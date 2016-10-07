How Much Will Mass Pike Tolls Cost Now?

BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s start with the good news.

For some drivers, a ride on the Massachusetts Turnpike will cost less in the new electronic tolling system.

Beginning October 28, commuters will no longer be able to pay cash and the toll booths will begin to disappear.

MassDOT has updated its toll calculator to reflect the new rates and, in some cases, drivers will see significant savings.

For example, if you have an E-Z Pass, get on the Pike in Framingham and get off at Newton Corner, the toll is currently $1.40 for one way.

Under the new electronic tolls, that will drop to 85 cents. That’s a savings of 55 cents per ride. For someone who drives round-trip, that’s a $1.10 a day.

Check: Mass Pike Toll Calculator

However, some drivers will pay more.

Right now, if you get on the Pike in West Newton and leave at the Copley-Prudential exit, you pay $1 for a one-way trip with an E-Z Pass.

Under the new system, that jumps to $1.70. So a round-trip will now cost $3.40, a big increase from the current $2 charge.

If you don’t have an E-Z Pass, you should be prepared to pay extra across the board.

MassDOT recommends commuters get a free transponder otherwise they’ll have to “pay-by-plate.” The new gantries over the highway will take a photo of your license plate. You’ll get a bill in the mail and that will cost you more.

For instance, that trip from West Newton to the Copley-Prudential exit will be $1.70 with E-ZPass. If a driver sticks with pay-by-plate, the cost will include a 60 cent fee, making it $2.30. The fee will cover the cost to administer the program, according to MassDOT .

Drivers with out-of-state transponders will also pay a higher rate, but they are eligible for a Massachusetts transponder to get the lowest rate.

The state hopes the new electronic system will eventually ease congestion on the Pike because drivers won’t have to slow down for toll booths. Demolition work on the booths and road re-construction is expected to be finished by late next year.