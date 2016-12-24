NORAD Tracking Santa Claus As He Approaches New England

BOSTON (CBS) — Christmas Eve is here again–and the folks over at NORAD are tracking Santa on his journey to deliver presents around the globe.

NORAD has been tracking Santa for over 50 years.

According to the website, the tradition began in 1955 when an advertising company based in Colorado Springs misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief’s operations hotline.

We are live at the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center. Start calling in now. #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/tpeQDNS0Zj — NORAD Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2016

“The Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole,” the NORAD Santa website explains. “Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born.”

In 1958 CONAD became NORAD, and the tradition has continued ever since.

And just in case you were worried, the Boston Police Department said Santa is exempt from all parking and airspace restrictions.

#BPDHolidayAdvisory: Per Commissioner Evans – Kris Kringle is exempt from all parking/airspace restrictions for the next 24 hours. #HoHoHo pic.twitter.com/GqyOKRdtjz — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 24, 2016

You can track Santa’s travels at www.noradsanta.org, and follow updates on Twitter via the handle @NoradSanta.