the altercation and came to the scene to help the passenger was the stabbing victim.
“The Lyft driver had dropped off a neighbor, a tenant here in the building and was assaulted by one of the drivers, got stabbed in the neck. I guess there was an altercation with her friend that was in the cab,” a building resident told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.
Police say Thomas has been charged with assault with intent to murder and will be arraigned on Tuesday.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports