FBI, Police Search Georgetown Home

GEORGETOWN (CBS) – The FBI was conducting a search at a home in Georgetown on Friday.
FBI agents and State Police were inside the Chestnut Street home as part of an “ongoing state investigation.”
The nature of the investigation is not known.
A neighbor says 85-year-old Peter Haskell lived in the home by himself for years, and recently passed away. The neighbor says investigators had K-9 units involved in the search and also used some type of radar equipment.
Georgetown Police said this was an “isolated case” and do not believe there is any danger to the public.
