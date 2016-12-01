Pop-Tarts Unveils Dunkin’ Donuts Flavors

CANTON (CBS) – Pop-Tarts and Dunkin’ Donuts – a match made in heaven?

The breakfast treat and the Canton-based chain have joined forces to make a sweet creation – Pop-Tarts that taste like Dunkin’s coffee drinks.

The two limited edition flavors are Frosted Chocolate Mocha that’s “filled with chocolatey-espresso goodness” and Frosted Vanilla Latte, which “offers a rich, sweet vanilla flavor.”

The Pop-Tarts are available at stores across the country for a suggested retail price of $2.59.