11-Year-Old Girl Saves Newborn Sister From Choking

STOUGHTON (CBS) – Eleven year old Alise Fabregas of Stoughton was glad her sixth grade class learned about CPR and choking situations but she never thought she’d put it to use so soon.

One week ago, her mother gave birth to Miranda. And two days later, little Miranda started choking on her formula. “She had been spitting up, so I heard her about to spit up, and then all of sudden she just, it wasn’t coming out, it was so scary,” said mother Jamie Fabregas.

That’s when Alise’s classroom training kicked in. “I told mom to turn her around at an angle and pat her on the back, that way the spit up can come out, and I also called the nurse,” said Alise.

It was the O’Donnell Middle School that started the training and Chad Kelley is Alise’s sixth grade Health teacher. “CPR is really what the primary focus is on but we do go over choking victims, whether their infants, children or adults,” Kelley said. “Alise did a great job.”

“I wasn’t nervous, I just tried to stay in the moment,” Alise said. “I didn’t want anything to happen to her.”

Alise wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up so she can save animals too.