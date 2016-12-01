Darrelle Revis Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Want To Play Anymore’

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Darrelle Revis’ decline in 2016 couldn’t possibly be a matter of talent. It’s unfathomable that a cornerback of his caliber and playing style would drop off so sharply at the not-so-old age of 31. It has to be more of an issue of effort, conditioning, and dedication to football.

A new report suggests that is exactly the case.

According to a report by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, a “Revis confidant” believes the New York Jets cornerback is ready to call it quits now that he’s won a championship ring and cashed in with his latest lucrative free agent deal.

“He’s done,” the source said. “If he had his way, he’d be done right now. He doesn’t want to play anymore. He’s made a lot of money.”

Revis has hinted at this in recent weeks, saying his “body is breaking down” and acting non-committal about his future in New York. His decline showed in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, in which he allowed the eventual game-winning touchdown to rookie wideout Malcolm Mitchell.

The drop-off in Revis’ play has to be a tough pill to swallow for the Jets, who are paying the corner $17 million in 2016 to be a shell of his former self. Revis signed a five-year, $70 million deal with $39 million guaranteed to return to the Jets after the 2014 season. Cutting Revis after this season would create only $6 million in dead money for 2017, so the Jets will have the option to do that instead of taking a $15 million cap hit.

The Jets might be better off just cutting their losses with Revis after 2016. They’ve already paid most of his guaranteed money and it sounds like Revis Island is ready to close up for good.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.