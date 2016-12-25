Keller @ Large: Reducing The Stigma Surrounding Mental Illness

BOSTON (CBS) — As wonderful as the holidays can be, it can also be a difficult time for the 1 in 5 Americans who deal with mental illness.
WBZ political analyst Jon Keller devoted his Christmas Day Keller @ Large segment to a campaign by Belmont’s McLean Hospital aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness.
An exhibit at Logan Airport created by the hospital showcases the photographs and stories of people who have struggled with mental illness.
“It’s not something to run from. When a person is really struggling they need the opposite – a good strong, support system,” mental health advocate Meg G. said.
More than 75 percent of people with mental illness have reported experiencing stigma, McLean Hospital’s Christine Tebaldi says.
“The hope of this campaign is to really reduce that stigma and help individuals be able to access services and tell their stories,” Tebaldi said.
