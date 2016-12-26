Driver Rescued After Truck Crashes Into Westwood Pond

WESTWOOD (CBS) — A man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after his pickup truck crashed into an icy pond in Westwood.

Authorities responded to Buckmaster Pond in Westwood just after 5 p.m. Monday. Police say the truck was driving down Pond Street when it struck a utility pole, plowed through a wooden guardrail, and drove into the pond.

The driver, a Westwood man in his forties, was able to get himself out of the truck and onto the bank of the pond. Bystanders rushed to help him. First responders say he was the only occupant of the truck.

The man was transported to Norwood Hospital.

“The folks that had gotten there before I did had actually run back to their cars to get blankets for him. And they were throwing anything they could on him,” witness Rich Granata said.

Truck now out of Buckmaster Pond. Witness says ppl who saw crash rushed to help, threw coats on top of driver. #wbz pic.twitter.com/AucE5bBD59 — Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) December 27, 2016

Crews then used chain saws and a tow truck to pull the submerged truck from the icy water.

Utility crews worked for several hours afterwards to replace the utility pole which was split in two.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.