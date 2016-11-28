3 Hurt After Car, Logan Express Bus Collide

CHELSEA (CBS) – Three people were hurt after a car slammed into a Logan Express bus in Chelsea early Monday morning.
There were no passengers on the Braintree line bus when a Nissan sedan ran into it at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Griffin Way shortly before 1 a.m.
The front of the car burst into flames. The driver and two passengers ended up with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
Police said a third passenger in the Nissan ran away before officers arrived.
The driver, a 27-year-old man from Lynn, was charged with speeding. Officers say they also found a loaded gun inside the car.
The bus driver has minor injuries, but the bus leaked some fuel after the crash. Clean Harbors sent in a team to clean it up overnight.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports
