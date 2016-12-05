Massachusetts State Police Introduce Their Own Elf On The Shelf ‘Statie’

BOSTON (CBS) – The Christmas toy that’s said to be the eyes and ears of Santa Claus is now doing some surveillance for the Massachusetts State Police.
The agency on Sunday debuted “Statie,” an Elf On The Shelf with his own blue trooper uniform, complete with boots and a badge.
“We’d like to formally introduce “Statie” who joined us this week. Thanks to Santa 🎅🏼 for sending him down to keep an eye on the Commonwealth,” State Police wrote on Facebook. “We think he’s going to be a great new asset to our team.”
On a snowy Monday morning, police found the mischievous creature making snow angels on the job.
Last year, the Bourne Police Department put out a wanted notice for an Elf On The Shelf.
Follow the Massachusetts State Police on Instagram to keep up with Statie’s adventures.
