WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning [...]

Couple Injured In Marathon Bombings Calls Their Depiction In New Film ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Powerful’

December 20, 2016 7:15 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon Bombings, Patriots Day, The Making of Patriots Day

BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of people were injured by the two bombs planted at the Boston Marathon Finish line on April 15, 2013. Seventeen people lost limbs, including Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes. That day forever changed their lives, but theirs is a story of love, courage, and strength; and that is a central theme in the new movie Patriots Day, opening in Boston on Wednesday.

On that April day, the newlyweds had a rare day off together and decided to head to Boylston Street to watch the race. “We were not there to see anyone or cheer for anyone. We just knew we wanted to make the Marathon a part of our day,” Jessica explained.

Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes. (WBZ-TV)

Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes. (WBZ-TV)

“I didn’t see or hear anything unusual,” Jessica said, describing the moments before the explosion. “And all of a sudden it just felt like we were on a rocket.”

“I don’t remember anything from when the bombs went off,” Patrick said. “[But] Jess was hyper alert.”

Jessica immediately put her nursing skills to work, tying her purse straps around Patrick’s leg wound in an effort to stop the bleeding.

“When we were on [the movie] set, to see that scene recreated and then see it on the big screen was incredibly emotional,” said Patrick.

When asked what surprised her most about the movie, Jessica said it was watching the scenes of the two of them in the hospital. “I guess I never really sat and thought that Patrick and I must have been in surgery at the same time. It flashes back and forth between the two actors which were actually in different hospitals,” she said. “I struggle to describe what that scene was like, but it’s beautiful to me and it’s powerful.”

The movie depicts the moments the couple was injured by the bombs. (WBZ-TV)

The movie depicts the moments the couple was injured by the bombs. (WBZ-TV)

The incredible bond between this couple, and their determination, is an important part of what motivated director Peter Berg to want to tell this story. “Patrick and Jessica was this young, beautiful couple in the infancy of their marriage. They were so attacked and so blindsided by this, and yet they’ve picked themselves up. Their marriage is strong. Their love is strong. They are just deeply inspirational,” he said.

Patrick and Jessica say they draw their inspiration from the incredible support they have received from the people of Boston. It’s been a powerful force for Jessica, who is from California. “I feel connected in a way that I can’t express, and indebted in a way too,” she said.

Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky celebrate at the finish line after Downes completed the 120th Boston Marathon. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky celebrate at the finish line after Downes completed the 120th Boston Marathon. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“In Boston we have been celebrated, because people continued to be interested in us, in our stories, in the stories of all the people who suffered that day,” Patrick said.

Once again the City rallied around this young couple when they cheered Patrick as he finished this year’s Boston Marathon. “I wanted to send a message of gratitude to the people of Boston and beyond, who have been so supportive of us,” Patrick explained.

Patriots Day is produced by our sister company CBS Films.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia