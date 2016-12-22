Manny Ramirez Looking To Make A Comeback

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears Manny Ramirez wants to get back to being Manny Ramirez the baseball player.
The 12-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series champ, now 44, is considering a comeback. TMZ Sports talked with the former slugger’s wife, Juliana, who said Manny has been hitting the gym hard in hopes of returning to the diamond.
“He is training extremely hard,” Juliana Ramirez told TMZ Sports. “Batting, CrossFit, Orange Theory. He never stops.”
Ramirez, who clubbed 555 homers during his 19-year MLB career, looks pretty good in the cages too, based on the video posted by TMZ Sports.
He last played in the Majors in 2011, when he appeared in five games for the Tampa Bay Rays before retiring amid another positive PED test (which would have required him to serve a 100-game suspension, which was later dropped to 50 games). He signed with the Oakland A’s in February 2012, but requested to be released in June, which the A’s granted.
Ramirez last played professional baseball in 2014, suiting up for the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate while also serving as a hitting consultant.
One Comment