Celtics @ 7: Isaiah Thomas Goes Toe-To-Toe With Russell Westbrook

December 24, 2016 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Adam Kafuman, celtics @ 7, Isaiah Thomas, Russell Westbrook

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics enjoyed a 3-0 road trip, but returned to the Garden Friday and lost to the Thunder in a game that featured a wildly entertaining fourth quarter duel between Isaiah Thomas and Russell Westbrook.

On Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub, host Adam Kaufman looked back at the showdown and what went right and wrong in a very winnable game for the Green.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor joined the show as well to discuss which big men the C’s should target before the trade deadline, if Boston should be willing to part with its upcoming picks from Brooklyn, Jaylen Brown’s development and, of course, whether DeMarcus Cousins would be a good fit with the Celts … and their media.

Enjoy the full show podcast below!

Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7

