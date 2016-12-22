WBZ4[1]
Here’s A Good Use For Your Empty Amazon Boxes

December 22, 2016 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Amazon

SEATTLE (CBS) – Wondering what to do with all those empty Amazon boxes after you open up gifts this holiday season?

The online retailer is partnering with Goodwill to offer its customers a way to give back.

All you have to do is fill a box [it doesn’t have to be from Amazon] with clothes, accessories or other household goods you no longer need. Then, print a free shipping label via GiveBackBox.com.

UPS or the U.S. Postal Service will deliver those boxes of donations to a local Goodwill for free.

Not only does it help out those in need, but it’s also a great way to recycle unwanted boxes.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lizzz (@Lizzzne) says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:44 pm

    I use my old cardboard boxes under my mulch in the garden and recycle it. Great for the soil and to reduce weeding the mulch.

