Dana-Farber Makes ‘Urgent’ Plea For O-Negative Blood Donations

BOSTON (CBS) – The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston made an “urgent” plea for donations of Type O-Negative blood on social media Wednesday morning.
The cancer center says it has less than a day’s supply of O-Negative blood for its patients.
Both Dana-Farber and Brigham and Women’s Hospital receive blood and platelet donations from the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center, located at 35 Binney St.
“The holiday season sharply curtails donations and the blood supply is at extremely low levels nationwide,” officials said in a statement.
Any blood type would be welcome, but there’s currently a specific need for O-Negative blood.
More information from Dana-Farber about donating blood can be found here.