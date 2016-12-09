Weather Alert: Thursday Snow | Forecast | BlogWeather App

FBI, Police Search Georgetown Home

December 9, 2016 6:47 PM
Filed Under: FBI, Georgetown, Louisa Moller, Peter Haskell

GEORGETOWN (CBS) – The FBI was conducting a search at a home in Georgetown on Friday.

FBI agents and State Police were inside the Chestnut Street home as part of an “ongoing state investigation.”

The nature of the investigation is not known.

A neighbor says 85-year-old Peter Haskell lived in the home by himself for years, and recently passed away. The neighbor says investigators had K-9 units involved in the search and also used some type of radar equipment.

Georgetown Police said this was an “isolated case” and do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia