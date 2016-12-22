Hightower Doesn’t Practice, Brady Limited Again For Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Dont’a Hightower did not practice on Thursday, as the Patriots prepare for Saturday’s matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
Hightower was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, but missed all of Thursday’s session with a knee injury. The linebacker, who is fourth on the team with 64 total tackles this season, was not on the practice/injury report the last few weeks until re-appearing on Wednesday. He missed Weeks 2 and 3 earlier this season with a knee injury.
The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe is reporting that Hightower should be good to go for Saturday’s game.
Receiver Danny Amendola was the only other absence at Thursday’s practice. He is reportedly going to miss the rest of the regular season with an ankle injury he suffered on December 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Quarterback Tom Brady was once again limited with a thigh injury on Thursday. Also limited for the Patriots were tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), defensive back Jordan Richards (knee) and special teams captain Matthew Slater (foot).
