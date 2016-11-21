Scott Brown Meets With Trump To Discuss Veterans Affairs Secretary Post

November 21, 2016 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Scott Brown

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) – Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts met with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan Monday morning.

Brown, a Republican who campaigned for Trump, is under consideration to become Veterans Affairs secretary.

“We obviously spoke about my passion and his passion, which are veterans and veterans’ issues,” Brown told reporters.  “It’s, I think, the toughest job in the cabinet is to lead the V.A., while it has so many angels working there, it has so many great problems as well.”

Brown, a Republican and member of the Army National Guard, said he believes he is “the best person” for the job. He said his priorities would be to combat veterans’ mental health issues in hopes of preventing suicides.

“I’m glad that he called and he’s going to obviously meet other folks and we should know, I would think, probably after Thanksgiving,” Brown said.

