Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers Flock To South Shore Plaza

By Chantee Lans, WBZ-TV December 23, 2016 9:06 PM
BRAINTREE (CBS) – If you still need to buy gifts, there is still time to squeeze in some last minute holiday shopping.

The South Shore Plaza mall was packed with shoppers. Some shoppers told WBZ that they were almost finished while others were just getting started on the eve of Christmas Eve.

“Pick up my presents for my kids, my husband, everywhere,” shopper Paula Freadah said.

Holiday gift shoppers Friday at South Shore Plaza in Braintree. (WBZ-TV)

Shoppers were hoping to find good deals while finding the perfect gift. Reps for South Shore Plaza Mall told WBZ that so far this season has been a very profitable one, with consistent packed parking lots and filled hallways.

“Oh, this is it. If I forget anybody at this point, they’re getting money because I’m done,” another last-minute shopper told WBZ.

The South Shore Plaza Mall will open until 11 p.m. on Friday. Christmas Eve hours on Saturday will be from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

