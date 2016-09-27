NFL Ratings Drop Across The Board In Week 3

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — How do you stop a monster that keeps growing and getting more powerful the more you feed it? You could start by feeding it less, or stopping altogether. The National Football League, and its esteemed commissioner, is one such creature, and it appears that scores of long-hungry fans may finally be stuffed.
Sports Business Daily reported Monday that the overnight ratings for Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears drew 18.62 million viewers and scored a 12.9 in the Neilsen ratings, which is down from 13.7 in Week 2 and 13.9 in Week 3 a year ago. Elsewhere, the early-afternoon regional slate of games on CBS dropped by 18 percent compared to Week 3 last season while FOX’s 4:25 p.m. game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles (which saw Philly win in a surprisingly one-sided affair) dropped by 1 percent from the same time slot last season. The lone bright spot was FOX’s early-afternoon slot, which went up by about 3 percent.
In less surprising news, the overnight ratings for Monday Night Football paint a bleak picture, too. The game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints was an absolute barn-burner and a good one for the gamblers and fantasy GMs of the world, but it was going up against the first presidential debate, so a ratings drop was to be expected. MNF scored a 5.7 overnight rating, according to Sports Media Watch, which is about 38 percent lower than last season’s 8.9 in the Week 3 matchup between the Bears and New York Jets.
It’s no surprise that overnight ratings for the debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump look massive across the board and MNF would take a hit as a result. But even if the game was not going up against a presidential debate, there’s no way it would have done an 8.9. The ratings were going to drop regardless of what else was on.
One of the only other bright spots for the NFL’s TV ratings was, in fact, the Patriots systematically dismantling the Houston Texans on the much-maligned Thursday Night Football. The game was live-streamed on Twitter and drew over 2 million viewers on the social media platform alone, according to Recode. It’s possible that the game saw an uptick in ratings due to the massive intrigue surrounding how the Patriots would play with third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center.
You could come up with a number of reasons for the drop in ratings. The lack of star quarterbacks, perhaps. Mike Ozanian of Forbes believes it could be the #BoycottNFL movement, which was sparked by Colin Kaepernick and his National Anthem protests. In that case, it would be too bad that those fans missed the Saints and Falcons standing hand-in-hand together in a “circle of unity” after Monday night’s anthem performance.
But if you ask me, I’ll tell you that the declining ratings are due to a weaker product on the field.
Do I have facts and hard data to back that up? No, it’s just my opinion. But I do have two eyes, as do many other NFL viewers, and Week 3 was simply a bad brand of football that failed the proverbial eye test. As thrilling as it was for Patriots fans to watch the Patriots demoralize the Texans with their third-string QB, that was not an entertaining, enjoyable product for fans of any other franchise.
Redskins fans saw poor officiating nearly ruin the game. Cardinals fans watched their team give up a touchdown on a botched field goal snap. Browns fans saw their kicker miss three field goals and also had to endure the rest of the team. Saints fans saw their punt return team botch the play in the worst way possible.
Those are just a few examples of what was a week filled with sloppy, barely-professional-looking play across the board, with some questionable calls and floods of advertising mixed in. The NFL, as addictive as its product is, could be slipping – and for now, you have proof in the TV ratings.
If you’re not a fan of Roger Goodell, you won’t see him gone – or see anything change, really – until you start to hit his constituents in the wallets and bank accounts. Declining TV numbers won’t change anything overnight, but it’s certainly a good way to clue the league in that their product is not up to snuff right now.
Viewers have started feeding the monster less, and now the monster is shrinking. Continued rating drops would only make the decline in the league product more glaring – and, perhaps, spark real action to make the league better. If you truly want a revolution, changing the channel is a good start.
Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. His opinions do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.
One Comment
I love Football, but can’t afford the cable. So I watch the few available NFL on the regular networks and that’s it. I am seeing the some problem with the College Foot ball sports now. If I want to see my local team play, I have to pray for local coverage (maybe 1 or 2 games a year) the rest are on PAC, ESPN, ….
You must have more important things to pray for. Praying for the tv is just counter productive.
You find ways to watch the things that are important to you. ESPN is on virtually every BASIC cable package in the USA and most BASIC packages also carry ESPN2. If you cannot even afford basic cable, then maybe you should reevaluate your spending on other items less important to you.
I think the cable issue is an issue the cost is prohibitive and the content is miserable. The previous poster was merely saying paying for cable is a fools game when there are so many other streaming options out there. It’s the wave of the future. We’ve been streaming for 2.5 years and the NFL games are the only only sticking point. Yes you hope you can get a game in, but these with the controversies of the National Anthem, we couldn’t be bothered
Haven’t had ESPN in nearly three years. Cut the cord so to speak. Which I suspect is part of the problem. If the games aren’t on the network TV, I don’t bother to watch or stream unless I really want to, I just don’t care as much anymore. ESPN had made it too difficult to stream so I just don’t bother. I think they could still stream with all their commercials but I suspect that either violates some rule or someone thinks they aren’t making enough money to allow it.
They call it the Boob Tube for a reason. I dropped cable four years ago. Why would I pay to watch a bunch of Propaganda, Advertising and awful Television shows? I have Netflix and save $50 a month on Cable. My priorities for budgeting money are just fine. Nobody needs cable. Housing, Food, Electricity, Medical Care and clothing are to be prioritized. Not television.
I committed to something for Fantasy Football that would be irresponsible of me to back out of. I put the game on fifteen minutes after they start and mute it so I do not have to listen to politics during the game. I just want to enjoy the game. Add to that a lot of people are unhappy that what was once a great Family friendly sport to watch together see so many players get into serious legal trouble and still play. Parents do not want their children idolizing criminals just because they are on Television and play a game. I do not want to subsidize an organization that condones criminal and unethical behavior for good Television and game wins.
Goodell’s integrity is what is in question. He is the face of the league. When you have garbage like Goodell stinking up the place, nobody wants to stick around to stew in it.
Roger Goodell, it is ALL your fault! I blame you! After watching the NFL for 50+ years, I refuse to watch anything remotely connected to the NFL because of Goodell. He had absolutely NO business sticking his nose in or his opinion on the the transgender bathroom issue in North Carolina. He needs to step down and the NFL retract Goodell’s statements before I will watch the NFL again.
I totally agree with you and now Goodell is going after Texas for the same reason. Play ball and let politicians worry about the TS bathroom issues.
I read sports news and the comments following them, frequently, and I’m seeing a number of explanations for lower ratings. Lot of talk about Boycotting the NFL. Lot of people saying they found the criminal element among many NFL players, followed by the corruption of the front office, dislike for Roger…are the reasons I see given by people reporting that they have already stopped watching football. Those who are sick of the political involvement of sports, when most people watch Sports to get away from politics and the news, and anger over the anthem protests are the most vocal and angriest fans who I’ve seen posting in years. Have not seen even one person suggest it is the ‘quality of the product on the field’.
Well here it is. The product on the field stinks. The good teams of the past are now average and the average teams now suck. Combine that with the constant “hey everybody, look at me!” behavior of the players and it’s almost unwatchable. I know of at least two instances now where players have determined a penalty isn’t reason enough to dispense with the celebration routine they practiced at home in from of the mirror. I wonder if Cam has a I-got-sacked dance, we-just-got-beat-at-home dance or I stole another student’s computer dance to go with his Superman act?
D,
Don’t fore forget Cam’s dirt bag felonious daddy who coerced Auburn into allowing Cam to leave Miss. State and transfer to SEC rival Auburn. The criminal Cam Daddy extorted a couple hundred grand from Auburn to get his kid to leave Miss. St
One upvote.
Sorry, but these players need to just play the game. My family is boycotting due to the players and their actions kneeling, fists in the air, etc. They can do ti all they want, we choose not to watch anymore.
The more THUGS the NFL puts in uniform the lower the rating will fall…..
You hit the head of the nail as it pertains to me. I’ve been watching it for decades, but the NFL has gotten too political of late. Where was this “free speech” talk when they came down on celebrations? Where was this “free speech” talk when they don’t allow players display support for police, but openly embrace protest against this nation. They’re not cutting it both ways and ideally they should stay away from politics all together.
I love football, but seeing players being disrespectful to our national anthem makes me want to stop supporting the sport all together. I will stick with watching college football.
As a veteran, why should I respect the NFL, if they don’t respect me? Yes, I blame the NFL not the handful of immature bozos dissing the flag. The NFL can fix this.
Hate to say it, but I have stopped watching college football too. They were lying on the field and fists in the air. I choose not to watch any of it. High school is starting to do it too. That is tax payer funded schools and a shame that the principals allow it.
The avarage football fan happens to love this country. We realize there are many big problems but we also know respect.
I loathe Roger Goodell and refuse to support any organization he represents, and protesting players turn me off, too. So NFL games and the NFL Network now join politicized ESPN, leftist CNN, MSNBC and the networks on my never watch list. That’s a good start, but cutting the cord on cable is much better. Working on that one.
The true leftist colors of the people who run the NFL (ESPN, etc) were on display when they refused to let Dallas pay a modest tribute to fallen policemen with a sticker on their helmets, but then allow (nay, encourage) malcontents to dishonor not only the flag, but a whole lot of individuals and families who have paid a lot for their freedoms.
One might argue that Kapernick and others are exercising the freedoms that were hard earned (by others), but Kapernick and his ilk need to find a better way to express their discontent without spitting on their fellow Americans.
Goodell completed his cowardly 2016 bookends starting with his inaction of Beyonce’s disgraceful Superbowl halftime show to supporting politicized protests disrespecting law enforcement and dishonoring standard, accepted protocol for our National Anthem.
Kaepernick only raised one awareness and that being Goodell is adamant about taking the path of least resistance. There isn’t a person in America that wasn’t previously aware of all else this campaign is drawing attention to.And now that it fell squarely in the lap of the NFL, we fully expected an across-the-board, neutral reminder from its leader that our established ceremonial protocols shall not be altered, mimicked, protested or disgraced in any such way.
I don’t take boycotts as anything I’d really ever get involved in, however, Commissioner Goodell changed my mind for me. I can’t change why we dress our law officers like combat soldiers, I can’t explain why law enforcement has taken on this culture they seem to live within, I can’t understand how anyone, of race, color or gender feels America is picking on them. I can’t relate to a two-and-a-half century old slavery reminder has anything to do with anything these days. I can’t accept the media pounding this ‘race thing’ down our throats day-in and day-out. I don’t appreciate how the media leaves out parts of the stories just to cover their permission to title that click-bait title “Another Black Man Shot By Police”
What I can control is no longer watching the NFL and I have complete control whose NFL sponsors I no longer purchase from. tl;dr: The NFL needs me (the fans) more than we need them. Roger that!
And btw, Mr. Goodell, if you insist on keeping red, white and blue in your NFL scheme, now is the time to add some yellow to the palette. It’s noticeably absent, just like your spine is.
I am an Eagles season ticket hold. I am done with football. I do boycott sponsors.
Ditto, not going to support NFL if they allow for protest against the Flag and all it stands for.
Very well said. I am over 50 and have watched professional football since I can remember (long before cable existed), and I now find myself faced with a dilemma: support an organization that provides entertainment that I’ve enjoyed for years but is now allowing players to disrespect a symbolic song that represents the country that allows them to make a very good living playing a game or turn it off because I refuse to support such a display of disrespect.
The decision was an easy one to make – the love of my country outweighs my “need” for entertainment. So let me shout this clearly: I AM BOYCOTTING THE NFL BECAUSE OF THE NFLs ALLOWANCE OF DISRESPECT TO OUR COUNTRY NOT BECAUSE OF AN INFERIOR PRODUCT.
Let all of the players that have chosen to disrespect this country go play in Canada or Europe – you don’t deserve to play in this country.
After glancing at most all of the posts, I have to agree with most of what everyone has mentioned. Everything about the league, the game, and the players are having a negative effect of the viewership of said product. The most telling observation that serves as a complete turnoff is the foolishness of using the game as a political sounding device. Everyone from the league, players, announcers, networks, etc. People are sick and tired of it.
my grandmother loved football and it was something my mom and I could spend with her. She actually turned on and watched the game in her hospital bed the day she went into a coma. Mom and I continued to watch whenever I was off work. The two games of the season I had to work, the next one week I turned off the TV as I saw the players kneel. So basically I will not be watching the game possibly for the. Full season. I guess I will have find something to do with my mother.
The NFL did nothing about players disrespecting the Anthem. I turned them off
I turned on NASCAR, they don’t disrespect the flag or those that died protecting it
It is called cutting the cable cord along with the boycott. Folks are cutting cable/satellite and going with internet streaming. Until the NFL broadcast all games via the computer or other streaming devices, this will only continue to be the trend.
Wake up Matt. Disrespecting the Anthem on 9/11 was the final straw. Have not, and will not watch another NFL game until Goodell does something. And to think that supposed corporate genius refused to allow the Cowboys to wear a helmet sticker honoring the 5 fallen police officers from Texas.
You mean “5 murdered police officers” right??
By a negro no less…
This one decision is so appaling that it has sent me packing from the NFL…for life.
Weaker product? A liberal writer doesn’t have a clue. Nothing new here. Isn’t it cute when liberals try to talk sports.
ha nothing to do with kaepernic, it is unwatchable because there is a flag ever other play because someone almost hit someone or got an unsportsmanlike for glaring at the opponent.
We used to watch 2 games on Sunday afternoon, Sunday Night, Monday night and Thursday night. Didn’t matter who was playing. Now, with the protests, we will watch the Texans maybe. Now that they have a protester among them that will be iffy.
The commercials are insufferable. I find myself watching Red Zone rather than sitting through a whole one hour’s worth of actual play that take three hours to watch.
I never watched an NFL game without recording it and ffwd’g through the endless, mindless commercials (I never watch any other commercial TV, either, for that matter). Takes only an hour and some change to watch a 3-hour game. Now I watch the Red Zone occasionally, but I have not, and will not, record or watch another full game. I served 35 yrs active duty in the Marines and can’t stomach disrespect to the American Flag. Why is it that liberty and freedom now mean so little to so many and honor, courage and commitment mean so much to so few?
I wonder about the people who have not boycotted the nfl more than those who have.
Why should I support a product which is poisoning our country? They’ve been allowing the venom to seep into the thing they are selling for years. And now the toxin levels have become so high, the patient is dying.
Either remove the contaminate or buy a tombstone. When a person is on the job, their rights are curtailed. I do not want the McDonald worker telling me he won’t serve me because I’m in the military. I don’t want football player making more money that I’ll ever see, lie about who’s killing blacks.
If Colin wants to protest, he can do it free — from the stands.
I’m boycotting because of those dudes on their knees. Funny things, boycotts. At first I missed the games, but I have found other things to do and I doubt I’ll ever be back on the couch wasting my time watching spoiled brats play their little game.
How the heck can we sit around being entertained by millionaires when so much social injustice is occurring in America?
Stop the games!
Until social justice is achieved, we should not be watching sports.
Let’s see if the rich athletes will side with this.
I only hate one person MORE than goodell…
I will return to watching the NFL when the league gets the kneeling and fist pumping thugs under control.
Me too.
The NFL has become a make-work project for over-sized, violent blacks. Let it die.
The left has been politicizing football more and more for a long time. I stooped watching completly cause of Kap. He is dumb as a rock.
“it would be too bad that those fans missed the Saints and Falcons standing hand-in-hand together in a “circle of unity” after Monday night’s anthem performance.”
if kapernick didn’t decide to pull his stunt, that exhibition wouldn’t be necessary. it is incredible that first progressive idiots create the problem and then want to be the ones to tell us how to fix a problem that din’t actually exist. blm, hands p, don’t shoot is all an utter lie, and the mr goodell has allowed this to fester. a pox on your house…money talks, and mine is now avoiding anything nfl
Liberals are all mentally ill, or they are con artists. Hillary and Matt get paid to be both.
NFL is public entertainment. Entertainers crossed the line when they added politics to the entertainment platform. If employers, in this case the NFL, can’t keep its employees in line then the public should do it for them. Unfortunately the only way to get the NFL to react is to go after their bottom line – money.
Teach these unAmerican spoiled brats a lesson!!! Boycott Football….
Tim Tebow gets drummed out of the NFL because he got on his knee to pray. That A-hole in SF gets on his knee to protest the National Anthem, and he’s not drummed out. He’s celebrated! F the NFL.
Amen!
F the NFL!
How much money is your players’ “right to free speech” worth to you, NFL?
When I’m talking with other fans, these are the reasons folks aren’t watching – the boycotts and the thuggary of millionaires (players). No one, I mean no one, says the play on the field is bad or there’s a lack of QB’s.
Disrespect our Flag, you Disrespect your Fans who are Patriot Americans, wake up Goodell
The FACTS don’t back me up, but – just in my opinion, the sun rises in the west.
Boycotting the NFL until all players stand for the anthem.
Just wait until next month when the brain dead league leadership dresses the players up in PINK!! For a month the NFL becomes a powder puff festival that nobody wants to watch. WABOA
I’m tired of watching all the self aggrandizement. Celebrating every three yard run, complete pass and first down? It’s getting old. Politicizing the flag and National Anthem makes it that much easier to change the channel. I wonder if the castaways have made it off the island…*click*
Matt”The Cluless”—we won’t watch a bunch of low IQ players disrespect our country.
Shoot, I don’t watch because I don’t care one bit about the teams shown here in Colorado. I get showing the Bronco games, but when all you see around here are Broncos, Steelers, Patriots and Cowboys paraphernalia, why would you show Seattle/San Francisco (who I won’t watch thanks to Kaepernick), New Orleans and other teams no one here cares about? Time to fix some TV contracts because these games suck.
Two things: (1) its getting harder to find games you want to watch. I can’t believe it’s 2016 and you basically have to change your cable provider( if you don’t already have Direct TV) AND then buy the ticket to watch out of market games. NFL needs to take a page from MLB TV. (2) the more liberal the NFL has shown itself (whether it is the front office or players on the field), the more red state america just doesn’t care.
Give me the college game any day of the week–and twice on Sundays (pun intended). The college game has all the bands, fight songs, mascots, the school traditions, reasonably priced stadium concessions, the decorated campuses, cheaper parking … right on down the line. The NFL wants to take you by the ankles and turn you upside down to shake every last coin out of your pocket for a game that is becoming more sterile and carefully staged by the week.
Definitely the disrespect to our anthem.
Hmmm…Football & Hollywood It’s been a terrible year for supporters of globalism hasn’t it…you’d almost think there was a boycott going on.
Keep condoning the social-justice narrative and you will continue to lose viewers.
Black thugs and criminals are not good role models. Does anyone want their sons to actually grow up to be like these guys? If not then why are we putting them up there as admirable examples of what it is to be successful athletes? Now we have to contend with this disrespect for our country, for our law enforcement?
The NFL player union should organize flag burning before the game to improve specatacle, A lone Kapernick protest isn’t enough to attract the crowd.
I do not bother to watch professional football any longer. The straw that broke the camels back is when some of the owners who had players who disrespected the flag/our country by not standing for the national anthem did nothing to them. The owners have a right to set the rules for their players. Pledging allegiance to the flag should be one of them.
What is missing from these posts is a list of major sponsors that we need to send our grief to and NOT buy their products due to their participation.
I like football, but the fatcat players, owners and league have become to arrogant for their breeches and overly insulting of their fans. I’ll watch college Division III and high school instead.
Number of games I’ve watched because of Kapernick – zero – and I’m a diehard Falcons Fan since 1975.
Having played the sport in high school and college (unfortunately not at the pro level) I am still in love with the game. Unfortunately, it has become a farce filled with steroid jacked monsters and political expressions. Sorry NFL but you ain’t all that!
I’m actively boycotting the NFL. I won’t watch it and I’m telling everyone I can that I won’t watch it, why, and why they shouldn’t either. Until the NFL gets their act together, stop becoming the No Fun League and also require that their players stand and show respect, they can go to hell.
When the Rams left Anaheim and their owner rubbed it in our faces when they won the Super Bowl I switched to the Chargers
Now the Rams are back in LA and the good taxpayers of St Louis are 120 million in debt on their stadium, The Raiders and Chargers what new stadiums (Raiders could have moved to Anaheim after the Rams left but Al Davis was an idiot and move back to Oakland)
So why should I waste my Sundays watching a bunch of spoiled players and their owners some who disrespect the flag and those who gave their lives protecting them
Rather watch NASCAR and NHRA anyway
Number of NFL games I’ve watched so far because of Kapernick – ZERO – and I’m a diehard Falcons fan since 1975.
Boycott Gatorade too – they’re supporting this nonsense.
Love football, but I respect law enforcement and love my country more. As long as there’s a PC, anti-cop NFL commissioner, I’ll spend my old football time riding my motorcycle, playing golf, and getting chores done around the house.
It’s the Kapaernick issue! All my friends and I are boycotting the NFL. Overpaid babies.
Not pure sport anymore, but corporate agenda, boycott the NFL
watch soccer, a game not based on violent racists trying to injure each other for money or cheating coaches completely lacking in character….
Colin and pals can take a knee all they want. And as long as they do that, I won’t be watching any football. Once they stop, I’ll start watching again.
Or how about this…for the first couple of weeks preceding the season all we heard about was whether it was right for someone to sit for the national anthem. The NFL Commissioner commends him, and turns down a request by the Cowboys to honor fallen officers. Other players are told they cannot kneel or show any religious expression on the field. There are alot of people (including myself) who are fed up and are not going to promote and support a product that has become way too political.
We no longer have “honest players’ in the game just GANG MEMBERS and THUGS. You want RESPECT then EARN IT!!! Tired of all the DISRESPECT.
Not watching the superbowl… at all this year.
how is that political correctness working out for you, NFL?
I have not watched a snap this season due to the country being disrespected. I stopped watching MLB after they cancelled the World Series. I don’t know if this is the end of the NFL for me or not, but I am not missing it too much. I still watch college ball – just can’t stomach Michigan State.
Why does the hugely profitable NFL receive their special tax exempt status? Talk to your congress person, NOW!
Watching grown men get paid gazillions to run around on a field is a waste of precious time.
The ratings decline needs to continue until “Goodboy” and the NFL fat cats put a halt to the anti-American antics of Kap and his followers. I for one have tuned out the games and stopped supporting sponsors.
For me, its the whole Anthem thing. So, until that’s fixed, me no watch.
What did you expect?
BLM induced protests because of ‘discrimination’ – what?
We are tired of the entitlement mentality of a huge part of the NFL players who want more free handouts for their family then they already get.
Black cop shoots black armed man with gun – and the BLM community destroys part of Charlotte?
The mind is a terrible thing to waste.
Here’s my reason the NFL is down. Too many rules that have ruined the game. It is not the same football as it was in the 1980s or 90s. The officials are over officiating the game with too many ticky tacky penalty calls. A defense gets a team in 3rd and long, and then stop the offense only then to have the refs call Pass Interference or holding. The NFL has done all of this along with other measures to market the game beyond the hard core fans. These are the very same fans who made the game what it is. On top of that, the NFL has saturated the market. It has nowhere to go but down. Don’t be fooled. Making the game more international will not work in the short term. Here are several simple ways to stop the erosion. First, get rid of 2 preseason games. Fans don’t care nor do we want to pay for bad football. Instead of those 2 preseason games, add 1 more regular season game, an additional bye week, and expanded playoffs. Second, stop the insanity of Thursday night football. It takes grown men a week to recover. Having teams turn around in 3 days is impractical. Thursday games should be reserved for Thanksgiving and that is it. Third, change the rules to reduce the favoritism given to the offense. Fourth, eliminate reply. Even with it, they still can’t get the call right.
Why would I want to watch overpaid athletes shove their leftist views down my throat with the consent and encouragement of owners? Why would I want to watch a sport that is now designed to protect the players at the expense of entertaining the fans? Why would I want to watch a show that is over priced to attend and jammed with too many commercials on TV. Why would I want to watch a sport that has become so predictable in it’s play calling that I could be a coach. Why would I want to watch a sport that results in a penalty on every other play. Why would I want to watch a sport in which the players are self centered felons? If I had the money, I’d start a league with the NFL rules from the 1960’s played soley on natural turf in outdoor stadiums.
Try respecting the national anthem and have respect. Try telling both sides of a story. Maybe I will tune back in.
Only a fool or a dhimmi would attempt to explain the loss of ratings (and the revenue that will follow) on any thing other than #BoycottNFL. The people of this country are speaking out with their wallets. Goodell allowed that dhimmi back up QB to influence the whole league and beyond, all because he wanted to impress his muslim gf.
#BoycottNFL is my reason. Lifetime Saints fan, I couldn’t even watch the game on Monday because of the political grandstanding by second string QBs and others.
By embracing the disgraceful desecration of America’s institutions, the NFL has come down squarely on the wrong side and against the majority of fans. Once these poor ratings start impacting ad revenues, the PC powers of the NFL may come around.
Who wants to watch overpaid thug felons in rainbow colored tights run around chasing a piece synthetic leather? One has to have a brain the size of a mustard seed to pay any attention to the rigged garbage this so called league puts out.
If it wasn’t for the fantasy football crowd. Which I don’t understand why so many would waste so much of their time. Ratings would be twice as bad or more.
Protesting kills US soldiers on the battle field, brings combat fractured veterans closer to suicide and football is getting further and further away from football.
After this weeks MFN teams went to their safe space I turned it off.
rvn70/71
The wife and I have discovered that watching reruns of “Gunsmoke” on Sunday afternoons is more fun than watching the NFL.
Gunsmoke? That is just plain goofy. At least the guy who played the rifleman was somewhat believable. The dude on gunsmoke is corny and not very realistic. Best advice, remove the idiot box from your home. Then you could start having actual, meaningful conversations with your wife. She would love that.
As soon as someone disrespects the flag at the anthem, I turn the channel to anything but the NFL.
I erased all NFL scheduled recordings for this season, and I make sure never to turn my TV off on any station that plays the NFL; so I’ll never be counted as someone who saw their advertising.
I do this for two reasons:
1. I’m sick and tired of NFL teams shaking down taxpayers for new stadiums every 10 years. What the Rams did to St. Louis should be a federal crime.
2. I’m sick and tired of rich black athletes with no skin in the game and who live better lives than 99% of cops or white people amuse themselves by stoking black racism towards whites & hatred towards cops and by supporting that terrorist group BLM, whose only job is to destabilize and destroy entire communities and make black people look really awful.
For the past 7 years I watch only one game per year, the Super Bowl. My Sundays are too precious to be wasted in front of the TV.
Take a knee, raise a fist, and we can respond by switching stations.
The NFL should not condone the actions of their big wannabe “heroes”…they are phoneys
Let’s review. 1.) Millionaire NFL players lecture fans and tell us all how much America sucks and how much they hate it; 2.) They do this by protesting our National Anthem; 3.) They do their obnoxious America-hating protest in extravagant, expensive stadiums built WITH OUR TAX DOLLARS; 4.) The league and the owners lecture fans further that they respect and appreciate the players taking a dump on America and the fans who are paying their hard-earned money to be fans; 5.) Fans react to the slap in the face by publicly refusing to watch the games, and; 6.) The ratings are down across the board.
So players are jerks, the league supports their jerky-ness and the NFL & media struggle to come up with reasons why ratings are down so dramatically. As another commenter said, I’ve not heard even one person say that they’re not watching because the on-field product or match-ups aren’t good. I’ve heard 100s of people say “screw them” for using football to lecture us how America sucks.
I am a veteran. I often wonder – as I watch “black power” fists, kneeling, refusing to stand…whatever – during the National Anthem how many veterans are in the stands? How many men & women who have served this country are being disrespected to their faces by these ungrateful millionaire thugs who’ve never sacrificed a damn thing for this country but tell everyone else how bad they have it here?
The league and sports media simply don’t WANT this to be the reason. They WANT it to be something that’s outside their control. Match-ups, Manning retiring, presidential debates, etc.
We all have lives. We watch sports as a diversion from jobs, politics, etc. It’s something we do with our families and our friends. NOBODY wants that time to be used by America-hating a**holes to lecture us about their political opinions. That goes for the sportscasters like Bob Costas who takes every chance for a leftist political lecture as well as the athletes.
Our family doesn’t have cable. We are not going to buy it just to watch football. The NFL is not that important to us. We love America. We are not going to listen to lectures about how it sucks. Apparently, there are more like us than the NFL and their butt-kissing media wants to admit.
Great post, Sean. I completely agree with you, and I thank you for your service. I’d rather watch a bunch of guys like you play tag football than give the overpaid, disrespectful cry babies in the NFL another second of my time or another nickel of my money.
Why should I pay hard earned $ to watch muti -millionaire thugs and anti patriots (employed by multi- millionaire boss owners) play gladiators on TV cable? Better that I devote the $ to my kids’ education. Like private school and good books. Yea, call me a deplorable!
Disrespect my flag? Well screw you!
Actions have consequences and a lack of respect for Americans who died for our flag is pretty callous.
I, personally, can’t get enough of millionaire’s whining about how unfairly they are treated. That is second only to their demanding I vote for their candidate. This is why I no longer watch television and this is why I no longer watch football.
And you know what, life goes on without it.
Lol. The mighty NFL – taken down by a 3rd string loser who was joined by a bunch of fellow rebels without a clue as to what they had. Bite the hand that feeds you and you get exactly what you deserve. I haven’t watched a second of pro football this year and don’t intend to watch it ever again. I thought I’d miss baseball after the ’94 strike but found I didn’t miss it at all. Same here. It actually feels good to bid adieu to yet another bunch of overpaid cry babies.
The NFL is a left wing political organization. They will not get my money and I am done watching it.
As long as the league tolerate the likes of Kaepernick turning a sporting event into his personal idiotic crusade of spitting on my Country, I can watch something else.
@illinoisatlarge Not safe to watch high school ball either:
http://www.highschoolot.com/local-high-school-football-players-kneel-during-anthem/16044325/
I’m boycotting the NFL like I’m boycotting those stupid Hollywood actors who put out those anti-Trump commercials…let some other idiot pay for their hypocritical life styles.
I found more and more of a life outside of football after each of the football strikes ages ago. By the time the second strike was over I realized it was a joke tying up so much of my time to watch the teams and owners fight for gazillions of dollars at my expense (time and money). Bothering to watch a football game is reserved for special events now. I hope more and more people make the discovery. Eff the NFL!
Boycott the NFL until the disrespect of our nation stops. Players are responding to a false narrative. No factual source, no crime statistics, or data support the idea that White cops are targeting Black youth.
Keep taking the “knee” and no one will watch. I know my husband has curtailed his viewing. Will not watch those teams that disrespect the flag.
I used to be a football addict, watching many games each Sunday. However, this year, I’ve only watched one game so far. Too many rules changes, too many tweaks to the game, and the play is just “meh” these days. No stars, no standouts, and no one airing out the ball deep. Sure defenses win championships, but defensive football is boring football.
Don’t get me wrong, I still think football is a great sport, it’s just not holding my interest as much as it used to.
I’m boycotting this year entirely. Disrespect the anthem is disrespecting this nation. The result is you lose me and my family.
To kids, these players are heros. Act like it.
I love NFL football. But when I saw Bob Costas on SNF intoning about social justice, I turned that garbage off. I can put up with Colinsworth and his ego, but not Bob Costas trying to pretend that Kaepernick’s protest is about anything other than disrespect to the flag, our country, and the blood of those who have died defending her, including those who died during the Civil War. Those who died were from every racial category you can think of, but their blood is red. And they weren’t getting paid millions to play football. Kaepernick is straight up about hating on America. He hates our freedom, our culture, and the unparalleled fairness of our justice system. It’s not perfect, but it makes the rest of the world look like Mad Max in comparison.
Ya you keep telling yourself it’s a weaker product, in 5 and half decades I haven’t failed to watch NFL games on a Sunday (with the exception of active duty military time). Since the NFL players began disrepecting our National Anthem this season I haven’t watched 1 minute of any NFL game. Your some ace reporter. Blame it on anything but the obvious.
League full of Thugs criminals endless commercials one hour game takes 3 or 3 1/2 hours lousy officiating constant replays disrespect of the game all the look at me players after every play watch me dance like the NBA who cares anymore I’ll go watch the local HS teams
And I’m a Deplorable who is proud to be a part of that plummeting.
I’m a lifelong football fan, love the game, even when they’re not so good… BUT.. when the NFL banned the Dallas Cowboys from honoring those murdered/assassinated police officers, but yet condones, even encourages, disrespecting and insulting our country, I will NOT watch another NFL game. BOYCOT the NFL!!!
1. You can’t watch a set of downs without 2 penalties – minimum.
2. Kaperdink and the protest mean I won’t watch – especially the 49ers.
3. NFL has given in to the cultural b.s. and is a rabidly leftist organization now. Those tired ideas offend me.
4. They tar & feather Dallas and the stickers to support their dead law enforcement officers and let the BLMers and their false narrative go on without reigning them in.
5. There are fewer games on the networks now.
My friends are watching college football now.
The whole sport is being tarnished by these spoiled children who should be acting like grown men. Another problem is that they have just about ‘ruled’ the fun out of the game. Every thing seems likes its open to review. Where is the human element anymore. I do understand the need for the rules of the game but the game has almost become like our culture, pc’ed to the point of sucking the life out of it.
The majority of people who watch sports in general, and football in particular, are politically moderate, or conservative. But despite that fact, the NFL, ESPN, the NCAA, continue to be he!! bent on pressing a progressive political agenda. People are getting sick of it!
1. There is just too much football. Monday night NFL, Thursday night NFL, Friday night college football, Saturday college football, Sunday NFL. When you can watch this much, it makes a game less “special”.
2. All the massive commercial breaks. And occasionally there is only one play between the commercial breaks.
The viewership is down because the networks schedule HORRIBLE matchups on Sunday & Monday nights. Even the Thursday night games are awful.
Crossing my fingers and hoping this is the beginning of the end of the NFL. Haven’t watched a game or followed in anyway going on a decade and half and nothing would make me happier that to hear the league went belly up and I never had to hear about it when I turn on the radio or TV again.
Over-hyped, over-rated, and over-paid, is why I am no longer interested in the sport and no longer watch, idiot commentary by players aside.
I quit watching this year …….. The NFL is Sports Entertainment. Obviously, they disrespect their customers and choose political correctness and protest over the fan base.
Perhaps there are, like me, patriotic Americans who are disgusted with these over-paid prima donnas taking a knee during our national anthem, and the woos of a commissioner who won’t discipline them. When they stop spitting in the face of America, I will tune in again.
I’m a life-long Chicago Bears fan but I’m not going to watch games until the NFL enacts the same rules as the NBA. All the sickening tolerance and understanding for Kapearnick’s childish display while Dallas being told they couldn’t show support for the Dallas Police Department with a harmless little decal on their helmets was the last straw. You want to kneel or sit down while the National Anthem is being played?? Good for you. That’ll cost you twenty large.
I took a pledge not to watch a single NFL game this season after the Kapernick Protest and all these high paid athletes kneeling during the National Anthem. I am a football nut but enough of this PC is enough. I don’t have to endorse it and I am trying to boycott buying products advertised during NFL games. I suspect a lot of this down viewership is over this issue not too much football.
Ratings are down because of a “weaker product on the field”?
Hmm, so potential viewers didn’t tune in at the start of the games because they all had acquired crystal balls at the start of this season (because not knowing about the quality of play in a game yet to be played would be a concern in every prior season) and knew they would be wasting their time because of an inferior quality of play?
That’s logical…go with that.
We are asked to choose between football and our country. To me the choice is obvious.
“But if you ask me, I’ll tell you that the declining ratings are due to a weaker product on the field.”
HAHA, nice try. TWO, AND ONLY TWO REASONS I quit watching the NFL is the second week of kneeling came and I realized there would be no punishment. Now since I’ve quit watching, scores of people are doing it. The second reason I quit watching is because I’m sick of watching grown men act like children, and disrespect the refs and rules of the game, not to mention they act like thugs off the field.
QUIT IGNORING THE TRUTH MR. DOLLOFF
NFL Problems:
1. The Commissioner allowing the “political displays” on the field. Most Americans find this conduct out-of-bounds. If players won’t stand for the National Anthem, they need to stay in the Locker Room!
2. The amount of advertising is “unbelievable”…..A 1 hour game is extended by 100% to interrupt the play at every opportunity. I always tape the game so that I can “fast forward” through the ton of advertisements!
I stopped watching because the media is pumping out sensationalist social-injustice propaganda that is based on lies and this has now infiltrated the NFL. Stats can be swayed any way you want. There have been more than double the number of whites killed by police than blacks. I understand blacks make up a smaller % of the population, but they also commit more crime. Now, a “victim” with a gun is a martyr when killed by a black officer, and whitey is to blame lol. Regardless though, why can’t I name a white unarmed person killed by the police without doing a google search, but I can name at least 10-15 blacks without thinking about it? What’s the media agenda? #boycottnfl.
I’ve had about as much as I can stand with the NFL using a sports platform as a political podium. The last straw was the disrespect during the National Anthem. Stand up, shut up, and show respect. The NFL is about “playing a game”, nothing more, nothing less. Until this happens, I too am boycotting the NFL.
Four hours in front of the tube which includes perhaps thirty minutes of actual plays, and the rest commercials, time outs, instant replays. Boring!
To go to a game is to waste several hundred dollars on a cartel of money grabbing owners and over paid players.
Local high schools put on some pretty good entertainment, and enjoy college games much more, though ESPN’s commentators have become tiresome.
Hardly.
Ratings have gone up in many cases, and some have gone down in other cases.
But the relevant issue is that the NFL has never gone down in recent history.
Now it’s tanking.
In apples to apples comparisons, the ratings fall have no precedent ever since the NFL started airing Monday Night Football, Thursday, etc.
Streams, similarly have been available for years, and they’ve never effected TV ratings. More importantly, there were ABSOLUTELY no projections by ANYONE that ratings this year would drop – quite the contrary, every analyst and sports economist predicted (with justification) that the NFL ratings would rise again.
It wasn’t concussions; the concussion controversy has been around for years now, and the NFL ratings kept rising.
“Domestic VIolence”? Again, they’ve been around for years and the NFL kept rising.
Deflategate? That happened in 2015 and the 2015 ratings were bigger than ever. It makes no sense that they would have no effect on 2015, then skip over into 2016.
Lack of Tom Brady or Peyton? That does not explain why games outside the Patriots and Broncos are also experiencing falling ratings. Also, 2015’s Bronco ratings were good when Peyton was out and Brock Osweiller was playing.
Well, how about streaming games?
Nope, the sports economists already factored that in, and none of this was anticipated. Streaming has been around for a long time too, and it never effected TV ratings thusly. For example, the new Twitter stream was meant to draw people who could not otherwise watch on n a big screen, an entirely different subset of the viewing public, as well as draw viewers away from other streaming services.
And there is one last detail:
2016 Preseason games were great ratings and consistent compared to 2015. There were no abnormalities until the first game of the NFL regular season.
In other words, there is only one logical reason why the ratings dropped – and it occurred between the last preseason games and the very first NFL season game, a game that featured a marquee Superbowl rematch whose ratings tanked.
Yeah, we all know why the ratings tanked between the late preseason and the season opener.
No wonder the networks and the NFL have recently tried to obfuscate and hide the anthem protests in their broadcasts.
Goodell doesn’t really understand why fans watch football.
I have simply had enough of the millionaire primmadonnas running around playing grab ass and then having the gall to disrespect the very country that gives them what they have. It’s not just the few bigots protesting but the coaches, managers and other players who are doing nothing about it. I have not watched a game this season and will not.
The NFL is dropping from my radar as well… just too many other more worthwhile things to do. College football is just so much more entertaining.
It’s funny that Mariners’ catcher Steve Clevenger is drummed out of MLB because he tells the truth about rioters in Charlotte – they are animals, not protestors – because his comments caused a backlash in some circles. ‘Thugs’ and ‘animals’ are not inherently racist terms, but they completely apply to those people in Charlotte beating people up, looting stores and burning vehicles.
And now Clevenger’s lost his career for telling the truth.. while Kaepernick saves his failing career by calling law enforcement ‘pigs’ and saying they’re systematically targeting minorities??
I think that merits the use of the term, ‘irony’. ‘Injustice’ as well.
The real question is why ratings for football aren’t far lower. At this point in time, even semi-sentient Americans should realize that the game has been coopted by post-American liberals that are at war with us and everything we believe in.
The protests are the # 1 issue, but clearly the lack of marquee players is also responsible. Manning retires and you suspend Brady from the league, the drop in star quality is huge. That clearly is having an affect
Keep up your worship of the lying BLM crowd and you’ll be the WNBA by next year.
In my opinion, NFL broadcasts have become nothing more than three + hours of commercials with a football game somewhat squeezed in. Hell- they even cover the screen with ads up to the second of the snap quite often. for this reason alone, games as broadcast are unwatchable Add the fact that broadcast “announcers” seem to believe they must speak the entire time- and its just awful. Terrible presentation in my opinion, and to me just not any fun to tune in any more. Maybe poor ratings will help motivate the owners to change for the better.
Can’t imagine anyone wanting to watch the nation be disrespected by BLM supporters. All lives matter.
Keep allowing those overpaid thugs to sit thru the National Anthem and see how bad it’s going to get.
8-8 or 9-7 teams in the playoffs, endless commercials, constant rule changes and uneven officiating, mercenary and thug players that care nothing about their towns, teams or sport. Greedy owners, greedy and inept league President, then you top that off with a total disrespect of the vast majority of the American public, oh Hell No! I’ll get my football fix on Saturdays and spend Sundays with family, doing chores or find entertainment elsewhere. The NFL used to be fun, but I haven’t watch a game this season and I find it’s not missed at all.
GOOD!! Glad to hear it. I hope the trend continues.
There are more important things that folks ought to be worried about. I suggest that Sports and Soaps aren’t worth a second of your time.
I watch a game to be entertained not to be preached too, especially one built on a lie.
What was in common with all of those low rating games noted in the article? They were boring matchups. The only one that had a decent rating was the Patriots vs. Texans on Thursday night. That was anticipated to be a great matchup (turned out it was lopsided). But, it was the matchup that drew the viewing public. I do however, believe the NFL ratings are suffering a bit because of its involvement with political issues. Not, the NFL’s fault; but, players are using the NFL as a “soap box” and it’s turning fans away.
Roger, Do you want to boost your Ratings? Make Football an American Game, played by Real Patriots.
Let’s see why the NFL is less interesting that it was 10 years ago.
– Too many flags. Refs are deciding games and the flags are a factor on scoring drives.
– Pass interference on a prayer heaved down the field.
– Absurd roughing the passer penalties. You put a hand on the QB on thats a 15 yarder?!?!?
– What were good defensive plays and hits are now 15 yard penalties.
0 – Contact on a defenseless receiver… Because he didn’t catch the ball.
0 – All hard hits are now usually 15 yarders.
– Taunting penalties… They are grown men they can take it!!!
– Excessive celebration
– Every punt return has an illegal block in the back called.
– The return game is dead. Kicking off at the 35 and a touchback is now at the 25. Return touchbacks to the 20 and set the kick off at the 30 again. Let the return game flourish. Just about every punt return is negated with a penalty.
– Loosen up rules on the defense. Let there be some more allowable contact on routes. Don’t penalize good offensive plays with unsportsman like conduct penalties.
– Pink uniforms. Hispanic month. Stop with the pushing of stupid causes.
– England. No body cares if teams are playing over sees and it’s an insult to rob a home game from fans. Expansion will water down the product even further. And what team would want to be disadvantaged. What happens with the Raiders have to fly over to England to take on the London Sillynannies?
– Roger… The worst commissioner ever.
– Disrespecting the shield. Used to be never disrespect the shield. The national anthem protest should not be brought into your place of work. When you are on the field during the game you are representing your team and the NFL. In my work place if I were to promote a cause at work or use my company’s name to promote a cause I would be disciplined or fired. By allowing protests or pushing of causes during a game or official team/NFL function means the NFL is OK and endorses what is going on. NFL should be neutral on outside causes. If a player wants to promote his cause outside of the game on the street he should be able to do so, so long as he doesn’t use his teams or NFL name to promote it.
Haven’t watched the NFL for to years. Too my thugs ad greedy owners. Haven’t missed it at all and love having the time for better things.
One name: Kappernick Military, Police, Fire, Civil Servants all know its a slap in their face, no matter what silly spin they put on it. Freedom of speech you have, and we have the freedom to turn the channel. Raise your fist all you want, and watch your sport die.
I stopped watching a couple of years ago for a couple of reasons. First, I wasn’t interested in the political agenda they had been pushing and second, I wasn’t interested in listening to or watching the inflated egos.
I have been a fan since the 70’s and once they started changing the rules to increase the passing game (scoring) around 2000, I began loosing interest. That kind of football is great for ratings, but just not appealing to me. I think they did do a great job of adding more non-traditional fans (women, kids) which really helped their viewership, but again, not the game I was raised on.
I do wish them luck, but I’m sure I’m done watching.
“Weaker product” my azzzzz.. Keep the stupid politics out of football but the gutless monkey running the NFL ain’t gonna do that..
The NFL decided to become social “change agents”. I decided to turn them off years ago.
You now see a furtherance of this “change” with their support of thuggery and anti-American behavior.
I can’t speak for others, only myself. That whole disrespect thing triggered by Kaepernick has left a bad taste in my mouth. While he had a right to do what he did, I have a right to get turned off by his conduct and the wussy response to it by the NFL’s wimp commissioner. I’ve got enough constructive other things to do with my time.
Finally some good news.
I was an avid football fan but no longer. I find game boring because of several factors: (1) Most kickoffs are not returned, (2) the color commentators are annoying because they state the obvious and offer no real insight into the game and talk too much, (3) too many celebrations which occurs after every play, (4) no team loyalty because it is all about the money, (5) the play calling, in many cases, is predictable, (6) too many video replays, (7) many of the players are thugs; (8) and last, but not least, I don’t care about their political statements/demonstrations.
Cris Collinsworth needs to be euthanized.
Between the anti-Americanism/politicization from some players, to the over-regulating by the league turning the game into de facto ‘flag football’, to the constant referee flags being thrown on seemingly every single play followed by the analysis-to-death of every player’s action and play result, the sport has lost its appeal.
Blaming the low ratings this week for what transpired during the games is asinine. How could the ratings suffer because fans who turned it on saw a bad game? They actually tuned into the game and their viewership would have been recorded.
The reality is that about half of Americans are conservative, and they don’t like the liberalism of the NFL and sports broadcasts. The NFL would not allow the Cowboys to place a decal on their helmets to honor the five police officers who were killed, but the NFL gives a platform on the game broadcasts and the NFL Network for these bozos (with apologies to Bozo the Clown) to “protest” whatever the heck it is they are actually protesting (which I doubt many of them even know themselves). The NFL has instantly alienated about half of its fan base by doing this. Most continue to watch, but some are now boycotting the NFL.
The NFL could deal with this, but it refuses to. Heck, Goodell even praised these bozos protesting something. When I watch football, I don’t need a steady diet of social engineering like with Michael Sam and I don’t need a steady diet of the police being characterized as pigs. The NFL doesn’t care as long as it makes money. The next step will be to boycott those who advertise during a program that promotes the idiocy that NFL is promoting.
I am so done with the NFL. It’s more about thug culture than the game now.
+1
List of official NFL sponsors…Taken from http://www.sportsbusinessdaily.com/Daily/Issues/2015/09/23/Marketing-and-Sponsorship/NFL-sponsors.aspx:
SPONSOR SINCE
Gatorade (PepsiCo) ’83
Visa ’95
Campbell’s Soup ’98
FedEx ’00
Frito-Lay (PepsiCo) ’00
Mars Snackfood ’02
Pepsi (PepsiCo) ’02
Dairy Management Inc. ’03
Bridgestone ’07
Gillette/Head & Shoulders/Vicks/Old Spice (Procter & Gamble) ’09
Verizon ’10
Barclays ’10
Papa John’s ’10
Castrol ’10
Anheuser-Busch ’11
USAA ’11
Bose ’11
Courtyard by Marriot ’11
Xbox (Microsoft) ’11
Quaker Oats (PepsiCo) ’12
Tide/Duracell (Procter & Gamble) ’12
Lenovo ’12
McDonald’s ’12
SAP ’12
Surface/Windows (Microsoft) ’13
CoverGirl (Procter & Gamble) ’13
Zebra Technologies ’14
TD Ameritrade ’14
Extreme Networks ’14
Nationwide Insurance ’14
Hyundai ’15
Dannon ’15
It is due mostly to the BLM protests.
Splendid! When you are unhappy with a product it is always smart to make your feelings known and you, along with others, can do that by not buying the product! Football watching or going to football games has been getting more costly for years, and now they have the nerve to insult us and our country! Suckers, you have pushed too far!
I served in the Army for 23 years and defended everyone’s right to say what they want and act how they want. However, just because you can say what you want or act how you want does not mean there are no consequences for what you say or how you act. I have watched the NFL all my life but I have boycotted the NFL and will continue to do so until the NFL does something about these protests. Get politics out of the NFL or you will continue to see the rating slide.
Been an avid nfl fan for over 50 years. But I’ve broken that habit. After the Colon sit down and the actions of the league I cut up 6 Jersery’s and unscribed from all nfl fantasy leagues and any nfl advertisement’s. If this league wants to disrespect my country that I spent 20 years defending in the military. Then these overpaid crybaby’s who have no clue don’t deserve my respect to even watch. I have more important things in my life
How do you stop the monster….? You first start by stop allowing this to happen. The sooner the NFL stops being politically correct, the quicker this is resolved. What, how? You inform all the players that they cease their political agendas or leave they will not be allowed on the field or play. Of course they can always buy a ticket and stay in the stands which would make any protest ineffective but that is how it should be handled in the first place.
Keep looking for other excuses guys…but the NFL has decided to side with BLM, and organization who openly advocates the killing of cops. Refer to the video of “what do we want”…”dead cops”…
Goodbye NFL, we have better things to do on Sunday…
Assuming the politicization of the NFL is a major cause of declining viewership (I think it is), don’t expect any changes. The same people who are politicizing it are so insulated in their left wing outlook on things that it will be a long time before they recognize the cause. They think everyone looks at the world like they do, and don’t even recognize the tilt. Even if they did recognize it, they won’t change.because they have a mission: to make their view the ONLY view that’s tolerated. So don’t hold your breath waiting for a light bulb to go on.
Love David Prince’s post
Come on! Cowboys/Bears? Even Dallas fans didn’t care.
It’s only a ball game. It get way more attention then it deserves. Americans are mesmerized by kids games.
This is the first year since I was a kid I haven’t watched the NFL. I am tired of the protests and all the BS. Your right to do it, my right not to watch.
Exactly! I am doing the same thing.
Nobody wants racist whiny baby football players. Get rid of Kap and the rest. watch your ratings go up.
I used to watch the NFL and College Football religiously until a few years ago when I realized I was wasting a good part of my life watching a bunch other people enjoy life, achieve greatness, and make money whilst I sat on my ass, drank beer, and spent money.
I may on occasion today watch part of a game if a good friend or neighbor hosts a party, but I could care less if I I ever watched another game in my life. They are also now too politicized for my taste.
I hope Roger Goodell ends up on Welfare, EBT cards. The NFL sucks, the players suck, and I will NEVER watch another game again. They can all Pi$$ off.
There are too many goofy [expletive deleted] drama queens on field. If I want drama; I would watch Jerry Springer. The NFL has morphed from a sport to a lame entertainment product.
Roger Goodell’s clownish decisions, stupid rules, oversaturation and Afrohead Kaepernick…..I’ve had enough of the NFL.
Hey that’s right…I’d forgotten it’s already football season again. Thanks to PC fascist Roger Goodell, I still DGAFF and haven’t for nearly a decade. Buh-bye.
Very misleading article. While I don’t doubt that ratings are down, I just saw the top rated shows from last week (9/18) and the NFL had the top two rated shows. I would think that the real issue might be lessening tv viewing overall than singling out the NFL.
Regardless, as long as I had the two top rated shows, I wouldn’t lose too much sleep over it.
Instead of attending an NFL game, consider a college mid-major (UMass), FCS (Holy Cross) or Division 2 or 3 game. You’ll enjoy the college football experience and it costs a lot less.
The league has become:
Too black.
Too militant.
With too many commercials.
Condie Rice for NFL Commish! She wants the job, and would be great! A true American, Condie is the best person for the job.
The Neilsen ratings are only Round 1. Wait until people who are tired of the National Felon’s League and Kapernick leave NFL items on the store shelves this Christmas season…maybe then we’ll get their attention.
I have refused to watch ANY football this entire season because of the national anthem protests. If they continue, I’ll never watch football again. Respect for my country is far more important to me than the sport of football.
NFL : The problems that plague the NFL are the game has been turned into the NBA on turf. While scoring is great if you run the fantasy leagues (NFL owns ), it’s not the case if you enjoy a game that was built on being physical. It’s losing it’s entertainment value. People don’t want to pay and watch an inferior product.
The latest idiocy finally convinced me to shut off cable and do other things on my Sundays. The Negro Felon League is not missed!
That’s because they’re disrespecting their audience – AMERICANS.
Kaepernick’s selfish grandstanding has now spread across sports, into our schools, and now into our military. Commissioner Gooddall has come out and encouraged it all, saying, “We want players to use their voices.” So he wants the NFL to take advantage of its special place in our communities in order to be an instrument for social justice.
But this poisons the well of national unity and civic pride in our communities. Kaepernick, who will not accept and embrace America or Americans as we are today, has upped the ante. He said recently that “America was never great.”
The fabric of the nation, its history and culture is under attack by the NFL.
Forget about it, I’m sitting this season out. I hope you join me. This is anti-Americanism from the NFL. It is, in fact, treasonous.
#BoycottTheNFL #BoycottNFL #SitOutTheSeason
Pretty simple. Your fans are overwhelmingly patriotic hard working people. Players gesture after first downs, tackles and TDs. They insult our flag.
The Owners control their team. The First Amendment does NOT guarantee an employee the right to free speech and to stay employed. If the owners simply say you are fired for knelling or power fists then it will stop.
Then we might start watching. The NFL screwed St. Louis over twice. As far as I am concerned-Sunday afternoons are much more interesting without watching these brats.
The fact that Roger Goodell is a good looking, politically correct dolt doesn’t make him any less of a dolt. Unlike other sports, perennial losers like the Lions, Bills and Browns sell out every game. Goodell may have killed the Golden Goose.
I read the article in disbelief but the people posting in the comments section clearly understand why the ratings continue to slide. These journalists need to catch a clue as this is about the third nonsensical one I’ve read on the subject.
The ridiculous whining of millionaires in contrast to veterans is not helping whatsoever.
It’s really just slowly looking like a corrupt gladiator match featuring beasts the fans can’t relate too.
FIRST THEY HAVE TO FIRE GOODELL AND REPLACE HIM WITH SOMEONE LIKE DONALD TRUMP A NON POLITICAL HACK WHO ACTUALLY LIKES AMERICA..THEN THEY NEED TO FIRE EVERY ROTTEN CRYBABY LIKE KRAPERNICK AND THE REST THE FIRST TIME THE DISRESPECT THE FANS AND THE COUNTRY UNTIL THEN SCREW THEM THERE LOTS OF BETTER STUFF TO WATCH THAN A BUNCH OF AMERICA HATING TRAITORS MAKING HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS ON THE BACKS OF HARD WORKING AMERICANS
if you still support the nfl, then you support the disrespect to our flag and country
The average fan will not watch over priced prima donnas act like Kapernick, and then have management and TV hosts on his side. NFL today has to drop too they all sucked up to BLM and the like, I won’t watch it and only my team when on until Goodell grows a pair. He suspends Brady, yet lets thugs like beckham Suh and cinncinati assasins get away with murder. He is afraid as are now college teams like Michigan and MSU allowing and encouraging protests has to stop somewhere either the players assoc or him or ratings will drop as will endorsements and sponsors.
Roger “Doodell” sure as hell ain’t no Pete Rozelle. If the NFL owners what to begin to restore some semblance of fan support and rectitude to the sport, they need to give this weasel his “walking papers.”
The NFL, ESPN, etc. have forgotten that the average fan tunes into the NFL to escape politics.
Viewers can easily find a more-enjoyable escape than sitting through the humoring of a few spoiled idiots who mistakenly believe they have the moral standing to condemn a national symbol based on the acts of a tiny fraction of its citizens.
Count me among those who are done with the NFL until and unless it delivers football- not politics- as its essential product.
This is wonderful! If the viewing keeps dropping, those multi-million dollar salaries of those oppressed black players are going to have to be reduced. Commissioner Goodell is driving the sport and it’s players into the ground. Perhaps someday, the players will earn what a “normal working man” earns, taking away their superstardom status. Obviously what they deserve!
“But if you ask me, I’ll tell you that the declining ratings are due to a weaker product on the field”
Well, that would make you as dumb as a box of rocks. People including our entire family are boycotting the NFL altogether because of the racist BLM garbage started by that filthy racist pig Colin Kaepernick. We may never return to this thugfest.
I will not support the NFL due to the lack of leadership by the NFL. The National Football League is just that A LEAGUE. If one player has the right to protest by taking a knee during the National Anthem because he has racial issues and it is backed by leadership as “his right” then I stop supporting the League.The NFLeague bans performance enhancing substances, fines child beaters, wife abusers, suspends players for lewd acts after touchdowns, and bans all changes to uniforms because players belong to a LEAGUE that has standards and laws they must comply with. The League has voiced their stance on one player that has racial issues and promoted his cause, stood against people that govern their STATE differently, and stood strong for bathroom gender choices. That is why there are plenty of people like me that no longer support the NFLEAGUE for which it stands because you no longer stand for football. I just wanted to watch football?
I cut the cable a couple years ago and have no plans of going back. I love the NFL, but it’s just not worth paying for a cable subscription, especially with all of the blackouts; same for the NHL. They are not as accessible and it’s just not worth the hassle.
Regarding Kaepernick, he is a patriot. The right to protest our government is exactly what our forefathers died for. Enough government worship!
I will not watch the NFL until Roger Goodell is GONE, and the disrespecting of our flag, country and veterans comesd to an end….Do you hear me owners…Get rid of Roger Goodell. I am obviously not alone!
Goodell has to go. He injects political correctness and punishes the GOAT more than the Wife Beater.
Changing the channel is one solution, but a better solution would be to cancel your cable service.
This is not rocket science…
1. Games has gotten boring with so many rules.
2. Games has gotten expensive to attend.
3. Prima Donna Players on their social justice soapbox are ruining my enjoyment
Add these together (especially #3) and I just do not see a reason to spend my time and money on the clowns.
Agreed. Every pass play over 20 yards results in a pass interference penalty.
I’m taking a knee against the NFL until they grow a pair and get control of their thugs…
The NFL has become too feminine and gossipy in the booth..too much of a show than a sport and way too political..and may I add..on the wrong side of most of it’s fan base..left wing liberals don’t watch football..and if they do..it’s only to look at big men in tights dancing and spanking each others butts after a play..after the whole colin commienick display..and all the copy cats who I suspect are joining in because it gets them some sort of media exposure..I rarely watch and can care less about a bunch of thug millionaires playing a game and having the nerve to whine that they are oppressed.
Besides the BLM BS which completely turns me off, the fact that every pass play longer than 20 yards results in a pass interference penalty really just turns the game into a total bore.
Suggestion: Turn off your TV and get outside in beautiful fall weather, and invite some friends over to play Flag Football! A LOT more fun and healthier, too—-and you can party with beer from the cooler that is WAY cheaper than stadium beer!!
I’m done with the NFL. Nothing more annoying than watching filthy rich minorities complain about being discriminated against. Spoiled brats. Then to top it off, the NFL prohibits any sort of demonstration of support for law enforcement? Unbelievable. Guess what. The NFL is nothing but circus and cake and as professional sports gets more and more liberal, I’m done. It’s no longer entertaining.. It’s annoying. I’ll play PS4 instead or better yet.. go outside and get exercise. I’m done, and I live in Green Bay, so that should tell you just how faithful one gets when they are continually subjugated to political BS they don’t agree with . That also means, no merchandise, nothing.
I’ve about had it with all the players suspended due to pot. Too many injuries is another. And finally, very poor officiating. After 22 years of paying for DirecTV just for the Sunday games, this is my last. My team will be down 6 players this weekend due to the above and after just 3 weeks.
I have pledged to NOT watch a single NFL game until EVERY player on EVERY team stands for the anthem… thus far I’m getting along just fine without it. They have their say by kneeling, I have my say but taking away their revenues. Choose wisely for suffer the consequences of your actions.
WHY watch Sarcastiball when it’s being played by tatted-up street negroes who despise the USA, instead of those adorable kids on South Park?
You can see tatted-up street negroes just about anywhere…except, North Idaho, that is.
Now the Some players have made it a Racial Issue, I’m no long interested in watching.
Sarcastiball rules + racist street negroes = zero ratings
LEAN FORWARD…and push out
The National Felon League
Football is supposed to be a sport. Has changed, leaning political too much. Supposed to fun to watch, but, not with the disrespectful national anthem haters. Hope their pay checks reflect their disrespect someday. Parts of their cause may have validity, but, going about it wrong by saying hateful things against whites, anthem, military personnel, America. Today’s generation had nothing to do with slavery. Any nationality living in the USA can pull themselves out of poverty without complaining and blaming others, been done many times. Better to just turn their lives/energy toward improving their lives before blaming others who have already done that.
New generations playing Pokey Man, no time for a 3-4 hour event that has about 20 minutes of action. Mostly opinionated announcers and replay, replay, replay.
There’s a lot of competition for my entertainment dollar and eyeballs. The NFL no longer competes. It’s an inferior product. The stars are obnoxious. I could go on but you get the idea.
#BoycottNFL! Am tired of all the political correctness.
Tod Cole
September 28, 2016 at 1:11 pm
Made a great post, above. The league makes it decisions – so do those of us who are offended that they hate America.
Your NFL players have the right to trash America by taking a knee or sitting down during the anthem; just like I have the right to stop watching your NFL games. BTW, that goes for all sports.
I will support by my viewing those team owners and coaches who stand up for America.
I only watch the Redskins now. I boycott all other games.
Anti-American displays in sports not to popular in America.
First, Football is supposed to be a SPORT and a diversion from the political and general b*ll of the day. We do not tune in to watch Colin the Crud and the rest of his ilk refusing to honor our country. If the NFL can prohibit a team from recognizing their slain police officers, they can prohibit this stupidity. It goes further to include the support of adult men being allowed in the restrooms and locker rooms of 5-18 year old minor females. If we want politics, we will turn on Fox News, not Fox Sports.
NFL has become a reality show. Fans don’t want agendas and distractions from the sideline, they just want athletes on the scrimmage line.
Unfortunately, under Friar Roger God-dell everything has become about progressive social movements from gay and women athletes to black lives matter to spousal abuse to breast cancer. I’m all about increasing awareness of breast cancer that affects so many of our families, but football is a game not a soapbox.
As long as these childish jokers keep up their disrespectful display on the field, no red-blooded American should tune into, or go to any NFL game.
Goodell goes out of his way to punish Tom Brady and the Patriots for “conduct detrimental to the integrity of the game”, and then gives a hearty thumbs up to these idiot crybaby millionaires literalyl driving the fans away!
How effing stupid?
I watch my local team, and boycott every other game. It is directly because of the league allowing players to disrespect the flag. They fine guys for untucked shirts and other minor offenses; they can certainly shut down a polarizing distraction being held in the wrong forum. Regardless of my politics, I don’t go to work on Monday and start a protest in the office. A job is a job.
I won’t watch the NFL as long as the NFL allows the disrespect some players have for OUR Nation to continue. Yes, they have the right to free speech, but my free speech is just as equal. i will not watch anymore as long as this continues. People died in the name of the Flag of the United States of America and the National Anthem was written during the war of 1812 when our Nation was under attack. Please find another way to demonstrate the issues you have and then I can watch again.
Funny… No mention of the player’s blatant disregard of the American Flag and everything it stands for. THAT is the reason I am not watching NFL this season. I really miss it, but I can find better things to do with my time than support a bunch of ungrateful, whining millionaires!
Not long ago I read a politically themed article written almost a hundred years ago by a far left writer who explained that football must be done away with to prevent the inclination to violence it engenders in young men. It was a part of the outline to successfully introduce Americans to believe in communism as a viable political solution to the nation’s problems.
Watching the “un-American” and corrupt NFL (NoFinLonger) is like watching a prison riot, who cares who wins or dies?
And “Fantasy Football”? I always thought it sounded kinda gay, not there is anything wr….. :)
Since Goodell took over the quality of the game is beyond horrible. It is downright hard to watch. There are now no longer kickoff returns, onside kicks, and defenses are no longer allowed to defend. We have no idea what a catch is anymore. We need a referee in the booth to explain all the rules because the commentators and the fans just don’t know anymore. We have more yellow flags than ever. The NFL has went from the most exciting game to something you really don’t have to watch anymore. The political stance the NFL has taken on everything from North Carolina state laws to their refusal to let the Dallas Cowboys honor the slain Dallas police officers has turned me off to the point where I WILL NOT WATCH ANY NFL GAMES ANYMORE. This comes from a fan for over 30 years.
Recent rule changes make the games more boring to watch, but I would still watch 12 hours a day like I used to if the addition of Politics in football hadn’t made the games unwatchable.
Joe at 2:00PM made a great comment. THERE NEEDS TO BE A REAL MAN’S FOOTBALL LEAGUE. The NFL needs competition YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!
NFL = liberal trash. Im done. And these pukes who hate the USA and dont want to help Make America a Better Place To Be and want to sit around and fan the flames of identity politics and race are a sick joke.
Boycott the NFL!
If the NFL keeps on letting their players disrespect our Country and it’s National Anthem…the more fans will stop watching and not respect the NFL…keep the politics out of the NFL…and dismiss player who have no respect for this great country of ours.
I really don’t need some spoiled millionaire playing a GAME for a living, calling me a racist. This commish has no balls. Goodbye NFL.
The league glorifying Colin K and others is one reason. The chick-ification of football is another reason. Most hard hits result in penalties. Games now begin with women in evening dresses strutting around, singing about football while high fiving players.
The game is not as tough as it was, and the sport as a whole has taken the side of the evil BLM and rioters.
That’s a devastating one-two punch.
I quit watching the NFL this year and have not missed it one bit. They want to display hatred on National TV then I choose not to watch.
can you hear me now
Can’t argue with those that don’t like the selective politics being allowed on the sidelines. And for the record I’ve always felt that the reason football players make huge bucks to play16 games a year was because they were sacrificing their health to do so. While that is sad on one level it was the reality of the situation.
So I hear everyone complaining about the excessive penalizing for hard hitting and I pretty much feel the same way. However, over the last several years there has also been an outcry to protect the players from concussions and life altering injuries. So my questions is, how should the league reconcile these two conflicting directions? How do you allow hard hitting and still keep serious injuries down? Or should that not even be discussed… if you don’t want to be injured, don’t play the game, don’t take the money?
Anyone? Bueller?
Why the hell would an American want to watch football? Have you seen the ads? The viewership is a bunch of anti-American, braindead communists, the Jerry Springer crowd.
By not squashing Kaep’s caper, the NFL took his cause on as though it were their own. Not exactly good for branding unless they calculated that glomming on to BLM would somehow add to their bottom line.
And I don’t buy the shaky defective-product argument either, it kind of sounds like the video-caused-Benghazi line proffered by the admin.
Colin, like any other American has 1st amendment rights, no question. I just wonder if that’s what is really in the mind of NFL front office bureaucrats as they approached this situation. Really, I just think neither they nor their esteemed commish have the stomach simply to say the NFL is about football, period.
That’d be really nice, and it would force protesters to protest on their own dime. And it would provide me a trigger-free zone against those small-minded people who fail to realize the reason they have a job in the NFL is because of the great nation represented by the flag flying over their stadium.
Well when the players who are on the job protest the American flag and basically spit on veterans like me. What did the NFL think would happen. If I did that on the job in front of my supervisor’s. I would of been fired on the spot.
I have STOP watching the NFL because of the disrespect these overpaid players have shown the people of the United States. When these disrespectful children start standing up as our national anthem is played I will return to watching a day full of NFL Games. I can not support an Organization (NFL) that Allows these spoiled Athletes to show no respect to our great Nation.
BRING BACK THE XFL! LOVED THE HOOCHIE-MAMA, TRASH-TALKING CHEERLEADERS! A SCRUM INSTEAD OF A COIN-TOSS….WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE?
screw the NFL
Not that I care about Rush Limbaugh and what happens to him, but they took him off Monday Night Football and they wouldn’t let him buy a minority interest in the St. Louis Rams because of his right-wing views. Why should I let the NFL and ESPN force-feed me with left-wing views? I think the NFL Headquarters need to move back to Columbus, Ohio where they were until 1939. Maybe living and working around normal people might help them shake them of their political correctness.
Absolutely not watching due to the Anthem. If you can’t stand for all those who died and fought, I’ll never stand( or watch) for you. NFL and ESPN(Disney!) taking a horrible stance on this.
I’ve been watching the NFL since 1968. Stopped watching two nweeks ago. No plans to go back. These protest have ruined it for me. Their argument and stance is bogus. The game isn’t what it was this just put it over the tipping point. I miss the 1970 football that used to be, that was NFL football, today is a joke, a shadow of what the game was. Now we have this foolishness. I gave up my season tickets, I stopped watching on Sunday. The future is soccer its a more physical game than what the NFL is today. And Goodell can go straight to H________
I used to go to 3-5 games a year and watch all I could on TV.Watched 1 preseason game this year and then the disrespect to the flag started.I have not watched another game and will not attend a game this year till the NFL can control the players.If they want to disrespect the flaf let them do it from the stands.They have every right to protest just as I have to boycott.
between the politics and the blatant one sided refs who support the nfl darlings of the moment, see donkeys and patriots of late – its all jumped shark for me! F the WWNFL!
There used to be a stated or non-stated applied professional principle practice in society: When you go to work, leave your personal politics at home.
Apparently America hating radical leftists in society, incited, stoked by the head radical leftist Obama and their financier George Soros, and their street thug terrorists BLM, is reversing that professional principle to the detriment of all, which of course is by intent.
I used to watch the NFL to see football, not to look into the players politics and world view. Now I get my football watching college football exclusively. I get my politics on cable news and opinion shows.