Bright Orange Rooster Discovered On Busy Lynn Road

BOSTON (CBS) – A Lynn resident made a colorful discovery on a busy road this week.
The MSPCA received a call from a Good Samaritan on Wednesday after they found a rooster that had been painted orange from “beak to toe.”
The unnamed resident alerted Lynn Animal Control Officer Kevin Biasetti, who brought the bright rooster to the MSPCA-Nevins Farm.
“We’ve taken in thousands of roosters in our 100 years of operation but this is the first time anyone can recall a bird painted orange from head to toe,” said Julia Pesek of the MPSCA-Nevins Farm. “It’s impossible to know who did this and why but the most important thing to us is that he’s seemingly healthy and very adoptable—once we correct his bad dye job!”
The rooster was named Chester, and he was given residence in a makeshift coop at the barn.
Anyone interested in adopting Chester can email barnstaff@mspca.org.