Mother Injured, Children Unharmed After Commuter Rail Hits Car In Belmont

BELMONT (CBS) – A woman suffered serious injuries when a Commuter Rail train hit her car after it became stuck on the tracks in Belmont on Friday morning.

Train 408 on the Fitchburg Line hit the 58-year-old mother’s car on Brighton Street near Hittinger Street.

The crash happened around 8 a.m., and the train stayed on scene for about two hours until crash reconstruction was complete.

Officials said the vehicle got stuck on the tracks. The driver got out to help the three children inside to safety.

Two children got out of the car, but while the woman was helping a 6-year old, the train collided with the vehicle.

Impact caused the car to hit the woman, seriously injuring her. The 6-year-old was uninjured.

All three children were taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the gates were properly functioning. Police are still investigating to determine why the woman’s car was on the tracks. Sources told WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton the woman was stuck in traffic, causing her to be stuck on the tracks, but police would not confirm.

“This is a very tragic situation,” said Sullivan. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that was in that vehicle, particularly the female operator who sustained the most serious injuries.”

Significant delays resulted from the crash, but the schedule has since returned to normal.

Shuttle buses replaced train service from Belmont to Boston and an extra train was called to accommodate passengers who did not fit on the buses.

Brighton Street and Blanchard Road were closed for what police described as “significant accident reconstruction.” The area has since reopened to traffic.

Passenger Karl Redgate was on the second car from the front of the train when the crash happened. He said the train did not come to a sudden stop, instead slowly coming to rest.

Riders were told there had been an incident “of the most serious nature” and they were eventually let off the train.

No one on the train was injured, Redgate told WBZ-TV.

Mike Bennett was inside a nearby home when he heard the commotion.

“I heard a bunch of honking, I heard the horn. I looked out the window and saw the woman stuck on the tracks trying to get her kids out,” Bennett said.

“I ran out the door trying to make sure everyone was OK. But there’s only so much you can do in that situation.”

