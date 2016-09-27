WBZ4[1]
WINTER STORM WARNING: 7 am Sunday to 7 pm Monday  

NFL Ratings Drop Across The Board In Week 3

'Monday Night Football' Tanks Against Presidential Debate September 27, 2016 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Matt Dolloff, NFL, NFL Ratings, Patriots, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — How do you stop a monster that keeps growing and getting more powerful the more you feed it? You could start by feeding it less, or stopping altogether. The National Football League, and its esteemed commissioner, is one such creature, and it appears that scores of long-hungry fans may finally be stuffed.

Sports Business Daily reported Monday that the overnight ratings for Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears drew 18.62 million viewers and scored a 12.9 in the Neilsen ratings, which is down from 13.7 in Week 2 and 13.9 in Week 3 a year ago. Elsewhere, the early-afternoon regional slate of games on CBS dropped by 18 percent compared to Week 3 last season while FOX’s 4:25 p.m. game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles (which saw Philly win in a surprisingly one-sided affair) dropped by 1 percent from the same time slot last season. The lone bright spot was FOX’s early-afternoon slot, which went up by about 3 percent.

In less surprising news, the overnight ratings for Monday Night Football paint a bleak picture, too. The game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints was an absolute barn-burner and a good one for the gamblers and fantasy GMs of the world, but it was going up against the first presidential debate, so a ratings drop was to be expected. MNF scored a 5.7 overnight rating, according to Sports Media Watch, which is about 38 percent lower than last season’s 8.9 in the Week 3 matchup between the Bears and New York Jets.

It’s no surprise that overnight ratings for the debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump look massive across the board and MNF would take a hit as a result. But even if the game was not going up against a presidential debate, there’s no way it would have done an 8.9. The ratings were going to drop regardless of what else was on.

One of the only other bright spots for the NFL’s TV ratings was, in fact, the Patriots systematically dismantling the Houston Texans on the much-maligned Thursday Night Football. The game was live-streamed on Twitter and drew over 2 million viewers on the social media platform alone, according to Recode. It’s possible that the game saw an uptick in ratings due to the massive intrigue surrounding how the Patriots would play with third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center.

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett celebrates his 27-yard touchdown run against the Houston Texans. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Watching Jacoby Brissett run over the Texans wasn’t exactly fun to watch for anyone not rooting for the Patriots. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

You could come up with a number of reasons for the drop in ratings. The lack of star quarterbacks, perhaps. Mike Ozanian of Forbes believes it could be the #BoycottNFL movement, which was sparked by Colin Kaepernick and his National Anthem protests. In that case, it would be too bad that those fans missed the Saints and Falcons standing hand-in-hand together in a “circle of unity” after Monday night’s anthem performance.

But if you ask me, I’ll tell you that the declining ratings are due to a weaker product on the field.

Do I have facts and hard data to back that up? No, it’s just my opinion. But I do have two eyes, as do many other NFL viewers, and Week 3 was simply a bad brand of football that failed the proverbial eye test. As thrilling as it was for Patriots fans to watch the Patriots demoralize the Texans with their third-string QB, that was not an entertaining, enjoyable product for fans of any other franchise.

Redskins fans saw poor officiating nearly ruin the game. Cardinals fans watched their team give up a touchdown on a botched field goal snap. Browns fans saw their kicker miss three field goals and also had to endure the rest of the team. Saints fans saw their punt return team botch the play in the worst way possible.

You could almost hear the remotes clicking away. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

You could almost hear the remotes clicking away. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Those are just a few examples of what was a week filled with sloppy, barely-professional-looking play across the board, with some questionable calls and floods of advertising mixed in. The NFL, as addictive as its product is, could be slipping – and for now, you have proof in the TV ratings.

If you’re not a fan of Roger Goodell, you won’t see him gone – or see anything change, really – until you start to hit his constituents in the wallets and bank accounts. Declining TV numbers won’t change anything overnight, but it’s certainly a good way to clue the league in that their product is not up to snuff right now.

Viewers have started feeding the monster less, and now the monster is shrinking. Continued rating drops would only make the decline in the league product more glaring – and, perhaps, spark real action to make the league better. If you truly want a revolution, changing the channel is a good start.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. His opinions do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

  1. JH says:
    September 27, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    I love Football, but can’t afford the cable. So I watch the few available NFL on the regular networks and that’s it. I am seeing the some problem with the College Foot ball sports now. If I want to see my local team play, I have to pray for local coverage (maybe 1 or 2 games a year) the rest are on PAC, ESPN, ….

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. green says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:38 am

      You must have more important things to pray for. Praying for the tv is just counter productive.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Dan Jackson (@19mensaman62) says:
      September 28, 2016 at 11:13 am

      You find ways to watch the things that are important to you. ESPN is on virtually every BASIC cable package in the USA and most BASIC packages also carry ESPN2. If you cannot even afford basic cable, then maybe you should reevaluate your spending on other items less important to you.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. galina brinew says:
        September 28, 2016 at 11:33 am

        I think the cable issue is an issue the cost is prohibitive and the content is miserable. The previous poster was merely saying paying for cable is a fools game when there are so many other streaming options out there. It’s the wave of the future. We’ve been streaming for 2.5 years and the NFL games are the only only sticking point. Yes you hope you can get a game in, but these with the controversies of the National Anthem, we couldn’t be bothered

      2. rvz22 says:
        September 28, 2016 at 11:33 am

        Haven’t had ESPN in nearly three years. Cut the cord so to speak. Which I suspect is part of the problem. If the games aren’t on the network TV, I don’t bother to watch or stream unless I really want to, I just don’t care as much anymore. ESPN had made it too difficult to stream so I just don’t bother. I think they could still stream with all their commercials but I suspect that either violates some rule or someone thinks they aren’t making enough money to allow it.

      3. Jessica Doyal says:
        September 28, 2016 at 2:38 pm

        They call it the Boob Tube for a reason. I dropped cable four years ago. Why would I pay to watch a bunch of Propaganda, Advertising and awful Television shows? I have Netflix and save $50 a month on Cable. My priorities for budgeting money are just fine. Nobody needs cable. Housing, Food, Electricity, Medical Care and clothing are to be prioritized. Not television.

        I committed to something for Fantasy Football that would be irresponsible of me to back out of. I put the game on fifteen minutes after they start and mute it so I do not have to listen to politics during the game. I just want to enjoy the game. Add to that a lot of people are unhappy that what was once a great Family friendly sport to watch together see so many players get into serious legal trouble and still play. Parents do not want their children idolizing criminals just because they are on Television and play a game. I do not want to subsidize an organization that condones criminal and unethical behavior for good Television and game wins.

  2. Thretosix says:
    September 27, 2016 at 3:29 pm

    Goodell’s integrity is what is in question. He is the face of the league. When you have garbage like Goodell stinking up the place, nobody wants to stick around to stew in it.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Bob Finger says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:50 am

      Roger Goodell, it is ALL your fault! I blame you! After watching the NFL for 50+ years, I refuse to watch anything remotely connected to the NFL because of Goodell. He had absolutely NO business sticking his nose in or his opinion on the the transgender bathroom issue in North Carolina. He needs to step down and the NFL retract Goodell’s statements before I will watch the NFL again.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Joe Alibrandi says:
        February 12, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        I totally agree with you and now Goodell is going after Texas for the same reason. Play ball and let politicians worry about the TS bathroom issues.

  3. lizzzy321 says:
    September 27, 2016 at 3:50 pm

    I read sports news and the comments following them, frequently, and I’m seeing a number of explanations for lower ratings. Lot of talk about Boycotting the NFL. Lot of people saying they found the criminal element among many NFL players, followed by the corruption of the front office, dislike for Roger…are the reasons I see given by people reporting that they have already stopped watching football. Those who are sick of the political involvement of sports, when most people watch Sports to get away from politics and the news, and anger over the anthem protests are the most vocal and angriest fans who I’ve seen posting in years. Have not seen even one person suggest it is the ‘quality of the product on the field’.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Dammitt says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:00 am

      Well here it is. The product on the field stinks. The good teams of the past are now average and the average teams now suck. Combine that with the constant “hey everybody, look at me!” behavior of the players and it’s almost unwatchable. I know of at least two instances now where players have determined a penalty isn’t reason enough to dispense with the celebration routine they practiced at home in from of the mirror. I wonder if Cam has a I-got-sacked dance, we-just-got-beat-at-home dance or I stole another student’s computer dance to go with his Superman act?

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Tom York says:
        September 28, 2016 at 1:28 pm

        D,
        Don’t fore forget Cam’s dirt bag felonious daddy who coerced Auburn into allowing Cam to leave Miss. State and transfer to SEC rival Auburn. The criminal Cam Daddy extorted a couple hundred grand from Auburn to get his kid to leave Miss. St

    2. Pyramid says:
      September 28, 2016 at 11:42 am

      One upvote.

      Reply | Report comment
    3. Mjrpe says:
      September 28, 2016 at 11:45 am

      Sorry, but these players need to just play the game. My family is boycotting due to the players and their actions kneeling, fists in the air, etc. They can do ti all they want, we choose not to watch anymore.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Charles says:
        September 28, 2016 at 7:27 pm

        The more THUGS the NFL puts in uniform the lower the rating will fall…..

    4. soforizo says:
      September 28, 2016 at 11:52 am

      You hit the head of the nail as it pertains to me. I’ve been watching it for decades, but the NFL has gotten too political of late. Where was this “free speech” talk when they came down on celebrations? Where was this “free speech” talk when they don’t allow players display support for police, but openly embrace protest against this nation. They’re not cutting it both ways and ideally they should stay away from politics all together.

      Reply | Report comment
  4. brs says:
    September 27, 2016 at 3:50 pm

    I love football, but seeing players being disrespectful to our national anthem makes me want to stop supporting the sport all together. I will stick with watching college football.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Arnold Ripkin says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:48 am

      As a veteran, why should I respect the NFL, if they don’t respect me? Yes, I blame the NFL not the handful of immature bozos dissing the flag. The NFL can fix this.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Mjrpe says:
      September 28, 2016 at 11:48 am

      Hate to say it, but I have stopped watching college football too. They were lying on the field and fists in the air. I choose not to watch any of it. High school is starting to do it too. That is tax payer funded schools and a shame that the principals allow it.

      Reply | Report comment
  5. Dan MacIsaac says:
    September 27, 2016 at 4:00 pm

    The avarage football fan happens to love this country. We realize there are many big problems but we also know respect.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Gary Mason says:
    September 27, 2016 at 4:42 pm

    I loathe Roger Goodell and refuse to support any organization he represents, and protesting players turn me off, too. So NFL games and the NFL Network now join politicized ESPN, leftist CNN, MSNBC and the networks on my never watch list. That’s a good start, but cutting the cord on cable is much better. Working on that one.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Pyramid says:
      September 28, 2016 at 11:51 am

      The true leftist colors of the people who run the NFL (ESPN, etc) were on display when they refused to let Dallas pay a modest tribute to fallen policemen with a sticker on their helmets, but then allow (nay, encourage) malcontents to dishonor not only the flag, but a whole lot of individuals and families who have paid a lot for their freedoms.

      One might argue that Kapernick and others are exercising the freedoms that were hard earned (by others), but Kapernick and his ilk need to find a better way to express their discontent without spitting on their fellow Americans.

      Reply | Report comment
  7. White Flight says:
    September 27, 2016 at 5:24 pm

    Goodell completed his cowardly 2016 bookends starting with his inaction of Beyonce’s disgraceful Superbowl halftime show to supporting politicized protests disrespecting law enforcement and dishonoring standard, accepted protocol for our National Anthem.

    Kaepernick only raised one awareness and that being Goodell is adamant about taking the path of least resistance. There isn’t a person in America that wasn’t previously aware of all else this campaign is drawing attention to.And now that it fell squarely in the lap of the NFL, we fully expected an across-the-board, neutral reminder from its leader that our established ceremonial protocols shall not be altered, mimicked, protested or disgraced in any such way.

    I don’t take boycotts as anything I’d really ever get involved in, however, Commissioner Goodell changed my mind for me. I can’t change why we dress our law officers like combat soldiers, I can’t explain why law enforcement has taken on this culture they seem to live within, I can’t understand how anyone, of race, color or gender feels America is picking on them. I can’t relate to a two-and-a-half century old slavery reminder has anything to do with anything these days. I can’t accept the media pounding this ‘race thing’ down our throats day-in and day-out. I don’t appreciate how the media leaves out parts of the stories just to cover their permission to title that click-bait title “Another Black Man Shot By Police”

    What I can control is no longer watching the NFL and I have complete control whose NFL sponsors I no longer purchase from. tl;dr: The NFL needs me (the fans) more than we need them. Roger that!

    And btw, Mr. Goodell, if you insist on keeping red, white and blue in your NFL scheme, now is the time to add some yellow to the palette. It’s noticeably absent, just like your spine is.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. JW says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:28 am

      I am an Eagles season ticket hold. I am done with football. I do boycott sponsors.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Richard Pope says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:37 am

      Ditto, not going to support NFL if they allow for protest against the Flag and all it stands for.

      Reply | Report comment
    3. snophus says:
      September 28, 2016 at 1:43 pm

      Very well said. I am over 50 and have watched professional football since I can remember (long before cable existed), and I now find myself faced with a dilemma: support an organization that provides entertainment that I’ve enjoyed for years but is now allowing players to disrespect a symbolic song that represents the country that allows them to make a very good living playing a game or turn it off because I refuse to support such a display of disrespect.

      The decision was an easy one to make – the love of my country outweighs my “need” for entertainment. So let me shout this clearly: I AM BOYCOTTING THE NFL BECAUSE OF THE NFLs ALLOWANCE OF DISRESPECT TO OUR COUNTRY NOT BECAUSE OF AN INFERIOR PRODUCT.

      Let all of the players that have chosen to disrespect this country go play in Canada or Europe – you don’t deserve to play in this country.

      Reply | Report comment
    4. Vespi Die says:
      September 28, 2016 at 2:12 pm

      After glancing at most all of the posts, I have to agree with most of what everyone has mentioned. Everything about the league, the game, and the players are having a negative effect of the viewership of said product. The most telling observation that serves as a complete turnoff is the foolishness of using the game as a political sounding device. Everyone from the league, players, announcers, networks, etc. People are sick and tired of it.

      Reply | Report comment
  8. Mary Freeman says:
    September 27, 2016 at 7:06 pm

    my grandmother loved football and it was something my mom and I could spend with her. She actually turned on and watched the game in her hospital bed the day she went into a coma. Mom and I continued to watch whenever I was off work. The two games of the season I had to work, the next one week I turned off the TV as I saw the players kneel. So basically I will not be watching the game possibly for the. Full season. I guess I will have find something to do with my mother.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. bri stuar says:
    September 27, 2016 at 11:26 pm

    The NFL did nothing about players disrespecting the Anthem. I turned them off

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Fed up with NFL says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:21 am

      I turned on NASCAR, they don’t disrespect the flag or those that died protecting it

      Reply | Report comment
  10. stacisampson says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:07 am

    It is called cutting the cable cord along with the boycott. Folks are cutting cable/satellite and going with internet streaming. Until the NFL broadcast all games via the computer or other streaming devices, this will only continue to be the trend.

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Jon G Smanz says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:22 am

    Wake up Matt. Disrespecting the Anthem on 9/11 was the final straw. Have not, and will not watch another NFL game until Goodell does something. And to think that supposed corporate genius refused to allow the Cowboys to wear a helmet sticker honoring the 5 fallen police officers from Texas.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Kim says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:05 am

      You mean “5 murdered police officers” right??
      By a negro no less…
      This one decision is so appaling that it has sent me packing from the NFL…for life.

      Reply | Report comment
  12. pdoyle says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:09 am

    Weaker product? A liberal writer doesn’t have a clue. Nothing new here. Isn’t it cute when liberals try to talk sports.

    Reply | Report comment
  13. bill says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:49 am

    ha nothing to do with kaepernic, it is unwatchable because there is a flag ever other play because someone almost hit someone or got an unsportsmanlike for glaring at the opponent.

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Marie Browning says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:55 am

    We used to watch 2 games on Sunday afternoon, Sunday Night, Monday night and Thursday night. Didn’t matter who was playing. Now, with the protests, we will watch the Texans maybe. Now that they have a protester among them that will be iffy.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. deflateddoritodinks says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:55 am

    The commercials are insufferable. I find myself watching Red Zone rather than sitting through a whole one hour’s worth of actual play that take three hours to watch.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Joe says:
      September 28, 2016 at 11:17 am

      I never watched an NFL game without recording it and ffwd’g through the endless, mindless commercials (I never watch any other commercial TV, either, for that matter). Takes only an hour and some change to watch a 3-hour game. Now I watch the Red Zone occasionally, but I have not, and will not, record or watch another full game. I served 35 yrs active duty in the Marines and can’t stomach disrespect to the American Flag. Why is it that liberty and freedom now mean so little to so many and honor, courage and commitment mean so much to so few?

      Reply | Report comment
  16. gotham1883 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:56 am

    I wonder about the people who have not boycotted the nfl more than those who have.

    Reply | Report comment
  17. thenpp1 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:56 am

    Why should I support a product which is poisoning our country? They’ve been allowing the venom to seep into the thing they are selling for years. And now the toxin levels have become so high, the patient is dying.
    Either remove the contaminate or buy a tombstone. When a person is on the job, their rights are curtailed. I do not want the McDonald worker telling me he won’t serve me because I’m in the military. I don’t want football player making more money that I’ll ever see, lie about who’s killing blacks.
    If Colin wants to protest, he can do it free — from the stands.

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Stands During Anthem says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:56 am

    I’m boycotting because of those dudes on their knees. Funny things, boycotts. At first I missed the games, but I have found other things to do and I doubt I’ll ever be back on the couch wasting my time watching spoiled brats play their little game.

    Reply | Report comment
  19. AKABILLYBOB says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:56 am

    How the heck can we sit around being entertained by millionaires when so much social injustice is occurring in America?
    Stop the games!
    Until social justice is achieved, we should not be watching sports.
    Let’s see if the rich athletes will side with this.

    Reply | Report comment
  20. Kim says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:57 am

    I only hate one person MORE than goodell…

    Reply | Report comment
  21. C.D. (@Zipperhead) says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:58 am

    I will return to watching the NFL when the league gets the kneeling and fist pumping thugs under control.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Steve Heitman says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:24 am

      Me too.

      Reply | Report comment
  22. Hugh Tjardon says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:00 am

    The NFL has become a make-work project for over-sized, violent blacks. Let it die.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Sigmund says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:01 am

    The left has been politicizing football more and more for a long time. I stooped watching completly cause of Kap. He is dumb as a rock.

    Reply | Report comment
  24. stonedome says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:02 am

    “it would be too bad that those fans missed the Saints and Falcons standing hand-in-hand together in a “circle of unity” after Monday night’s anthem performance.”
    if kapernick didn’t decide to pull his stunt, that exhibition wouldn’t be necessary. it is incredible that first progressive idiots create the problem and then want to be the ones to tell us how to fix a problem that din’t actually exist. blm, hands p, don’t shoot is all an utter lie, and the mr goodell has allowed this to fester. a pox on your house…money talks, and mine is now avoiding anything nfl

    Reply | Report comment
  25. gotham1883 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:02 am

    Liberals are all mentally ill, or they are con artists. Hillary and Matt get paid to be both.

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Herman says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:03 am

    NFL is public entertainment. Entertainers crossed the line when they added politics to the entertainment platform. If employers, in this case the NFL, can’t keep its employees in line then the public should do it for them. Unfortunately the only way to get the NFL to react is to go after their bottom line – money.

    Reply | Report comment
  27. False Hope says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:05 am

    Teach these unAmerican spoiled brats a lesson!!! Boycott Football….

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Asparagus Tip says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:05 am

    Tim Tebow gets drummed out of the NFL because he got on his knee to pray. That A-hole in SF gets on his knee to protest the National Anthem, and he’s not drummed out. He’s celebrated! F the NFL.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jeff says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:22 am

      Amen!

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Dodger2130 says:
      September 28, 2016 at 2:13 pm

      F the NFL!

      Reply | Report comment
  29. Clif says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:06 am

    How much money is your players’ “right to free speech” worth to you, NFL?

    Reply | Report comment
  30. Pat says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:06 am

    When I’m talking with other fans, these are the reasons folks aren’t watching – the boycotts and the thuggary of millionaires (players). No one, I mean no one, says the play on the field is bad or there’s a lack of QB’s.

    Reply | Report comment
  31. RAY (@ROMANS8XX) says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:07 am

    Disrespect our Flag, you Disrespect your Fans who are Patriot Americans, wake up Goodell

    Reply | Report comment
  32. D. Nau says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:07 am

    The FACTS don’t back me up, but – just in my opinion, the sun rises in the west.

    Reply | Report comment
  33. Mark Parada says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:08 am

    Boycotting the NFL until all players stand for the anthem.

    Reply | Report comment
  34. Frank Walker says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:08 am

    Just wait until next month when the brain dead league leadership dresses the players up in PINK!! For a month the NFL becomes a powder puff festival that nobody wants to watch. WABOA

    Reply | Report comment
  35. Robart Defuego says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:09 am

    I’m tired of watching all the self aggrandizement. Celebrating every three yard run, complete pass and first down? It’s getting old. Politicizing the flag and National Anthem makes it that much easier to change the channel. I wonder if the castaways have made it off the island…*click*

    Reply | Report comment
  36. john oakman says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:10 am

    Matt”The Cluless”—we won’t watch a bunch of low IQ players disrespect our country.

    Reply | Report comment
  37. Kathleen says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Shoot, I don’t watch because I don’t care one bit about the teams shown here in Colorado. I get showing the Bronco games, but when all you see around here are Broncos, Steelers, Patriots and Cowboys paraphernalia, why would you show Seattle/San Francisco (who I won’t watch thanks to Kaepernick), New Orleans and other teams no one here cares about? Time to fix some TV contracts because these games suck.

    Reply | Report comment
  38. Soop Sooper says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Two things: (1) its getting harder to find games you want to watch. I can’t believe it’s 2016 and you basically have to change your cable provider( if you don’t already have Direct TV) AND then buy the ticket to watch out of market games. NFL needs to take a page from MLB TV. (2) the more liberal the NFL has shown itself (whether it is the front office or players on the field), the more red state america just doesn’t care.

    Reply | Report comment
  39. Husker in DC says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Give me the college game any day of the week–and twice on Sundays (pun intended). The college game has all the bands, fight songs, mascots, the school traditions, reasonably priced stadium concessions, the decorated campuses, cheaper parking … right on down the line. The NFL wants to take you by the ankles and turn you upside down to shake every last coin out of your pocket for a game that is becoming more sterile and carefully staged by the week.

    Reply | Report comment
  40. Kate says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:12 am

    Definitely the disrespect to our anthem.

    Reply | Report comment
  41. Louise Parke says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:13 am

    Hmmm…Football & Hollywood It’s been a terrible year for supporters of globalism hasn’t it…you’d almost think there was a boycott going on.

    Reply | Report comment
  42. Daz World says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:13 am

    Keep condoning the social-justice narrative and you will continue to lose viewers.

    Reply | Report comment
  43. Claire Alexander says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:13 am

    Black thugs and criminals are not good role models. Does anyone want their sons to actually grow up to be like these guys? If not then why are we putting them up there as admirable examples of what it is to be successful athletes? Now we have to contend with this disrespect for our country, for our law enforcement?

    Reply | Report comment
  44. Joe Kliplinger says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:14 am

    The NFL player union should organize flag burning before the game to improve specatacle, A lone Kapernick protest isn’t enough to attract the crowd.

    Reply | Report comment
  45. mred says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:15 am

    I do not bother to watch professional football any longer. The straw that broke the camels back is when some of the owners who had players who disrespected the flag/our country by not standing for the national anthem did nothing to them. The owners have a right to set the rules for their players. Pledging allegiance to the flag should be one of them.

    Reply | Report comment
  46. Jeff says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:15 am

    What is missing from these posts is a list of major sponsors that we need to send our grief to and NOT buy their products due to their participation.

    Reply | Report comment
  47. illinoisatlarge says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:16 am

    I like football, but the fatcat players, owners and league have become to arrogant for their breeches and overly insulting of their fans. I’ll watch college Division III and high school instead.

    Reply | Report comment
  48. bobinnc says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:16 am

    Number of games I’ve watched because of Kapernick – zero – and I’m a diehard Falcons Fan since 1975.

    Reply | Report comment
  49. Mike Jefferson says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:16 am

    Having played the sport in high school and college (unfortunately not at the pro level) I am still in love with the game. Unfortunately, it has become a farce filled with steroid jacked monsters and political expressions. Sorry NFL but you ain’t all that!

    Reply | Report comment
  50. Brown says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:17 am

    I’m actively boycotting the NFL. I won’t watch it and I’m telling everyone I can that I won’t watch it, why, and why they shouldn’t either. Until the NFL gets their act together, stop becoming the No Fun League and also require that their players stand and show respect, they can go to hell.

    Reply | Report comment
  51. Fed up with NFL says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:17 am

    When the Rams left Anaheim and their owner rubbed it in our faces when they won the Super Bowl I switched to the Chargers
    Now the Rams are back in LA and the good taxpayers of St Louis are 120 million in debt on their stadium, The Raiders and Chargers what new stadiums (Raiders could have moved to Anaheim after the Rams left but Al Davis was an idiot and move back to Oakland)
    So why should I waste my Sundays watching a bunch of spoiled players and their owners some who disrespect the flag and those who gave their lives protecting them
    Rather watch NASCAR and NHRA anyway

    Reply | Report comment
  52. bobinnc says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:18 am

    Number of NFL games I’ve watched so far because of Kapernick – ZERO – and I’m a diehard Falcons fan since 1975.

    Boycott Gatorade too – they’re supporting this nonsense.

    Reply | Report comment
  53. astralweeks says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:19 am

    Love football, but I respect law enforcement and love my country more. As long as there’s a PC, anti-cop NFL commissioner, I’ll spend my old football time riding my motorcycle, playing golf, and getting chores done around the house.

    Reply | Report comment
  54. Buck Cannon says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:20 am

    It’s the Kapaernick issue! All my friends and I are boycotting the NFL. Overpaid babies.

    Reply | Report comment
  55. Bruce Johnson says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:20 am

    Not pure sport anymore, but corporate agenda, boycott the NFL

    Reply | Report comment
  56. Bob Ho says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:20 am

    watch soccer, a game not based on violent racists trying to injure each other for money or cheating coaches completely lacking in character….

    Reply | Report comment
  57. Jon Wain says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:21 am

    Colin and pals can take a knee all they want. And as long as they do that, I won’t be watching any football. Once they stop, I’ll start watching again.

    Reply | Report comment
  58. rlwebbjr says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:21 am

    Or how about this…for the first couple of weeks preceding the season all we heard about was whether it was right for someone to sit for the national anthem. The NFL Commissioner commends him, and turns down a request by the Cowboys to honor fallen officers. Other players are told they cannot kneel or show any religious expression on the field. There are alot of people (including myself) who are fed up and are not going to promote and support a product that has become way too political.

    Reply | Report comment
  59. psadie says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:21 am

    We no longer have “honest players’ in the game just GANG MEMBERS and THUGS. You want RESPECT then EARN IT!!! Tired of all the DISRESPECT.

    Reply | Report comment
  60. tb says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:23 am

    Not watching the superbowl… at all this year.

    Reply | Report comment
  61. bandi9 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:25 am

    how is that political correctness working out for you, NFL?

    Reply | Report comment
  62. Bill Bixby says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:25 am

    I have not watched a snap this season due to the country being disrespected. I stopped watching MLB after they cancelled the World Series. I don’t know if this is the end of the NFL for me or not, but I am not missing it too much. I still watch college ball – just can’t stomach Michigan State.

    Reply | Report comment
  63. Jeff says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:26 am

    Why does the hugely profitable NFL receive their special tax exempt status? Talk to your congress person, NOW!

    Reply | Report comment
  64. MainelyDoc says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:26 am

    Watching grown men get paid gazillions to run around on a field is a waste of precious time.

    Reply | Report comment
  65. Jack Pod says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:26 am

    The ratings decline needs to continue until “Goodboy” and the NFL fat cats put a halt to the anti-American antics of Kap and his followers. I for one have tuned out the games and stopped supporting sponsors.

    Reply | Report comment
  66. Patrick says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:27 am

    For me, its the whole Anthem thing. So, until that’s fixed, me no watch.

    Reply | Report comment
  67. rob says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:28 am

    What did you expect?

    BLM induced protests because of ‘discrimination’ – what?

    We are tired of the entitlement mentality of a huge part of the NFL players who want more free handouts for their family then they already get.

    Black cop shoots black armed man with gun – and the BLM community destroys part of Charlotte?

    The mind is a terrible thing to waste.

    Reply | Report comment
  68. Ralph says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:30 am

    Here’s my reason the NFL is down. Too many rules that have ruined the game. It is not the same football as it was in the 1980s or 90s. The officials are over officiating the game with too many ticky tacky penalty calls. A defense gets a team in 3rd and long, and then stop the offense only then to have the refs call Pass Interference or holding. The NFL has done all of this along with other measures to market the game beyond the hard core fans. These are the very same fans who made the game what it is. On top of that, the NFL has saturated the market. It has nowhere to go but down. Don’t be fooled. Making the game more international will not work in the short term. Here are several simple ways to stop the erosion. First, get rid of 2 preseason games. Fans don’t care nor do we want to pay for bad football. Instead of those 2 preseason games, add 1 more regular season game, an additional bye week, and expanded playoffs. Second, stop the insanity of Thursday night football. It takes grown men a week to recover. Having teams turn around in 3 days is impractical. Thursday games should be reserved for Thanksgiving and that is it. Third, change the rules to reduce the favoritism given to the offense. Fourth, eliminate reply. Even with it, they still can’t get the call right.

    Reply | Report comment
  69. Exnjcop says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:30 am

    Why would I want to watch overpaid athletes shove their leftist views down my throat with the consent and encouragement of owners? Why would I want to watch a sport that is now designed to protect the players at the expense of entertaining the fans? Why would I want to watch a show that is over priced to attend and jammed with too many commercials on TV. Why would I want to watch a sport that has become so predictable in it’s play calling that I could be a coach. Why would I want to watch a sport that results in a penalty on every other play. Why would I want to watch a sport in which the players are self centered felons? If I had the money, I’d start a league with the NFL rules from the 1960’s played soley on natural turf in outdoor stadiums.

    Reply | Report comment
  70. Jorge says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:30 am

    Try respecting the national anthem and have respect. Try telling both sides of a story. Maybe I will tune back in.

    Reply | Report comment
  71. DFV says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:31 am

    Only a fool or a dhimmi would attempt to explain the loss of ratings (and the revenue that will follow) on any thing other than #BoycottNFL. The people of this country are speaking out with their wallets. Goodell allowed that dhimmi back up QB to influence the whole league and beyond, all because he wanted to impress his muslim gf.

    Reply | Report comment
  72. Southern says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:32 am

    #BoycottNFL is my reason. Lifetime Saints fan, I couldn’t even watch the game on Monday because of the political grandstanding by second string QBs and others.

    Reply | Report comment
  73. Deplorable Mr. Duke (@LeviathanLeap) says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:33 am

    By embracing the disgraceful desecration of America’s institutions, the NFL has come down squarely on the wrong side and against the majority of fans. Once these poor ratings start impacting ad revenues, the PC powers of the NFL may come around.

    Reply | Report comment
  74. richard says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:34 am

    Who wants to watch overpaid thug felons in rainbow colored tights run around chasing a piece synthetic leather? One has to have a brain the size of a mustard seed to pay any attention to the rigged garbage this so called league puts out.

    Reply | Report comment
  75. Tomas Cora says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:34 am

    If it wasn’t for the fantasy football crowd. Which I don’t understand why so many would waste so much of their time. Ratings would be twice as bad or more.

    Reply | Report comment
  76. malice420dotcom says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:34 am

    Protesting kills US soldiers on the battle field, brings combat fractured veterans closer to suicide and football is getting further and further away from football.
    After this weeks MFN teams went to their safe space I turned it off.
    rvn70/71

    Reply | Report comment
  77. Jack Pod says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:35 am

    The wife and I have discovered that watching reruns of “Gunsmoke” on Sunday afternoons is more fun than watching the NFL.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. green says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:49 am

      Gunsmoke? That is just plain goofy. At least the guy who played the rifleman was somewhat believable. The dude on gunsmoke is corny and not very realistic. Best advice, remove the idiot box from your home. Then you could start having actual, meaningful conversations with your wife. She would love that.

      Reply | Report comment
  78. Moon Blister says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:35 am

    As soon as someone disrespects the flag at the anthem, I turn the channel to anything but the NFL.

    Reply | Report comment
  79. IAintHappy (@AvgDude) says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:37 am

    I erased all NFL scheduled recordings for this season, and I make sure never to turn my TV off on any station that plays the NFL; so I’ll never be counted as someone who saw their advertising.

    I do this for two reasons:

    1. I’m sick and tired of NFL teams shaking down taxpayers for new stadiums every 10 years. What the Rams did to St. Louis should be a federal crime.

    2. I’m sick and tired of rich black athletes with no skin in the game and who live better lives than 99% of cops or white people amuse themselves by stoking black racism towards whites & hatred towards cops and by supporting that terrorist group BLM, whose only job is to destabilize and destroy entire communities and make black people look really awful.

    Reply | Report comment
  80. appleforaface says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:38 am

    For the past 7 years I watch only one game per year, the Super Bowl. My Sundays are too precious to be wasted in front of the TV.

    Reply | Report comment
  81. Francis Xavier says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:38 am

    Take a knee, raise a fist, and we can respond by switching stations.
    The NFL should not condone the actions of their big wannabe “heroes”…they are phoneys

    Reply | Report comment
  82. Sean Harshey says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:38 am

    Let’s review. 1.) Millionaire NFL players lecture fans and tell us all how much America sucks and how much they hate it; 2.) They do this by protesting our National Anthem; 3.) They do their obnoxious America-hating protest in extravagant, expensive stadiums built WITH OUR TAX DOLLARS; 4.) The league and the owners lecture fans further that they respect and appreciate the players taking a dump on America and the fans who are paying their hard-earned money to be fans; 5.) Fans react to the slap in the face by publicly refusing to watch the games, and; 6.) The ratings are down across the board.

    So players are jerks, the league supports their jerky-ness and the NFL & media struggle to come up with reasons why ratings are down so dramatically. As another commenter said, I’ve not heard even one person say that they’re not watching because the on-field product or match-ups aren’t good. I’ve heard 100s of people say “screw them” for using football to lecture us how America sucks.

    I am a veteran. I often wonder – as I watch “black power” fists, kneeling, refusing to stand…whatever – during the National Anthem how many veterans are in the stands? How many men & women who have served this country are being disrespected to their faces by these ungrateful millionaire thugs who’ve never sacrificed a damn thing for this country but tell everyone else how bad they have it here?

    The league and sports media simply don’t WANT this to be the reason. They WANT it to be something that’s outside their control. Match-ups, Manning retiring, presidential debates, etc.

    We all have lives. We watch sports as a diversion from jobs, politics, etc. It’s something we do with our families and our friends. NOBODY wants that time to be used by America-hating a**holes to lecture us about their political opinions. That goes for the sportscasters like Bob Costas who takes every chance for a leftist political lecture as well as the athletes.

    Our family doesn’t have cable. We are not going to buy it just to watch football. The NFL is not that important to us. We love America. We are not going to listen to lectures about how it sucks. Apparently, there are more like us than the NFL and their butt-kissing media wants to admit.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Insist on Truth says:
      September 28, 2016 at 10:48 am

      Great post, Sean. I completely agree with you, and I thank you for your service. I’d rather watch a bunch of guys like you play tag football than give the overpaid, disrespectful cry babies in the NFL another second of my time or another nickel of my money.

      Reply | Report comment
  83. Max Bench says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:39 am

    Why should I pay hard earned $ to watch muti -millionaire thugs and anti patriots (employed by multi- millionaire boss owners) play gladiators on TV cable? Better that I devote the $ to my kids’ education. Like private school and good books. Yea, call me a deplorable!

    Reply | Report comment
  84. George Hanshaw says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:39 am

    Disrespect my flag? Well screw you!

    Reply | Report comment
  85. Charlie Watkins says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:40 am

    Actions have consequences and a lack of respect for Americans who died for our flag is pretty callous.

    Reply | Report comment
  86. smorbie says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:40 am

    I, personally, can’t get enough of millionaire’s whining about how unfairly they are treated. That is second only to their demanding I vote for their candidate. This is why I no longer watch television and this is why I no longer watch football.

    And you know what, life goes on without it.

    Reply | Report comment
  87. Insist on Truth says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:40 am

    Lol. The mighty NFL – taken down by a 3rd string loser who was joined by a bunch of fellow rebels without a clue as to what they had. Bite the hand that feeds you and you get exactly what you deserve. I haven’t watched a second of pro football this year and don’t intend to watch it ever again. I thought I’d miss baseball after the ’94 strike but found I didn’t miss it at all. Same here. It actually feels good to bid adieu to yet another bunch of overpaid cry babies.

    Reply | Report comment
  88. Matt says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:43 am

    The NFL is a left wing political organization. They will not get my money and I am done watching it.

    Reply | Report comment
  89. Graham Rogers says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:43 am

    As long as the league tolerate the likes of Kaepernick turning a sporting event into his personal idiotic crusade of spitting on my Country, I can watch something else.

    Reply | Report comment
  90. Robart Defuego says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:44 am

    @illinoisatlarge Not safe to watch high school ball either:
    http://www.highschoolot.com/local-high-school-football-players-kneel-during-anthem/16044325/

    Reply | Report comment
  91. Hillary's Dark Heart says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:44 am

    I’m boycotting the NFL like I’m boycotting those stupid Hollywood actors who put out those anti-Trump commercials…let some other idiot pay for their hypocritical life styles.

    Reply | Report comment
  92. Bruce Gregory says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:44 am

    I found more and more of a life outside of football after each of the football strikes ages ago. By the time the second strike was over I realized it was a joke tying up so much of my time to watch the teams and owners fight for gazillions of dollars at my expense (time and money). Bothering to watch a football game is reserved for special events now. I hope more and more people make the discovery. Eff the NFL!

    Reply | Report comment
  93. w. hayes says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:45 am

    Boycott the NFL until the disrespect of our nation stops. Players are responding to a false narrative. No factual source, no crime statistics, or data support the idea that White cops are targeting Black youth.

    Reply | Report comment
  94. Lee says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:48 am

    Keep taking the “knee” and no one will watch. I know my husband has curtailed his viewing. Will not watch those teams that disrespect the flag.

    Reply | Report comment
  95. coalish says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:48 am

    I used to be a football addict, watching many games each Sunday. However, this year, I’ve only watched one game so far. Too many rules changes, too many tweaks to the game, and the play is just “meh” these days. No stars, no standouts, and no one airing out the ball deep. Sure defenses win championships, but defensive football is boring football.

    Don’t get me wrong, I still think football is a great sport, it’s just not holding my interest as much as it used to.

    Reply | Report comment
  96. Joe NonayoBidness says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:48 am

    I’m boycotting this year entirely. Disrespect the anthem is disrespecting this nation. The result is you lose me and my family.

    To kids, these players are heros. Act like it.

    Reply | Report comment
  97. Rivers City says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:49 am

    I love NFL football. But when I saw Bob Costas on SNF intoning about social justice, I turned that garbage off. I can put up with Colinsworth and his ego, but not Bob Costas trying to pretend that Kaepernick’s protest is about anything other than disrespect to the flag, our country, and the blood of those who have died defending her, including those who died during the Civil War. Those who died were from every racial category you can think of, but their blood is red. And they weren’t getting paid millions to play football. Kaepernick is straight up about hating on America. He hates our freedom, our culture, and the unparalleled fairness of our justice system. It’s not perfect, but it makes the rest of the world look like Mad Max in comparison.

    Reply | Report comment
  98. Tony says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:51 am

    Ya you keep telling yourself it’s a weaker product, in 5 and half decades I haven’t failed to watch NFL games on a Sunday (with the exception of active duty military time). Since the NFL players began disrepecting our National Anthem this season I haven’t watched 1 minute of any NFL game. Your some ace reporter. Blame it on anything but the obvious.

    Reply | Report comment
  99. irishmafia116 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:51 am

    League full of Thugs criminals endless commercials one hour game takes 3 or 3 1/2 hours lousy officiating constant replays disrespect of the game all the look at me players after every play watch me dance like the NBA who cares anymore I’ll go watch the local HS teams

    Reply | Report comment
  100. jnsesq says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:52 am

    And I’m a Deplorable who is proud to be a part of that plummeting.

    Reply | Report comment
  101. Steven Williams says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:52 am

    I’m a lifelong football fan, love the game, even when they’re not so good… BUT.. when the NFL banned the Dallas Cowboys from honoring those murdered/assassinated police officers, but yet condones, even encourages, disrespecting and insulting our country, I will NOT watch another NFL game. BOYCOT the NFL!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  102. CalifornianSeven says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:53 am

    1. You can’t watch a set of downs without 2 penalties – minimum.
    2. Kaperdink and the protest mean I won’t watch – especially the 49ers.
    3. NFL has given in to the cultural b.s. and is a rabidly leftist organization now. Those tired ideas offend me.
    4. They tar & feather Dallas and the stickers to support their dead law enforcement officers and let the BLMers and their false narrative go on without reigning them in.
    5. There are fewer games on the networks now.

    My friends are watching college football now.

    Reply | Report comment
  103. procrastinator says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:54 am

    The whole sport is being tarnished by these spoiled children who should be acting like grown men. Another problem is that they have just about ‘ruled’ the fun out of the game. Every thing seems likes its open to review. Where is the human element anymore. I do understand the need for the rules of the game but the game has almost become like our culture, pc’ed to the point of sucking the life out of it.

    Reply | Report comment
  104. Matt Maschinot says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:54 am

    The majority of people who watch sports in general, and football in particular, are politically moderate, or conservative. But despite that fact, the NFL, ESPN, the NCAA, continue to be he!! bent on pressing a progressive political agenda. People are getting sick of it!

    Reply | Report comment
  105. slap says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:54 am

    1. There is just too much football. Monday night NFL, Thursday night NFL, Friday night college football, Saturday college football, Sunday NFL. When you can watch this much, it makes a game less “special”.

    2. All the massive commercial breaks. And occasionally there is only one play between the commercial breaks.

    Reply | Report comment
  106. FistfulofDeplorables (@fistfulofdoom) says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:55 am

    The viewership is down because the networks schedule HORRIBLE matchups on Sunday & Monday nights. Even the Thursday night games are awful.

    Reply | Report comment
  107. Paul In Pittsburgh says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:56 am

    Crossing my fingers and hoping this is the beginning of the end of the NFL. Haven’t watched a game or followed in anyway going on a decade and half and nothing would make me happier that to hear the league went belly up and I never had to hear about it when I turn on the radio or TV again.

    Reply | Report comment
  108. Silence Dogood says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:56 am

    Over-hyped, over-rated, and over-paid, is why I am no longer interested in the sport and no longer watch, idiot commentary by players aside.

    Reply | Report comment
  109. Freidrich 1 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:56 am

    I quit watching this year …….. The NFL is Sports Entertainment. Obviously, they disrespect their customers and choose political correctness and protest over the fan base.

    Reply | Report comment
  110. Paul says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:57 am

    Perhaps there are, like me, patriotic Americans who are disgusted with these over-paid prima donnas taking a knee during our national anthem, and the woos of a commissioner who won’t discipline them. When they stop spitting in the face of America, I will tune in again.

    Reply | Report comment
  111. Dave! says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:58 am

    I’m a life-long Chicago Bears fan but I’m not going to watch games until the NFL enacts the same rules as the NBA. All the sickening tolerance and understanding for Kapearnick’s childish display while Dallas being told they couldn’t show support for the Dallas Police Department with a harmless little decal on their helmets was the last straw. You want to kneel or sit down while the National Anthem is being played?? Good for you. That’ll cost you twenty large.

    Reply | Report comment
  112. David Caldwell says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:59 am

    I took a pledge not to watch a single NFL game this season after the Kapernick Protest and all these high paid athletes kneeling during the National Anthem. I am a football nut but enough of this PC is enough. I don’t have to endorse it and I am trying to boycott buying products advertised during NFL games. I suspect a lot of this down viewership is over this issue not too much football.

    Reply | Report comment
  113. Bams says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:59 am

    Ratings are down because of a “weaker product on the field”?

    Hmm, so potential viewers didn’t tune in at the start of the games because they all had acquired crystal balls at the start of this season (because not knowing about the quality of play in a game yet to be played would be a concern in every prior season) and knew they would be wasting their time because of an inferior quality of play?

    That’s logical…go with that.

    Reply | Report comment
  114. George says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:00 am

    We are asked to choose between football and our country. To me the choice is obvious.

    Reply | Report comment
  115. ohreally98 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:04 am

    “But if you ask me, I’ll tell you that the declining ratings are due to a weaker product on the field.”

    HAHA, nice try. TWO, AND ONLY TWO REASONS I quit watching the NFL is the second week of kneeling came and I realized there would be no punishment. Now since I’ve quit watching, scores of people are doing it. The second reason I quit watching is because I’m sick of watching grown men act like children, and disrespect the refs and rules of the game, not to mention they act like thugs off the field.

    QUIT IGNORING THE TRUTH MR. DOLLOFF

    Reply | Report comment
  116. RickyPee says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:04 am

    NFL Problems:
    1. The Commissioner allowing the “political displays” on the field. Most Americans find this conduct out-of-bounds. If players won’t stand for the National Anthem, they need to stay in the Locker Room!
    2. The amount of advertising is “unbelievable”…..A 1 hour game is extended by 100% to interrupt the play at every opportunity. I always tape the game so that I can “fast forward” through the ton of advertisements!

    Reply | Report comment
  117. Matt says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:05 am

    I stopped watching because the media is pumping out sensationalist social-injustice propaganda that is based on lies and this has now infiltrated the NFL. Stats can be swayed any way you want. There have been more than double the number of whites killed by police than blacks. I understand blacks make up a smaller % of the population, but they also commit more crime. Now, a “victim” with a gun is a martyr when killed by a black officer, and whitey is to blame lol. Regardless though, why can’t I name a white unarmed person killed by the police without doing a google search, but I can name at least 10-15 blacks without thinking about it? What’s the media agenda? #boycottnfl.

    Reply | Report comment
  118. Luke Borntrager says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:06 am

    I’ve had about as much as I can stand with the NFL using a sports platform as a political podium. The last straw was the disrespect during the National Anthem. Stand up, shut up, and show respect. The NFL is about “playing a game”, nothing more, nothing less. Until this happens, I too am boycotting the NFL.

    Reply | Report comment
  119. Hablar Claro says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:06 am

    Four hours in front of the tube which includes perhaps thirty minutes of actual plays, and the rest commercials, time outs, instant replays. Boring!
    To go to a game is to waste several hundred dollars on a cartel of money grabbing owners and over paid players.
    Local high schools put on some pretty good entertainment, and enjoy college games much more, though ESPN’s commentators have become tiresome.

    Reply | Report comment
  120. Jerry says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:10 am

    Hardly.

    Ratings have gone up in many cases, and some have gone down in other cases.

    But the relevant issue is that the NFL has never gone down in recent history.

    Now it’s tanking.

    In apples to apples comparisons, the ratings fall have no precedent ever since the NFL started airing Monday Night Football, Thursday, etc.

    Streams, similarly have been available for years, and they’ve never effected TV ratings. More importantly, there were ABSOLUTELY no projections by ANYONE that ratings this year would drop – quite the contrary, every analyst and sports economist predicted (with justification) that the NFL ratings would rise again.

    It wasn’t concussions; the concussion controversy has been around for years now, and the NFL ratings kept rising.

    “Domestic VIolence”? Again, they’ve been around for years and the NFL kept rising.

    Deflategate? That happened in 2015 and the 2015 ratings were bigger than ever. It makes no sense that they would have no effect on 2015, then skip over into 2016.

    Lack of Tom Brady or Peyton? That does not explain why games outside the Patriots and Broncos are also experiencing falling ratings. Also, 2015’s Bronco ratings were good when Peyton was out and Brock Osweiller was playing.

    Well, how about streaming games?

    Nope, the sports economists already factored that in, and none of this was anticipated. Streaming has been around for a long time too, and it never effected TV ratings thusly. For example, the new Twitter stream was meant to draw people who could not otherwise watch on n a big screen, an entirely different subset of the viewing public, as well as draw viewers away from other streaming services.

    And there is one last detail:

    2016 Preseason games were great ratings and consistent compared to 2015. There were no abnormalities until the first game of the NFL regular season.

    In other words, there is only one logical reason why the ratings dropped – and it occurred between the last preseason games and the very first NFL season game, a game that featured a marquee Superbowl rematch whose ratings tanked.

    Yeah, we all know why the ratings tanked between the late preseason and the season opener.

    No wonder the networks and the NFL have recently tried to obfuscate and hide the anthem protests in their broadcasts.

    Reply | Report comment
  121. David Williams says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:10 am

    Goodell doesn’t really understand why fans watch football.

    Reply | Report comment
  122. Melvin says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:16 am

    I have simply had enough of the millionaire primmadonnas running around playing grab ass and then having the gall to disrespect the very country that gives them what they have. It’s not just the few bigots protesting but the coaches, managers and other players who are doing nothing about it. I have not watched a game this season and will not.

    Reply | Report comment
  123. ChopChop24 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:16 am

    The NFL is dropping from my radar as well… just too many other more worthwhile things to do. College football is just so much more entertaining.
    It’s funny that Mariners’ catcher Steve Clevenger is drummed out of MLB because he tells the truth about rioters in Charlotte – they are animals, not protestors – because his comments caused a backlash in some circles. ‘Thugs’ and ‘animals’ are not inherently racist terms, but they completely apply to those people in Charlotte beating people up, looting stores and burning vehicles.
    And now Clevenger’s lost his career for telling the truth.. while Kaepernick saves his failing career by calling law enforcement ‘pigs’ and saying they’re systematically targeting minorities??
    I think that merits the use of the term, ‘irony’. ‘Injustice’ as well.

    Reply | Report comment
  124. Matthew Dunnyveg says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:19 am

    The real question is why ratings for football aren’t far lower. At this point in time, even semi-sentient Americans should realize that the game has been coopted by post-American liberals that are at war with us and everything we believe in.

    Reply | Report comment
  125. Stacie says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:21 am

    The protests are the # 1 issue, but clearly the lack of marquee players is also responsible. Manning retires and you suspend Brady from the league, the drop in star quality is huge. That clearly is having an affect

    Reply | Report comment
  126. James says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:24 am

    Keep up your worship of the lying BLM crowd and you’ll be the WNBA by next year.

    Reply | Report comment
  127. Bill West says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:24 am

    In my opinion, NFL broadcasts have become nothing more than three + hours of commercials with a football game somewhat squeezed in. Hell- they even cover the screen with ads up to the second of the snap quite often. for this reason alone, games as broadcast are unwatchable Add the fact that broadcast “announcers” seem to believe they must speak the entire time- and its just awful. Terrible presentation in my opinion, and to me just not any fun to tune in any more. Maybe poor ratings will help motivate the owners to change for the better.

    Reply | Report comment
  128. hammerstamp says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:24 am

    Can’t imagine anyone wanting to watch the nation be disrespected by BLM supporters. All lives matter.

    Reply | Report comment
  129. Dusty Rhodes says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:25 am

    Keep allowing those overpaid thugs to sit thru the National Anthem and see how bad it’s going to get.

    Reply | Report comment
  130. Wallythedog says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:26 am

    8-8 or 9-7 teams in the playoffs, endless commercials, constant rule changes and uneven officiating, mercenary and thug players that care nothing about their towns, teams or sport. Greedy owners, greedy and inept league President, then you top that off with a total disrespect of the vast majority of the American public, oh Hell No! I’ll get my football fix on Saturdays and spend Sundays with family, doing chores or find entertainment elsewhere. The NFL used to be fun, but I haven’t watch a game this season and I find it’s not missed at all.

    Reply | Report comment
  131. Last, First says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:28 am

    GOOD!! Glad to hear it. I hope the trend continues.

    Reply | Report comment
  132. TroyGale says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:35 am

    There are more important things that folks ought to be worried about. I suggest that Sports and Soaps aren’t worth a second of your time.

    Reply | Report comment
  133. Roger Fenwick says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:36 am

    I watch a game to be entertained not to be preached too, especially one built on a lie.

    Reply | Report comment
  134. CPWUSAF says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:37 am

    What was in common with all of those low rating games noted in the article? They were boring matchups. The only one that had a decent rating was the Patriots vs. Texans on Thursday night. That was anticipated to be a great matchup (turned out it was lopsided). But, it was the matchup that drew the viewing public. I do however, believe the NFL ratings are suffering a bit because of its involvement with political issues. Not, the NFL’s fault; but, players are using the NFL as a “soap box” and it’s turning fans away.

    Reply | Report comment
  135. Kwagge Meyers says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:38 am

    Roger, Do you want to boost your Ratings? Make Football an American Game, played by Real Patriots.

    Reply | Report comment
  136. Adam says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:38 am

    Let’s see why the NFL is less interesting that it was 10 years ago.

    – Too many flags. Refs are deciding games and the flags are a factor on scoring drives.
    – Pass interference on a prayer heaved down the field.
    – Absurd roughing the passer penalties. You put a hand on the QB on thats a 15 yarder?!?!?
    – What were good defensive plays and hits are now 15 yard penalties.
    0 – Contact on a defenseless receiver… Because he didn’t catch the ball.
    0 – All hard hits are now usually 15 yarders.
    – Taunting penalties… They are grown men they can take it!!!
    – Excessive celebration
    – Every punt return has an illegal block in the back called.

    – The return game is dead. Kicking off at the 35 and a touchback is now at the 25. Return touchbacks to the 20 and set the kick off at the 30 again. Let the return game flourish. Just about every punt return is negated with a penalty.

    – Loosen up rules on the defense. Let there be some more allowable contact on routes. Don’t penalize good offensive plays with unsportsman like conduct penalties.

    – Pink uniforms. Hispanic month. Stop with the pushing of stupid causes.

    – England. No body cares if teams are playing over sees and it’s an insult to rob a home game from fans. Expansion will water down the product even further. And what team would want to be disadvantaged. What happens with the Raiders have to fly over to England to take on the London Sillynannies?

    – Roger… The worst commissioner ever.

    – Disrespecting the shield. Used to be never disrespect the shield. The national anthem protest should not be brought into your place of work. When you are on the field during the game you are representing your team and the NFL. In my work place if I were to promote a cause at work or use my company’s name to promote a cause I would be disciplined or fired. By allowing protests or pushing of causes during a game or official team/NFL function means the NFL is OK and endorses what is going on. NFL should be neutral on outside causes. If a player wants to promote his cause outside of the game on the street he should be able to do so, so long as he doesn’t use his teams or NFL name to promote it.

    Reply | Report comment
  137. John Smith says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:39 am

    Haven’t watched the NFL for to years. Too my thugs ad greedy owners. Haven’t missed it at all and love having the time for better things.

    Reply | Report comment
  138. Dylan Jimenez says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:40 am

    One name: Kappernick Military, Police, Fire, Civil Servants all know its a slap in their face, no matter what silly spin they put on it. Freedom of speech you have, and we have the freedom to turn the channel. Raise your fist all you want, and watch your sport die.

    Reply | Report comment
  139. ffan says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:40 am

    I stopped watching a couple of years ago for a couple of reasons. First, I wasn’t interested in the political agenda they had been pushing and second, I wasn’t interested in listening to or watching the inflated egos.
    I have been a fan since the 70’s and once they started changing the rules to increase the passing game (scoring) around 2000, I began loosing interest. That kind of football is great for ratings, but just not appealing to me. I think they did do a great job of adding more non-traditional fans (women, kids) which really helped their viewership, but again, not the game I was raised on.

    I do wish them luck, but I’m sure I’m done watching.

    Reply | Report comment
  140. Mike Austin says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:41 am

    “Weaker product” my azzzzz.. Keep the stupid politics out of football but the gutless monkey running the NFL ain’t gonna do that..

    Reply | Report comment
  141. Tom Landry's ghost says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:43 am

    The NFL decided to become social “change agents”. I decided to turn them off years ago.
    You now see a furtherance of this “change” with their support of thuggery and anti-American behavior.

    Reply | Report comment
  142. morefandave says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:43 am

    I can’t speak for others, only myself. That whole disrespect thing triggered by Kaepernick has left a bad taste in my mouth. While he had a right to do what he did, I have a right to get turned off by his conduct and the wussy response to it by the NFL’s wimp commissioner. I’ve got enough constructive other things to do with my time.

    Reply | Report comment
  143. Jabber Joe says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:44 am

    Finally some good news.

    Reply | Report comment
  144. Ran Rom says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:44 am

    I was an avid football fan but no longer. I find game boring because of several factors: (1) Most kickoffs are not returned, (2) the color commentators are annoying because they state the obvious and offer no real insight into the game and talk too much, (3) too many celebrations which occurs after every play, (4) no team loyalty because it is all about the money, (5) the play calling, in many cases, is predictable, (6) too many video replays, (7) many of the players are thugs; (8) and last, but not least, I don’t care about their political statements/demonstrations.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Ed Cole says:
      September 28, 2016 at 11:47 am

      Cris Collinsworth needs to be euthanized.

      Reply | Report comment
  145. Ed Cole says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:44 am

    Between the anti-Americanism/politicization from some players, to the over-regulating by the league turning the game into de facto ‘flag football’, to the constant referee flags being thrown on seemingly every single play followed by the analysis-to-death of every player’s action and play result, the sport has lost its appeal.

    Reply | Report comment
  146. Brandon says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:44 am

    Blaming the low ratings this week for what transpired during the games is asinine. How could the ratings suffer because fans who turned it on saw a bad game? They actually tuned into the game and their viewership would have been recorded.

    The reality is that about half of Americans are conservative, and they don’t like the liberalism of the NFL and sports broadcasts. The NFL would not allow the Cowboys to place a decal on their helmets to honor the five police officers who were killed, but the NFL gives a platform on the game broadcasts and the NFL Network for these bozos (with apologies to Bozo the Clown) to “protest” whatever the heck it is they are actually protesting (which I doubt many of them even know themselves). The NFL has instantly alienated about half of its fan base by doing this. Most continue to watch, but some are now boycotting the NFL.

    The NFL could deal with this, but it refuses to. Heck, Goodell even praised these bozos protesting something. When I watch football, I don’t need a steady diet of social engineering like with Michael Sam and I don’t need a steady diet of the police being characterized as pigs. The NFL doesn’t care as long as it makes money. The next step will be to boycott those who advertise during a program that promotes the idiocy that NFL is promoting.

    Reply | Report comment
  147. iodiner says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:47 am

    I am so done with the NFL. It’s more about thug culture than the game now.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Ed Cole says:
      September 28, 2016 at 12:03 pm

      +1

      Reply | Report comment
  148. SponsorList says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:48 am

    List of official NFL sponsors…Taken from http://www.sportsbusinessdaily.com/Daily/Issues/2015/09/23/Marketing-and-Sponsorship/NFL-sponsors.aspx:

    SPONSOR SINCE
    Gatorade (PepsiCo) ’83
    Visa ’95
    Campbell’s Soup ’98
    FedEx ’00
    Frito-Lay (PepsiCo) ’00
    Mars Snackfood ’02
    Pepsi (PepsiCo) ’02
    Dairy Management Inc. ’03
    Bridgestone ’07
    Gillette/Head & Shoulders/Vicks/Old Spice (Procter & Gamble) ’09
    Verizon ’10
    Barclays ’10
    Papa John’s ’10
    Castrol ’10
    Anheuser-Busch ’11
    USAA ’11
    Bose ’11
    Courtyard by Marriot ’11
    Xbox (Microsoft) ’11
    Quaker Oats (PepsiCo) ’12
    Tide/Duracell (Procter & Gamble) ’12
    Lenovo ’12
    McDonald’s ’12
    SAP ’12
    Surface/Windows (Microsoft) ’13
    CoverGirl (Procter & Gamble) ’13
    Zebra Technologies ’14
    TD Ameritrade ’14
    Extreme Networks ’14
    Nationwide Insurance ’14
    Hyundai ’15
    Dannon ’15

    Reply | Report comment
  149. Luke S says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:48 am

    It is due mostly to the BLM protests.

    Reply | Report comment
  150. itsy_bitsy says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:50 am

    Splendid! When you are unhappy with a product it is always smart to make your feelings known and you, along with others, can do that by not buying the product! Football watching or going to football games has been getting more costly for years, and now they have the nerve to insult us and our country! Suckers, you have pushed too far!

    Reply | Report comment
  151. Oakland McCulloch says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:52 am

    I served in the Army for 23 years and defended everyone’s right to say what they want and act how they want. However, just because you can say what you want or act how you want does not mean there are no consequences for what you say or how you act. I have watched the NFL all my life but I have boycotted the NFL and will continue to do so until the NFL does something about these protests. Get politics out of the NFL or you will continue to see the rating slide.

    Reply | Report comment
  152. DAVID PRINCE says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:54 am

    Been an avid nfl fan for over 50 years. But I’ve broken that habit. After the Colon sit down and the actions of the league I cut up 6 Jersery’s and unscribed from all nfl fantasy leagues and any nfl advertisement’s. If this league wants to disrespect my country that I spent 20 years defending in the military. Then these overpaid crybaby’s who have no clue don’t deserve my respect to even watch. I have more important things in my life

    Reply | Report comment
  153. David L. Wrightsman says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:59 am

    How do you stop the monster….? You first start by stop allowing this to happen. The sooner the NFL stops being politically correct, the quicker this is resolved. What, how? You inform all the players that they cease their political agendas or leave they will not be allowed on the field or play. Of course they can always buy a ticket and stay in the stands which would make any protest ineffective but that is how it should be handled in the first place.

    Reply | Report comment
  154. Psalmon says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:00 pm

    Keep looking for other excuses guys…but the NFL has decided to side with BLM, and organization who openly advocates the killing of cops. Refer to the video of “what do we want”…”dead cops”…

    Goodbye NFL, we have better things to do on Sunday…

    Reply | Report comment
  155. morefandave says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:01 pm

    Assuming the politicization of the NFL is a major cause of declining viewership (I think it is), don’t expect any changes. The same people who are politicizing it are so insulated in their left wing outlook on things that it will be a long time before they recognize the cause. They think everyone looks at the world like they do, and don’t even recognize the tilt. Even if they did recognize it, they won’t change.because they have a mission: to make their view the ONLY view that’s tolerated. So don’t hold your breath waiting for a light bulb to go on.

    Reply | Report comment
  156. JSB says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    Love David Prince’s post

    Reply | Report comment
  157. theotherhanddude says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:03 pm

    Come on! Cowboys/Bears? Even Dallas fans didn’t care.

    Reply | Report comment
  158. Patrick Dullea (@pdullea) says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:04 pm

    It’s only a ball game. It get way more attention then it deserves. Americans are mesmerized by kids games.

    Reply | Report comment
  159. Robert Farr says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:05 pm

    This is the first year since I was a kid I haven’t watched the NFL. I am tired of the protests and all the BS. Your right to do it, my right not to watch.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. J P says:
      September 28, 2016 at 12:33 pm

      Exactly! I am doing the same thing.

      Reply | Report comment
  160. Mike Arvand says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:08 pm

    Nobody wants racist whiny baby football players. Get rid of Kap and the rest. watch your ratings go up.

    Reply | Report comment
  161. Steve A Morris says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:11 pm

    I used to watch the NFL and College Football religiously until a few years ago when I realized I was wasting a good part of my life watching a bunch other people enjoy life, achieve greatness, and make money whilst I sat on my ass, drank beer, and spent money.
    I may on occasion today watch part of a game if a good friend or neighbor hosts a party, but I could care less if I I ever watched another game in my life. They are also now too politicized for my taste.

    Reply | Report comment
  162. Steve Smith says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:12 pm

    I hope Roger Goodell ends up on Welfare, EBT cards. The NFL sucks, the players suck, and I will NEVER watch another game again. They can all Pi$$ off.

    Reply | Report comment
  163. Troy Dynes says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:13 pm

    There are too many goofy [expletive deleted] drama queens on field. If I want drama; I would watch Jerry Springer. The NFL has morphed from a sport to a lame entertainment product.

    Reply | Report comment
  164. no afro clown heads says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    Roger Goodell’s clownish decisions, stupid rules, oversaturation and Afrohead Kaepernick…..I’ve had enough of the NFL.

    Reply | Report comment
  165. SerfCityHereWeCome says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    Hey that’s right…I’d forgotten it’s already football season again. Thanks to PC fascist Roger Goodell, I still DGAFF and haven’t for nearly a decade. Buh-bye.

    Reply | Report comment
  166. Bill Z says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    Very misleading article. While I don’t doubt that ratings are down, I just saw the top rated shows from last week (9/18) and the NFL had the top two rated shows. I would think that the real issue might be lessening tv viewing overall than singling out the NFL.
    Regardless, as long as I had the two top rated shows, I wouldn’t lose too much sleep over it.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. bc3b says:
      September 28, 2016 at 12:59 pm

      Instead of attending an NFL game, consider a college mid-major (UMass), FCS (Holy Cross) or Division 2 or 3 game. You’ll enjoy the college football experience and it costs a lot less.

      Reply | Report comment
  167. R. Daniels says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:27 pm

    The league has become:

    Too black.
    Too militant.
    With too many commercials.

    Reply | Report comment
  168. Daniel Miller says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    Condie Rice for NFL Commish! She wants the job, and would be great! A true American, Condie is the best person for the job.

    Reply | Report comment
  169. Smooth Lee says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    The Neilsen ratings are only Round 1. Wait until people who are tired of the National Felon’s League and Kapernick leave NFL items on the store shelves this Christmas season…maybe then we’ll get their attention.

    Reply | Report comment
  170. James says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:30 pm

    I have refused to watch ANY football this entire season because of the national anthem protests. If they continue, I’ll never watch football again. Respect for my country is far more important to me than the sport of football.

    Reply | Report comment
  171. MGS. says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    NFL : The problems that plague the NFL are the game has been turned into the NBA on turf. While scoring is great if you run the fantasy leagues (NFL owns ), it’s not the case if you enjoy a game that was built on being physical. It’s losing it’s entertainment value. People don’t want to pay and watch an inferior product.

    Reply | Report comment
  172. gunnyginalaska says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:39 pm

    The latest idiocy finally convinced me to shut off cable and do other things on my Sundays. The Negro Felon League is not missed!

    Reply | Report comment
  173. Dave says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    That’s because they’re disrespecting their audience – AMERICANS.

    Reply | Report comment
  174. kenramsey says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:44 pm

    Kaepernick’s selfish grandstanding has now spread across sports, into our schools, and now into our military. Commissioner Gooddall has come out and encouraged it all, saying, “We want players to use their voices.” So he wants the NFL to take advantage of its special place in our communities in order to be an instrument for social justice.

    But this poisons the well of national unity and civic pride in our communities. Kaepernick, who will not accept and embrace America or Americans as we are today, has upped the ante. He said recently that “America was never great.”

    The fabric of the nation, its history and culture is under attack by the NFL.

    Forget about it, I’m sitting this season out. I hope you join me. This is anti-Americanism from the NFL. It is, in fact, treasonous.

    #BoycottTheNFL #BoycottNFL #SitOutTheSeason

    Reply | Report comment
  175. voodoodaddy1 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:45 pm

    Pretty simple. Your fans are overwhelmingly patriotic hard working people. Players gesture after first downs, tackles and TDs. They insult our flag.

    The Owners control their team. The First Amendment does NOT guarantee an employee the right to free speech and to stay employed. If the owners simply say you are fired for knelling or power fists then it will stop.

    Then we might start watching. The NFL screwed St. Louis over twice. As far as I am concerned-Sunday afternoons are much more interesting without watching these brats.

    Reply | Report comment
  176. bc3b says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:47 pm

    The fact that Roger Goodell is a good looking, politically correct dolt doesn’t make him any less of a dolt. Unlike other sports, perennial losers like the Lions, Bills and Browns sell out every game. Goodell may have killed the Golden Goose.

    Reply | Report comment
  177. GD says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:48 pm

    I read the article in disbelief but the people posting in the comments section clearly understand why the ratings continue to slide. These journalists need to catch a clue as this is about the third nonsensical one I’ve read on the subject.

    Reply | Report comment
  178. Joe Smith says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:54 pm

    The ridiculous whining of millionaires in contrast to veterans is not helping whatsoever.

    It’s really just slowly looking like a corrupt gladiator match featuring beasts the fans can’t relate too.

    Reply | Report comment
  179. RED says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    FIRST THEY HAVE TO FIRE GOODELL AND REPLACE HIM WITH SOMEONE LIKE DONALD TRUMP A NON POLITICAL HACK WHO ACTUALLY LIKES AMERICA..THEN THEY NEED TO FIRE EVERY ROTTEN CRYBABY LIKE KRAPERNICK AND THE REST THE FIRST TIME THE DISRESPECT THE FANS AND THE COUNTRY UNTIL THEN SCREW THEM THERE LOTS OF BETTER STUFF TO WATCH THAN A BUNCH OF AMERICA HATING TRAITORS MAKING HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS ON THE BACKS OF HARD WORKING AMERICANS

    Reply | Report comment
  180. TE says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:02 pm

    if you still support the nfl, then you support the disrespect to our flag and country

    Reply | Report comment
  181. Roger C Melchior says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:04 pm

    The average fan will not watch over priced prima donnas act like Kapernick, and then have management and TV hosts on his side. NFL today has to drop too they all sucked up to BLM and the like, I won’t watch it and only my team when on until Goodell grows a pair. He suspends Brady, yet lets thugs like beckham Suh and cinncinati assasins get away with murder. He is afraid as are now college teams like Michigan and MSU allowing and encouraging protests has to stop somewhere either the players assoc or him or ratings will drop as will endorsements and sponsors.

    Reply | Report comment
  182. Amos says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:04 pm

    Roger “Doodell” sure as hell ain’t no Pete Rozelle. If the NFL owners what to begin to restore some semblance of fan support and rectitude to the sport, they need to give this weasel his “walking papers.”

    Reply | Report comment
  183. YouDude60 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:05 pm

    The NFL, ESPN, etc. have forgotten that the average fan tunes into the NFL to escape politics.

    Viewers can easily find a more-enjoyable escape than sitting through the humoring of a few spoiled idiots who mistakenly believe they have the moral standing to condemn a national symbol based on the acts of a tiny fraction of its citizens.

    Count me among those who are done with the NFL until and unless it delivers football- not politics- as its essential product.

    Reply | Report comment
  184. Vee Kay says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:06 pm

    This is wonderful! If the viewing keeps dropping, those multi-million dollar salaries of those oppressed black players are going to have to be reduced. Commissioner Goodell is driving the sport and it’s players into the ground. Perhaps someday, the players will earn what a “normal working man” earns, taking away their superstardom status. Obviously what they deserve!

    Reply | Report comment
  185. Ashley West says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:11 pm

    “But if you ask me, I’ll tell you that the declining ratings are due to a weaker product on the field”

    Well, that would make you as dumb as a box of rocks. People including our entire family are boycotting the NFL altogether because of the racist BLM garbage started by that filthy racist pig Colin Kaepernick. We may never return to this thugfest.

    Reply | Report comment
  186. Tod Cole says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:11 pm

    I will not support the NFL due to the lack of leadership by the NFL. The National Football League is just that A LEAGUE. If one player has the right to protest by taking a knee during the National Anthem because he has racial issues and it is backed by leadership as “his right” then I stop supporting the League.The NFLeague bans performance enhancing substances, fines child beaters, wife abusers, suspends players for lewd acts after touchdowns, and bans all changes to uniforms because players belong to a LEAGUE that has standards and laws they must comply with. The League has voiced their stance on one player that has racial issues and promoted his cause, stood against people that govern their STATE differently, and stood strong for bathroom gender choices. That is why there are plenty of people like me that no longer support the NFLEAGUE for which it stands because you no longer stand for football. I just wanted to watch football?

    Reply | Report comment
  187. Ed Smith says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:15 pm

    I cut the cable a couple years ago and have no plans of going back. I love the NFL, but it’s just not worth paying for a cable subscription, especially with all of the blackouts; same for the NHL. They are not as accessible and it’s just not worth the hassle.

    Regarding Kaepernick, he is a patriot. The right to protest our government is exactly what our forefathers died for. Enough government worship!

    Reply | Report comment
  188. Moon Pie... says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:15 pm

    I will not watch the NFL until Roger Goodell is GONE, and the disrespecting of our flag, country and veterans comesd to an end….Do you hear me owners…Get rid of Roger Goodell. I am obviously not alone!

    Reply | Report comment
  189. Jen Magnus says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:16 pm

    Goodell has to go. He injects political correctness and punishes the GOAT more than the Wife Beater.

    Reply | Report comment
  190. dt60093 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:16 pm

    Changing the channel is one solution, but a better solution would be to cancel your cable service.

    Reply | Report comment
  191. Many-Land says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:17 pm

    This is not rocket science…

    1. Games has gotten boring with so many rules.
    2. Games has gotten expensive to attend.
    3. Prima Donna Players on their social justice soapbox are ruining my enjoyment

    Add these together (especially #3) and I just do not see a reason to spend my time and money on the clowns.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jason Stone says:
      September 28, 2016 at 1:24 pm

      Agreed. Every pass play over 20 yards results in a pass interference penalty.

      Reply | Report comment
  192. Kim A Kirk says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    I’m taking a knee against the NFL until they grow a pair and get control of their thugs…

    Reply | Report comment
  193. john says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:20 pm

    The NFL has become too feminine and gossipy in the booth..too much of a show than a sport and way too political..and may I add..on the wrong side of most of it’s fan base..left wing liberals don’t watch football..and if they do..it’s only to look at big men in tights dancing and spanking each others butts after a play..after the whole colin commienick display..and all the copy cats who I suspect are joining in because it gets them some sort of media exposure..I rarely watch and can care less about a bunch of thug millionaires playing a game and having the nerve to whine that they are oppressed.

    Reply | Report comment
  194. Jason Stone says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:21 pm

    Besides the BLM BS which completely turns me off, the fact that every pass play longer than 20 yards results in a pass interference penalty really just turns the game into a total bore.

    Reply | Report comment
  195. Dr.B says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:21 pm

    Suggestion: Turn off your TV and get outside in beautiful fall weather, and invite some friends over to play Flag Football! A LOT more fun and healthier, too—-and you can party with beer from the cooler that is WAY cheaper than stadium beer!!

    Reply | Report comment
  196. Myyne Gaime says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:23 pm

    I’m done with the NFL. Nothing more annoying than watching filthy rich minorities complain about being discriminated against. Spoiled brats. Then to top it off, the NFL prohibits any sort of demonstration of support for law enforcement? Unbelievable. Guess what. The NFL is nothing but circus and cake and as professional sports gets more and more liberal, I’m done. It’s no longer entertaining.. It’s annoying. I’ll play PS4 instead or better yet.. go outside and get exercise. I’m done, and I live in Green Bay, so that should tell you just how faithful one gets when they are continually subjugated to political BS they don’t agree with . That also means, no merchandise, nothing.

    Reply | Report comment
  197. ImNotSayinImJustSayin says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:24 pm

    I’ve about had it with all the players suspended due to pot. Too many injuries is another. And finally, very poor officiating. After 22 years of paying for DirecTV just for the Sunday games, this is my last. My team will be down 6 players this weekend due to the above and after just 3 weeks.

    Reply | Report comment
  198. me lastname says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:25 pm

    I have pledged to NOT watch a single NFL game until EVERY player on EVERY team stands for the anthem… thus far I’m getting along just fine without it. They have their say by kneeling, I have my say but taking away their revenues. Choose wisely for suffer the consequences of your actions.

    Reply | Report comment
  199. Chance MacGurk says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:30 pm

    WHY watch Sarcastiball when it’s being played by tatted-up street negroes who despise the USA, instead of those adorable kids on South Park?

    You can see tatted-up street negroes just about anywhere…except, North Idaho, that is.

    Reply | Report comment
  200. FB says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:32 pm

    Now the Some players have made it a Racial Issue, I’m no long interested in watching.

    Reply | Report comment
  201. Chance MacGurk says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:32 pm

    Sarcastiball rules + racist street negroes = zero ratings

    LEAN FORWARD…and push out

    Reply | Report comment
  202. E. Normus Johnson says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    The National Felon League

    Reply | Report comment
  203. ThinkAboutIt says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    Football is supposed to be a sport. Has changed, leaning political too much. Supposed to fun to watch, but, not with the disrespectful national anthem haters. Hope their pay checks reflect their disrespect someday. Parts of their cause may have validity, but, going about it wrong by saying hateful things against whites, anthem, military personnel, America. Today’s generation had nothing to do with slavery. Any nationality living in the USA can pull themselves out of poverty without complaining and blaming others, been done many times. Better to just turn their lives/energy toward improving their lives before blaming others who have already done that.

    Reply | Report comment
  204. Jose Kanuc says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:36 pm

    New generations playing Pokey Man, no time for a 3-4 hour event that has about 20 minutes of action. Mostly opinionated announcers and replay, replay, replay.

    Reply | Report comment
  205. steve in cambridge says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    There’s a lot of competition for my entertainment dollar and eyeballs. The NFL no longer competes. It’s an inferior product. The stars are obnoxious. I could go on but you get the idea.

    Reply | Report comment
  206. Cupric says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    #BoycottNFL! Am tired of all the political correctness.

    Reply | Report comment
  207. candidatepostma says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:39 pm

    Tod Cole
    September 28, 2016 at 1:11 pm

    Made a great post, above. The league makes it decisions – so do those of us who are offended that they hate America.

    Reply | Report comment
  208. David J. Meltzer says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    Your NFL players have the right to trash America by taking a knee or sitting down during the anthem; just like I have the right to stop watching your NFL games. BTW, that goes for all sports.
    I will support by my viewing those team owners and coaches who stand up for America.

    Reply | Report comment
  209. jdlredskin says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    I only watch the Redskins now. I boycott all other games.

    Reply | Report comment
  210. Tree Fidy says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:43 pm

    Anti-American displays in sports not to popular in America.

    Reply | Report comment
  211. Ben F says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:44 pm

    First, Football is supposed to be a SPORT and a diversion from the political and general b*ll of the day. We do not tune in to watch Colin the Crud and the rest of his ilk refusing to honor our country. If the NFL can prohibit a team from recognizing their slain police officers, they can prohibit this stupidity. It goes further to include the support of adult men being allowed in the restrooms and locker rooms of 5-18 year old minor females. If we want politics, we will turn on Fox News, not Fox Sports.

    Reply | Report comment
  212. Old Buck says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:47 pm

    NFL has become a reality show. Fans don’t want agendas and distractions from the sideline, they just want athletes on the scrimmage line.

    Unfortunately, under Friar Roger God-dell everything has become about progressive social movements from gay and women athletes to black lives matter to spousal abuse to breast cancer. I’m all about increasing awareness of breast cancer that affects so many of our families, but football is a game not a soapbox.

    Reply | Report comment
  213. Mordan Chubbed says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:47 pm

    As long as these childish jokers keep up their disrespectful display on the field, no red-blooded American should tune into, or go to any NFL game.

    Reply | Report comment
  214. highondeath says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:48 pm

    Goodell goes out of his way to punish Tom Brady and the Patriots for “conduct detrimental to the integrity of the game”, and then gives a hearty thumbs up to these idiot crybaby millionaires literalyl driving the fans away!

    How effing stupid?

    Reply | Report comment
  215. Mark Barber says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:49 pm

    I watch my local team, and boycott every other game. It is directly because of the league allowing players to disrespect the flag. They fine guys for untucked shirts and other minor offenses; they can certainly shut down a polarizing distraction being held in the wrong forum. Regardless of my politics, I don’t go to work on Monday and start a protest in the office. A job is a job.

    Reply | Report comment
  216. Not Watching Anymore says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:54 pm

    I won’t watch the NFL as long as the NFL allows the disrespect some players have for OUR Nation to continue. Yes, they have the right to free speech, but my free speech is just as equal. i will not watch anymore as long as this continues. People died in the name of the Flag of the United States of America and the National Anthem was written during the war of 1812 when our Nation was under attack. Please find another way to demonstrate the issues you have and then I can watch again.

    Reply | Report comment
  217. Clif Hennecy says:
    September 28, 2016 at 1:54 pm

    Funny… No mention of the player’s blatant disregard of the American Flag and everything it stands for. THAT is the reason I am not watching NFL this season. I really miss it, but I can find better things to do with my time than support a bunch of ungrateful, whining millionaires!

    Reply | Report comment
  218. Joe says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:00 pm

    Not long ago I read a politically themed article written almost a hundred years ago by a far left writer who explained that football must be done away with to prevent the inclination to violence it engenders in young men. It was a part of the outline to successfully introduce Americans to believe in communism as a viable political solution to the nation’s problems.

    Reply | Report comment
  219. mememine69 says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:03 pm

    Watching the “un-American” and corrupt NFL (NoFinLonger) is like watching a prison riot, who cares who wins or dies?
    And “Fantasy Football”? I always thought it sounded kinda gay, not there is anything wr….. :)

    Reply | Report comment
  220. Juan Pescador says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:05 pm

    Since Goodell took over the quality of the game is beyond horrible. It is downright hard to watch. There are now no longer kickoff returns, onside kicks, and defenses are no longer allowed to defend. We have no idea what a catch is anymore. We need a referee in the booth to explain all the rules because the commentators and the fans just don’t know anymore. We have more yellow flags than ever. The NFL has went from the most exciting game to something you really don’t have to watch anymore. The political stance the NFL has taken on everything from North Carolina state laws to their refusal to let the Dallas Cowboys honor the slain Dallas police officers has turned me off to the point where I WILL NOT WATCH ANY NFL GAMES ANYMORE. This comes from a fan for over 30 years.

    Reply | Report comment
  221. Todd Anderson says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:07 pm

    Recent rule changes make the games more boring to watch, but I would still watch 12 hours a day like I used to if the addition of Politics in football hadn’t made the games unwatchable.

    Reply | Report comment
  222. Juan Pescador says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:07 pm

    Joe at 2:00PM made a great comment. THERE NEEDS TO BE A REAL MAN’S FOOTBALL LEAGUE. The NFL needs competition YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!

    Reply | Report comment
  223. mickrussom says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    NFL = liberal trash. Im done. And these pukes who hate the USA and dont want to help Make America a Better Place To Be and want to sit around and fan the flames of identity politics and race are a sick joke.

    Reply | Report comment
  224. Frank S says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:12 pm

    Boycott the NFL!

    Reply | Report comment
  225. Tommie Hindenburg says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:15 pm

    If the NFL keeps on letting their players disrespect our Country and it’s National Anthem…the more fans will stop watching and not respect the NFL…keep the politics out of the NFL…and dismiss player who have no respect for this great country of ours.

    Reply | Report comment
  226. AlanB says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:18 pm

    I really don’t need some spoiled millionaire playing a GAME for a living, calling me a racist. This commish has no balls. Goodbye NFL.

    Reply | Report comment
  227. frank says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:19 pm

    The league glorifying Colin K and others is one reason. The chick-ification of football is another reason. Most hard hits result in penalties. Games now begin with women in evening dresses strutting around, singing about football while high fiving players.

    The game is not as tough as it was, and the sport as a whole has taken the side of the evil BLM and rioters.

    That’s a devastating one-two punch.

    Reply | Report comment
  228. Scott Dailey says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:21 pm

    I quit watching the NFL this year and have not missed it one bit. They want to display hatred on National TV then I choose not to watch.

    Reply | Report comment
  229. LIberalsSuck says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:26 pm

    can you hear me now

    Reply | Report comment
  230. Bill Z says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:32 pm

    Can’t argue with those that don’t like the selective politics being allowed on the sidelines. And for the record I’ve always felt that the reason football players make huge bucks to play16 games a year was because they were sacrificing their health to do so. While that is sad on one level it was the reality of the situation.
    So I hear everyone complaining about the excessive penalizing for hard hitting and I pretty much feel the same way. However, over the last several years there has also been an outcry to protect the players from concussions and life altering injuries. So my questions is, how should the league reconcile these two conflicting directions? How do you allow hard hitting and still keep serious injuries down? Or should that not even be discussed… if you don’t want to be injured, don’t play the game, don’t take the money?
    Anyone? Bueller?

    Reply | Report comment
  231. Tony Smith says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:33 pm

    Why the hell would an American want to watch football? Have you seen the ads? The viewership is a bunch of anti-American, braindead communists, the Jerry Springer crowd.

    Reply | Report comment
  232. DD says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    By not squashing Kaep’s caper, the NFL took his cause on as though it were their own. Not exactly good for branding unless they calculated that glomming on to BLM would somehow add to their bottom line.
    And I don’t buy the shaky defective-product argument either, it kind of sounds like the video-caused-Benghazi line proffered by the admin.
    Colin, like any other American has 1st amendment rights, no question. I just wonder if that’s what is really in the mind of NFL front office bureaucrats as they approached this situation. Really, I just think neither they nor their esteemed commish have the stomach simply to say the NFL is about football, period.
    That’d be really nice, and it would force protesters to protest on their own dime. And it would provide me a trigger-free zone against those small-minded people who fail to realize the reason they have a job in the NFL is because of the great nation represented by the flag flying over their stadium.

    Reply | Report comment
  233. William Lund says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:46 pm

    Well when the players who are on the job protest the American flag and basically spit on veterans like me. What did the NFL think would happen. If I did that on the job in front of my supervisor’s. I would of been fired on the spot.

    Reply | Report comment
  234. Jay says:
    September 28, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    I have STOP watching the NFL because of the disrespect these overpaid players have shown the people of the United States. When these disrespectful children start standing up as our national anthem is played I will return to watching a day full of NFL Games. I can not support an Organization (NFL) that Allows these spoiled Athletes to show no respect to our great Nation.

    Reply | Report comment
  235. Daniel Miller says:
    September 28, 2016 at 7:46 pm

    BRING BACK THE XFL! LOVED THE HOOCHIE-MAMA, TRASH-TALKING CHEERLEADERS! A SCRUM INSTEAD OF A COIN-TOSS….WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE?

    Reply | Report comment
  236. Servite Omak says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:01 pm

    screw the NFL

    Reply | Report comment
  237. Tempo says:
    September 28, 2016 at 9:49 pm

    Not that I care about Rush Limbaugh and what happens to him, but they took him off Monday Night Football and they wouldn’t let him buy a minority interest in the St. Louis Rams because of his right-wing views. Why should I let the NFL and ESPN force-feed me with left-wing views? I think the NFL Headquarters need to move back to Columbus, Ohio where they were until 1939. Maybe living and working around normal people might help them shake them of their political correctness.

    Reply | Report comment
  238. Brian Mcguire says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Absolutely not watching due to the Anthem. If you can’t stand for all those who died and fought, I’ll never stand( or watch) for you. NFL and ESPN(Disney!) taking a horrible stance on this.

    Reply | Report comment
  239. Michael La Rosa says:
    September 29, 2016 at 12:17 am

    I’ve been watching the NFL since 1968. Stopped watching two nweeks ago. No plans to go back. These protest have ruined it for me. Their argument and stance is bogus. The game isn’t what it was this just put it over the tipping point. I miss the 1970 football that used to be, that was NFL football, today is a joke, a shadow of what the game was. Now we have this foolishness. I gave up my season tickets, I stopped watching on Sunday. The future is soccer its a more physical game than what the NFL is today. And Goodell can go straight to H________

    Reply | Report comment
  240. John Smith says:
    September 29, 2016 at 7:43 am

    I used to go to 3-5 games a year and watch all I could on TV.Watched 1 preseason game this year and then the disrespect to the flag started.I have not watched another game and will not attend a game this year till the NFL can control the players.If they want to disrespect the flaf let them do it from the stands.They have every right to protest just as I have to boycott.

    Reply | Report comment
  241. Ted Hurtz says:
    September 29, 2016 at 2:48 pm

    between the politics and the blatant one sided refs who support the nfl darlings of the moment, see donkeys and patriots of late – its all jumped shark for me! F the WWNFL!

    Reply | Report comment
  242. Jack says:
    September 29, 2016 at 8:46 pm

    There used to be a stated or non-stated applied professional principle practice in society: When you go to work, leave your personal politics at home.

    Apparently America hating radical leftists in society, incited, stoked by the head radical leftist Obama and their financier George Soros, and their street thug terrorists BLM, is reversing that professional principle to the detriment of all, which of course is by intent.

    Reply | Report comment
  243. Roy says:
    October 2, 2016 at 1:07 pm

    I used to watch the NFL to see football, not to look into the players politics and world view. Now I get my football watching college football exclusively. I get my politics on cable news and opinion shows.

    Reply | Report comment

