3-Year-Old Yarmouth Girl Accidentally Shoots Herself With Father’s Gun

YARMOUTH (CBS) – A military veteran is faces several charges after his young daughter accidentally shot herself with a gun that was left on the nightstand of a Yarmouth home.
Police and paramedics responded to a home on Captain Daniel Road on Friday around 1 p.m. and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a serious gunshot wound in her left hand.
The child was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers discovered that the child had found a fully loaded handgun on a nightstand in the bedroom she shares with her parents.
Yarmouth Police seized a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol and several unlicensed firearms from the house.
The child’s father, 30-year-old Nicholas Alexander Jenner, was arrested on several charges, including improper storage of a large capacity of a firearm near a minor, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment of a child.