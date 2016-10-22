WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Snow Thursday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Families ID Workers Killed In South End Trench Flooding

October 22, 2016 7:47 PM By Beth Germano
Filed Under: CBS Boston, South End, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) — Outside her door Mirtha Colon sees the aftermath of the scene she won’t soon forget: the desperate attempt to rescue two workers from a 12 foot-trench flooding with water from a ruptured pipe on Dartmouth Street.

“The water bubbling up, bubbling up, it was absolutely horrible,” Colon said.

The victims have been identified by family as 47-year-old Robert Higgins and 53-year-old Kelvin Mattocks.

Kelvin Mattocks (via Facebook).

Kelvin Mattocks (via Facebook).

“He was just a genuinely nice guy. I know it’s a cliché that he’d give you the shirt off his back but he would truly do that for you,” Greg Stevens, who owns a store around the corner from the Roslindale office of Atlantic Drain, said of Mattocks.

Robert Higgins. (WBZ)

Robert Higgins. (WBZ)

“He was just a kind person. He was an average, gentle kind person, always there to help you out,” Higgins’ aunt Marilyn Hewitt said of her nephew.

The company was on a private job installing a sewer pipe, but now safety experts want to take a closer look at whether precautions were in place on the job.

“There’s enough of a history that this should not have happened,” said Marcy Goldstein-Gelb, executive director of the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health.

Atlantic Drain Service employed the two workers killed when a trench flooded in the South End. (WBZ)

Atlantic Drain Service employed the two workers killed when a trench flooded in the South End. (WBZ)

It was back in 2007 that MassCosh first reported that Atlantic Drain employees were on a job with no cave-in protection. Since then OSHA has cited the company numerous times, including a “willful” violation that workers were “not protected from cave-ins” back in 2012. A “serious” violation that they were in “possible danger of head injury” without being required to wear protective helmets. And a “repeat” violation that required rescue team were not on job sites.

Questions are being raised about how a company with numerous safety violations and tens of thousands of dollars in outstanding fines can continue to get permits for jobs.

“There’s a huge gaping hole in state law and the permitting process that allows an employer to claim they are familiar with trenching procedures, but have a history of violating them and are still able to obtain a permit,” said Goldstein-Gelb.

It’s not clear why the water line ruptured in the first place, only questions about what led to the sudden deaths of two workers on the job.

“His death was tragic, and from what we’ve heard, it should not have happened,” Hewitt said.

More from Beth Germano
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia