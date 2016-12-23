Man Injured After Car Hit By Train In Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A man was seriously injured after the car he was driving was struck by a train early Friday morning.
His car was hit by a CSX freight train near the Oak Street crossing in Bridgewater on the Middleboro Commuter Rail line around 3 a.m.
The MBTA said the 20-year-old man was taken to Brockton Hospital with serious injuries. He has not yet been identified.
The car sustained heavy front-end damage.
Bridgewater Police, MBTA Transit Police, and the Plymouth County DA’s office are investigating the crash.
So far, they’ve determined the man turned right off of Oak Street and stopped on the tracks.
Shuttle buses replaced the trains for some time, but regular train service resumed later Friday morning.