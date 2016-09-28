WBZ-UMass Poll: Voters Favor Legal Recreational Marijuana, But Have Reservations

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been 30 years since network censors removed this joke by comedian Sam Kinison from an episode of “Saturday Night Live”:
“They’ve taken the pot, there is no more pot. You can’t get any more pot. If you give us back the pot, we’ll forget the crack.”
Could life be about to imitate “art” here in Massachusetts?
According to the new WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio, UMass Amherst Poll poll of 700 likely Massachusetts voters (margin of error +/-4.3%), Question 4 on the November ballot – “An initiative petition for a law relative to the regulation and taxation of marijuana” – which would legalize recreational use of pot, enjoys a 53-to-40 percent lead, with seven-percent still unsure.
Support for the measure cuts across all demographic categories, with only voters over 55 years old and self-described conservatives opposing the measure.
If approved, Massachusetts would join Alaska, the District of Columbia, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state in legalizing possession and cultivation of limited amounts of marijuana for personal use.
But before you start investing in snack-cake stocks, keep in mind that the battle over Question 4 is far from over. (Watch a WBZ-TV debate on the issue here.)
Thirty-six percent of opponents of the measure cited harm to individuals and society as their main reason for voting no, while 30-percent of supporters insist it’s “not as dangerous as other drugs.”
The WBZ poll offered respondents a string of legalized-marijuana scenarios and asked if any would bother them.
About a quarter of them claimed people growing pot in their homes would be troubling; another 11-percent were concerned about people using in their own homes.
But those numbers soared when pot enters the public realm. Forty-one percent say they’d be bothered if a pot store opened up in their neighborhood. Fifty-two percent didn’t like the idea of pot ads on TV or radio. And 61-percent expressed alarm over the prospect of people using in public.
“Asking the simple question – do you support legalization of marijuana – leads to a majority level of support,” says Tatishe Nteta, associate director of the UMass Amherst Poll. “But if you ask people to think about it, I think they still may have some reservations.”
I have no problem with legalization. However, I would rather the state first work on making medical marijuana available to those who desperately need it.
Marijuana has been decriminalized since 2008 and State law makers claim they have been too busy to regulate marijuana, which is why we have this ballot question. Marijuana is currently widely available from your local drug dealer. The drug dealer is the true gateway and Question 4 will make it more difficult for drug dealers. So a NO vote on Question 4 is a vote to support your local drug dealer.
Question #4 is not really about legalizing marijuana, it is about regulating marijuana that has been decriminalized since 2008 and is widely available. This Boston University debate video clearly spells this out. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjwlCmTvE44
mind posting a PDF of the tabbed results? would love to dig into the numbers
It’s absolutely clear the Cannabis is already in wide general use. The only open question is who will profit from the sales of cannabis, organized crime and criminals, or legitimate business with regulation and Taxation?
An estimated 150 BILLION dollars in illegal cannabis sales occur every year here in the United States. Another 15 BILLION is wasted on the capture and persecution simple cannabis consumers. Another 30 BILLION is lost in potential tax revenue. Legalization solves all these issues and puts organized crime out of the cannabis business.
Enough with the lies, just Legalize!!
Legalize it, vote yes on 4
This question must past , because its first step to liberty so please people of Massachusetts vote YES We The people must stop prohibition this petition question does not go far enough to restrict employers for drug testing patients and the public though voluntary acts This law if and when it does come to be voted in We have 1 year to add issue to the law
The claims are not misleading against marijuana , and many are not often heard of.* * * The Boston Globe employee act a bit different on the phone * * * these days. Mores so than in the past. The Drug Free Website counters the Globe editorial , and does so very well. – 1 joint = 60 packs of cigarettes in damage to the organs , people that hire help find the money to go to the service deliverance all disintegrated fro the addiction in the employee or contractor or non contract helper in the end they get stuck by it, pay for it all again and or get zombies laying the materials together in correctly and sending costs through the roof , the kids have problems in school and it can effects others in school inhaling the second hand smoke they get it and don’t pay taxes and likely will not do so either in the future. The cause damage to school bus seats and are hooked to go deeper sliding into more serious drug addictions. —- The Drug Free Website and arguments against it are below: http://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/cocaine.html
I early voted last week, and the ballot Q for #4 clearly states that public pot use will NOT be allowed by this law. Good counter to the last objection raised in this article.