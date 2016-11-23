Police: Accused Drunk Driver Tried To Cast Spell On State Trooper

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Southborough man arrested for allegedly driving under the influence apparently didn’t like being charged, so he put a spell on the state trooper making the arrest.
Prosecutors said in court that 36-year-old Stewart Anderson was found in his car in the breakdown lane of Interstate 495 in Hopkinton just after 3 a.m. Tuesday with an open bottle of liquor and a prescription muscle relaxant.
Anderson was arrested after failing several field sobriety tests.
The MetroWest Daily News (http://bit.ly/2f6XCrF ) reports that Anderson then said to the trooper: “Bam, I just shot acid on you.”
Anderson denied knowing how to cast a spell in court. He had his bail revoked on a prior drunken driving charge. His attorney said he is on disability and should be released with conditions.
