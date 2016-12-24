City Hall Skating Path Reopens Following Zamboni Crash

BOSTON (CBS) – The skating path at City Hall’s “Boston Winter” reopened on Saturday after a Zamboni crashed through barriers the night before.
TD Garden officials were assessing damage after the crash, which sent the Zamboni through the side rails and down several stairs.
As a result, the rink was closed Friday night and through much of the day Saturday.
Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m., the path reopened. It will remain open until 4 p.m.
The rest Boston Winter remained open during the time the skating path was closed.