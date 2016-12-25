CO Leak At Hull Apartment Building: Officials Look Into Man’s Death Afterwards

December 25, 2016 7:33 PM
HULL (CBS) — Authorities are still trying to figure out if a carbon monoxide leak at a Hull apartment building had anything to do with the death of a man on Christmas Day.

First responders were summoned to Westminster Road just after nine o’clock Sunday morning, after a tenant heard a CO detector going off.

The exterior of a Hull apartment building where a carbon monoxide leak was detected. (WBZ-TV)

The building was evacuated when firefighters discovered moderate carbon monoxide readings — possibly from a faulty heating system.

But a 27-year-old man at the scene was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.

The Hull fire chief says the victim had been sick for a few days prior to this incident. South Shore Hospital doctors are trying to determine if the carbon monoxide leak played any role in his death.

The investigation into the carbon monoxide leak was ongoing Sunday evening.

