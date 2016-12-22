Italian Woman With North End Ties Killed In Berlin Attack

BOSTON (CBS) — A Italian woman with ties to a family in Boston’s North End is among the dead after a truck plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany in a terrorist attack Monday, killing 12.
Fabrizia Di Lorenzo was visiting Berlin from Italy at the time.
Her cousins own Lucia’s Restaurant in the North End.
“We send our love to her parents Gaetano and Giovanna and to her brother Gerardo and to all our family in Sulmona, Italy,” her family members in Boston said in a statement. “Fabrizia dedicated her life to the ideals of cooperation and understanding between peoples and nations. Though she was taken from us by we know her ideals will live on.”
The family said they are making plans to go to Italy in the coming days.