Here’s A Good Use For Your Empty Amazon Boxes

SEATTLE (CBS) – Wondering what to do with all those empty Amazon boxes after you open up gifts this holiday season?
The online retailer is partnering with Goodwill to offer its customers a way to give back.
All you have to do is fill a box [it doesn’t have to be from Amazon] with clothes, accessories or other household goods you no longer need. Then, print a free shipping label via GiveBackBox.com.
UPS or the U.S. Postal Service will deliver those boxes of donations to a local Goodwill for free.
Not only does it help out those in need, but it’s also a great way to recycle unwanted boxes.
One Comment
I use my old cardboard boxes under my mulch in the garden and recycle it. Great for the soil and to reduce weeding the mulch.