Millions To Give Up Alcohol For ‘Dry January’

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s that time of year to start thinking of your New Year’s resolutions, like losing weight and quitting smoking.
Well what about drinking?
This year millions of people will be participating in what’s being called “Dry January” a campaign spearheaded by a British group called Alcohol Concern.
The goal is to detox, lose weight, and save money by giving up alcohol for 31 days.
It’s not clear if this will improve the health of most participants but some people who have done it before say they slept better, lost weight, and had more energy.
It also encouraged them to reduce their alcohol intake during subsequent months.