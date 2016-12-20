WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning [...]

Tom Brady Talks About His ‘Special Relationship’ With Peyton Manning

December 20, 2016 8:30 AM
Filed Under: AFC Playoffs, New England Patriots, Peyton Manning, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — After Tom Brady and his Patriots clinched their eighth straight AFC East title with win over the Broncos in Denver, the Patriots quarterback paid a visit to a special friend.

The last time Brady had walked off the field at Sports Authority Field, he was shaking Peyton Manning’s hand, congratulating his long-time rival on an AFC Championship victory over the Patriots. Manning ended up leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory two weeks later and retired over the offseason.

Brady and Manning met up again following Sunday’s Patriots win, and rather than chat much football, Brady said they had a cordial conversation, catching up on each other’s family and sharing some holiday plans.

“I really like Peyton. We had a great friendship over the years and hopefully it stays that way for many years to come,” Brady told Jim Gray in his weekly interview with Westwood One. “It was nice to see him. It was a nice surprise. I didn’t realize he’d be at the game. I saw him briefly before the game, and then I saw him after the game with his kids. So it was nice to see his kids are growing up fast, just like mine are.”

Brady went 11-6 in his head-to-head matchups with Manning, one of the NFL’s best rivalries over the last 15 years.

“He wanted to beat the heck out of me as Tom Brady the football player, and that’s different than Tom Brady the person. When you’re wearing the opposing jersey, that’s just the way it goes. When you’re not wearing that jersey, postgame, it’s a whole new set of circumstances,” Brady told Gray. “There are a lot of things in common that we’ve had over the years, so it’s nice to have someone who can relate to a lot of similar experiences we’ve had. Being that we were in it together for so long at the same time, it’s really a special relationship to me.

“He and I have a lot in common over the years. I thought he was one of the very best to play the position and I always looked up to him and admired him for everything that he accomplished in the league as a great leader for his team,” added Brady. “He was just a spectacular player so I’ve always enjoyed being around him and, certainly, always talking a lot of football.”

Brady also said that winning the division with a 16-3 win over the Broncos — in Denver — had a little extra meaning to it.

“It was pretty special. This year, we’ve overcome a lot of adversity as a team. To do it in Denver, a place where we’ve struggled over the years, it was extra special. They ended our season last year and it was nice to go in and redeem ourselves a little bit,” said Brady, praising the New England defense for their performance in the victory. “We’ve had a great thing going, and we really believe in our process; how we prepare and how we study. It takes a lot of effort by a lot of people to win a division championship and I’m proud to be a part of the one we won this year.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia