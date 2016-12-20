Fundraising Page Established For Inspector Killed Inside Braintree Water Tank

BRAINTREE (CBS) – An online fundraising page has been created for the family of a Texas man who died last week when his oxygen tank stopped working while he inspected a massive water tank in Braintree.
David Scott of Fort Worth, Texas was submerged in the water on Thursday when he lost oxygen.
A spotter jumped in to try and save his coworker, but was overcome by the 45-degree water. That man survived after being rescued from the tank.
Scott’s 14-year-old son was on the ground as the tragedy unfolded.
According to an online fundraising page, Scott was the only financial provider for his family.
The fundraising page has brought in more than $6,000 as of Wednesday morning. The money will be used to pay for Scott’s funeral services, and anything extra will be used toward Christmas gifts for his children.