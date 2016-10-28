Police: Wife Of Millbury Cop Faked Robbery, Vandalism Of Own Home

MILLBURY (CBS) — The wife of a Millbury police officer is accused of faking a robbery and vandalizing the couple’s own home.
Police say on October 17 Maria Daly reported a burglary at the family home, saying jewelry and money had been stolen. She also reportedly said her house was tagged with graffiti that appeared to reference the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to Millbury Police Chief Donald Desorcy, investigators have determined the entire account was false.
“Something wasn’t quite right,” said Desorcy. “I think that was pretty obvious and as a result of that investigation, the officers did their due diligence and followed through with the investigation that we had.”
“Basically we came to the conclusion that it was all fabricated,” said Desorcy. “There was no intruder, there was no burglary.”
Just after she filed the police report, Daly took to social media saying, “We woke up to not only our house being robbed while we were sleeping, but to see this hatred for no reason.”
The chief says Daly’s husband, Officer Daniel Daly, was not invovled in the deception and has been exonerated.
It’s a story generating a lot of reaction in town.
“She must have tagged the place herself,” one neighbor said. “I don’t know why you’d do that, if you’re gonna stage a robbery, I mean really come on, you’re a cop’s wife. You should know better.”
Maria Daly faces charges of filing a false police report and misleading a police investigation.
One Comment
Cop wives matter!
Yeah, something was off – the woman apparently doesn’t understand the difference between political activists and burglars.
But she assumed that the lie would be believed as long as the lie was “black people did it.”
She’s facing charges but I hope she’s also facing a divorce.
..
I was recently walking down the street here in NY and over heard a part of a conversation that a white man was having with a black man as the two of them walked down the street. I over heard the white man tell the black man ” That the difference between me and you, is that I will always be givin the Bennifit of a doubt in ever situation that I could possibly encounter on my day to day life and you almost always will not. In other words I don’t ever have to worry about be followed around a department store suspected of shoplifting ( according to statistics most shop lifters are middle class caucasian women both young and middle aged )because store security will always and mean always focus all of there attention and man power on black people in the store. Studies show that a white man with a felony conviction on his records are 10x more likely to be offered a job before a black man with equal qualifications and no criminal back ground. I use these examples to illistraight the point that no matter how many times a white misleads the police in filling a fals police report falsely accusing a Black of a fabricated crime. Whether it is Susan Smith the white women who in 1995 drowned both her 3 year old as well as her 14 month old boys by straping them into the back seat of the family car and pushing the,vehicle into a local lake in union Sothcarolina and telling authorities that she a her children were abducted by a black man who then murded her children, only to confess weeks latter and millions of dollars in tax payer money the she fabricated the whole tail. Or any number of hundreds of times that whites concoct fals narratives involving some mythological black perp whites will always be assumed innocent of givin a alibi of being under some mental duress that lead to the fals accusation as did happen with Susan smith who murdered her to boys and we were told that it was due to depression after giving birth to her second child.
This isn’t the same nasty idiot who has been giving people hell on Twitter & Jezebel for months, using police dept resources to doxx people who don’t share her racist lifestyle, is it?
SHE LISTENED to her cop husband talk about all the times he framed a black man, and she figured she could do the same. #HerDeedHisSeed #HypocritesAndLiars #AsAmericanAsApplePie
Your headline is inaccurate, even according to your own argument she faked a burglary, not a robbery.