Bright Orange Rooster Discovered On Busy Lynn Road

December 23, 2016 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Lynn, MSPCA

BOSTON (CBS) – A Lynn resident made a colorful discovery on a busy road this week.

The MSPCA received a call from a Good Samaritan on Wednesday after they found a rooster that had been painted orange from “beak to toe.”

Chester, a bright orange rooster. (Image Credit: MSPCA)

Chester, a bright orange rooster. (Image Credit: MSPCA)

The unnamed resident alerted Lynn Animal Control Officer Kevin Biasetti, who brought the bright rooster to the MSPCA-Nevins Farm.

“We’ve taken in thousands of roosters in our 100 years of operation but this is the first time anyone can recall a bird painted orange from head to toe,” said Julia Pesek of the MPSCA-Nevins Farm.  “It’s impossible to know who did this and why but the most important thing to us is that he’s seemingly healthy and very adoptable—once we correct his bad dye job!”

The rooster was named Chester, and he was given residence in a makeshift coop at the barn.

Anyone interested in adopting Chester can email barnstaff@mspca.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia