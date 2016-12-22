WBZ4[1]
Report: Tom Coughlin The Favorite To Replace Rex Ryan In Buffalo

December 22, 2016 8:41 AM
Filed Under: Buffalo Bills, Matt Dolloff, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Rex Ryan hasn’t even been fired yet, but recent reports are operating as if his ouster is a foregone conclusion. According to a new story by Pro Football Weekly, the coach’s act has “worn thin quickly” with the Bills’ ownership group led by Terry Pagula.

But the more intriguing part of the report is not that Rex is apparently on his way out, but that the Bills have already been speaking to his potential replacement. Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is reportedly the favorite to become the Bills’ next head coach. The PFW report says that conversations between Coughlin and the Bills began “a few weeks ago” and that there is mutual interest.

It’s curious that the Bills are already looking to move on from Rex, who is 15-15 in 30 games as Bills head coach. The team could be viewed as an underachiever, especially on defense. But for a franchise whose last playoff game was the “Music City Miracle” game from the 1999 season, a .500 record hardly feels like a fireable offense. It must be true that the Pegulas have already grown tired of the Rex Ryan Traveling Sideshow™.

Coughlin taking over the Bills would only be a good thing for the Patriots. As is well-known from his time with the Giants, Coughlin is a coach who knows what it takes to beat Bill Belichick and Tom Brady and his teams have handed the Pats some of their toughest losses in franchise history. The Patriots could always use more competition in the AFC East, which they just won for the 14th time since 2001.

Tyrod Taylor may not exactly be as good a quarterback as Eli Manning, but Coughlin is a guy who could get the most out of him when the Bills face the Patriots – at least, more than Rex could. Most importantly, Coughlin would have a chance to get the most out of the Bills’ talented but inconsistent defense. Their failures on that side of the ball are perhaps the biggest disappointment in Rex’s tenure in Buffalo.

How would you feel about Tom Coughlin coaching the Bills? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

