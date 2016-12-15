Frigid Temps No Big Deal For Patriots During Thursday’s Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were all bundled up as they took the field for their coldest practice of the season on Thursday.

As The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe noted, even defensive coordinator Matt Patricia traded in his usual pair of shorts for long pants. Yes, it was that cold.

But come Sunday afternoon in a chilly Denver, players won’t be worried about long sleeves and extra layers. All they’ll be concerned about are the Broncos.

“You bundle up at practice. In a game, you tough it out,” tight end Martellus Bennett told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “You go out and you ball out.”

With temperatures in the low 20s, and the windchill making it feel more like the single digits, wide receiver Danny Amendola was the only player who did not take the field in Foxboro on Thursday. Amendola is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an ankle injury, so in a way, the Patriots had everyone out there for their a frigid practice session.

Those conditions are perfect for getting ready for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, with the temps expected to be in the high 20s (with plenty of wind) in Denver come kickoff. In a way, Thursday’s practice may make Sunday’s game feel a little bit warmer.

But the fact that it’s cold in New England, in December, is not really anything new. So Bennett was sick of talking about the arctic conditions outside, something that he and his teammates cannot control come Sunday afternoon.

“I’m not a meteorologist; I don’t know why you keep asking about the weather. If you think of warm places you might get warm,” he said, adding that his bed is the warmest place he can think of.

“If it’s cold out there, it’s cold; there is nothing you can do about it. I can’t control it,” said Bennett. “That’s why it’s called Mother Nature and Father Time. Father Time, you know what is going to happen. Mother Nature is like a woman – you never know what is going to happen.”

So why do players wear less layers when game time arrives?

“The same reason women wear less on Halloween,” explained Bennett. “Sexier. … It’s cold during Halloween too, but there are a bunch of sexy cops out there.”

The Patriots practiced in full pads on Thursday, and will have one final walk through on Friday morning before leaving town for their visit with the 10-3 Broncos.

