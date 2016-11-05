One Killed, One Injured In 3-Alarm Fire At Roxbury Home

BOSTON (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured Saturday in a 3-alarm fire at a Roxbury home.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. on George Street in Roxbury, near the intersection of Magazine Street.

Flames gutted a 2-story home, which firefighters said is known to have squatters inside.

Firefighters said a man was taken to an area hospital with serious burns. Later in the day, firefighters confirmed one person died in the fire.

Flames quickly ripped through the building, and firefighters were ordered to stay at least 50 feet back after the building collapsed on itself.

Neighbors told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens that as the fire started a man came running from the house.

One neighbor went around telling others living nearby to get out of their homes.

“Originally I was sleeping when I heard loud knocking and my parents were wondering who’s knocking like that so early in the morning,” Jenelyse Moyet, who lives near the burned home, said. “My dad is yelling frantically, get out the house, run out of the house.”

Six adults and five children from the house next door were evacuated after the fire department had to shut down water and electricity.

No further details are currently available.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports