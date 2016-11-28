3 Hurt After Car, Logan Express Bus Collide

November 28, 2016 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Chelsea, Kim Tunnicliffe, Logan Express

CHELSEA (CBS) – Three people were hurt after a car slammed into a Logan Express bus in Chelsea early Monday morning.

There were no passengers on the Braintree line bus when a Nissan sedan ran into it at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Griffin Way shortly before 1 a.m.

The front of the car burst into flames. The driver and two passengers ended up with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police said a third passenger in the Nissan ran away before officers arrived.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Lynn, was charged with speeding. Officers say they also found a loaded gun inside the car.

The Logan Express bus after the crash early Monday. (WBZ-TV)

The Logan Express bus after the crash early Monday. (WBZ-TV)

The bus driver has minor injuries, but the bus leaked some fuel after the crash. Clean Harbors sent in a team to clean it up overnight.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia