Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Officially Join UFC Ownership Group

BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft are among a group of celebrities and athletes who have joined the new ownership team for the UFC.
Joined by several other partners, entertainment group WME | IMG acquired UFC in July.
On Friday, UFC announced that Brady and Kraft had joined the new ownership group along with a long list of celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, Conan O’Brien and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
“Expanding our ownership group to include this caliber of talent and entrepreneurs is a strong indicator of UFC’s fast-growing global presence,” UFC President Dana White said in a statement. “Our new investors bring an incredible depth of knowledge and experience to help us continue to elevate this brand and capitalize on its entertainment and sports crossover appeal.”
It was initially reported in July that Kraft would own a small stake in the MMA organization.
Brady and Kraft have shown an interest in fighting in the past.
The pair was spotted ringside in Las Vegas at the Floyd Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao fight in May 2015.
