Despite Terror Warning, Boston Parishioners Spread Joy Of Christmas

December 24, 2016 6:56 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — The FBI is warning churches this weekend to be vigilant this weekend after ISIS called on supporters to target holiday gatherings–but local churchgoers don’t seem too concerned.

“We’re just here to have a happy holidays, and wish everybody that,” parishioner Cray Rogers told WBZ-TV’s Chantee Lans.

Officials tell CBS News that ISIS called for attacks against churches in the United States.

On Sunday, Boston’s mayor and Cardinal Sean O’Malley spoke out about the warnings for the first time.

“We’ve increased our security around the temples and the synagogues, and the churches,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

O’Malley said he’s leaving the security issues in the capable hands of the city, and that he knows the mayor and Boston Police are prepared to keep people safe as they come to worship.

“Hopefully the more that we can do to promote understanding among peoples and to promote justice, that’s what brings peace in the world,” said Cardinal O’Malley.

