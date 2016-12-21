High School Hockey Season Cancelled Due To Team’s ‘Pervasive’ Antisemitism

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Because of what administrators called a “pervasive issue” of anti-Semitic and derogatory behavior, the remainder of the joint Marian High School and Keefe Technical High School hockey team’s season has been cancelled.

In a letter sent to parents of hockey team members, administrators from both schools described numerous incidents of hate and anti-Semitic behavior from the team. As a result, players won’t take the ice again this season.

According to a letter from Keefe Tech to parents, administrators at both Keefe and Marian received report of anti-Semitic actions on the hockey team Friday. An investigation into the report revealed it was not an isolated incident.

“Our investigation revealed a pervasive climate of disrespect that involved multiple student athletes from both schools,” Keefe Tech Superintendent Jon Evans said in a statement. “This behavior is inconsistent with the values of our school and expectations for our student athletes.”

Keefe Tech is a regional technical high school in Framingham that serves that town and four surrounding ones. Marian High School is a private Catholic high school in Framingham.

Because of what administrators described as a “toxic and negative culture,” the season is ended.

“In addition to suspending the season, we will be implementing an educational component for our students so that this will be a learning experience,” Evans said.

Marian principal John Ermilio said players described anti-Semitic incidents as locker room jokes.

“Behaviors such as these, even if intended only to be ‘locker room activity’ are in direct opposition to the mission statements of both Marian and Keefe,” Ermilio wrote in a letter to parents.

Ermilio wrote he hopes this will be a learning experience for the hockey team. He has contacted the Boston chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, he wrote, and is currently planning the best way to educate students about their actions “in the near future.”