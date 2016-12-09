WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Mother Injured, Children Unharmed After Commuter Rail Hits Car In Belmont

December 9, 2016 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Anna Meiler, Belmont, Beth Germano, Commuter Rail Crash, MBTA

BELMONT (CBS) – A woman suffered serious injuries when a Commuter Rail train hit her car after it became stuck on the tracks in Belmont on Friday morning.

Train 408 on the Fitchburg Line hit the 58-year-old mother’s car on Brighton Street near Hittinger Street.

The crash happened around 8 a.m., and the train stayed on scene for about two hours until crash reconstruction was complete.

The car involved in a crash with a Commuter Rail train in Belmont on Brighton Street. (Image Credit: Karl Redgate)

Officials said the vehicle got stuck on the tracks. The driver got out to help the three children inside to safety.

Two children got out of the car, but while the woman was helping a 6-year old, the train collided with the vehicle.

Impact caused the car to hit the woman, seriously injuring her. The 6-year-old was uninjured.

All three children were taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the gates were properly functioning. Police are still investigating to determine why the woman’s car was on the tracks. Sources told WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton the woman was stuck in traffic, causing her to be stuck on the tracks, but police would not confirm.

“This is a very tragic situation,” said Sullivan. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that was in that vehicle, particularly the female operator who sustained the most serious injuries.”

Police investigate a crash involving a car and Commuter Rail train. (Image Credit: Karl Redgate)

Significant delays resulted from the crash, but the schedule has since returned to normal.

Shuttle buses replaced train service from Belmont to Boston and an extra train was called to accommodate passengers who did not fit on the buses.

Brighton Street and Blanchard Road were closed for what police described as “significant accident reconstruction.” The area has since reopened to traffic.

Passenger Karl Redgate was on the second car from the front of the train when the crash happened. He said the train did not come to a sudden stop, instead slowly coming to rest.

A Commuter Rail train was involved in a crash with a car in Belmont. (WBZ-TV)

Riders were told there had been an incident “of the most serious nature” and they were eventually let off the train.

No one on the train was injured, Redgate told WBZ-TV.

Mike Bennett was inside a nearby home when he heard the commotion.

“I heard a bunch of honking, I heard the horn. I looked out the window and saw the woman stuck on the tracks trying to get her kids out,” Bennett said.

“I ran out the door trying to make sure everyone was OK. But there’s only so much you can do in that situation.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports

Comments

One Comment

  1. Chris Smith (@Christi16600205) says:
    December 9, 2016 at 10:25 am

    Belmont, You don’t have to follow the rules or have common sense.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Fran Farrell says:
    December 9, 2016 at 10:27 am

    High speed rail is a loser. Money is better spent removing every grade level track-crossing between Fredericksburg VA and Portsmouth NH. Today’s crash is another example that 1880s infrastructure won’t work in the twenty first century.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. David Dachowski says:
    December 9, 2016 at 10:47 am

    HEY WBZ: Your on scene reporter keeps saying “Near Waverly Square” which is the other side of Belmont. This crash is in fact near Belmont Center. Also, you kept saying that other than Brighton St., traffic was not severely effected. In fact, it took nearly 1/2 hour to go the few blocks through Belmont Center due to the detoured traffic. Very sloppy reporting.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. bees_knees_6 says:
      December 9, 2016 at 1:30 pm

      It isn’t near Belmont Center either. It is near the Cambridge line about halfway between Cross St and Concord Ave.

      Reply | Report comment
  4. Doug Sty (@DougSty401) says:
    December 9, 2016 at 6:11 pm

    You should NEVER EVER EVER stop on tracks. You don’t cross tracks unless you are SURE that you can make it to the other side of them.

    Reply | Report comment

