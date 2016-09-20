Two Mothers Found Drunk In NH Parking Lot With Infants, Police Say

SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – Two mothers are facing child endangerment charges after they were found in a New Hampshire mall parking lot allegedly drunk with two infants.
Salem Police said Monday just after 6 p.m. an officer found two women in the parking lot, one of them lying in a puddle while holding an infant above her head.
Police said both women showed “obvious signs of intoxication” and admitted they had been drinking.
The women were the biological parents of 1-month-old and 4-month-old children.
“Officers noticed that the females were barely able to stand, let alone care for the infants,” Salem Police said.
Baylie Lecolst, 22, and Amber Giordano, 24, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The women were released on personal recognizance and are scheduled to be arraigned on October 31.
Family members took custody of both infants.
One Comment
These white trash are destroying America. I hate to say this but the white trash are worse than all of those n-word out there.
Too young to have children but won’t put them up for adoption. Sad. I’m sure this wasn’t the first time and it probably won’t be the last. Courts can intervene, but where there’s a will, there’s a way and you either have the mentality to put your children first or you don’t. They don’t.
P.S. STFU Marcos Montana. Your name suggests you’re Hispanic. Do you want people calling you derogatory slang terms for Hispanics? Trash is trash. It knows no race, gender or ethnicity. You’re living proof.
Just want to point out that my wife is 24 years old and we have a 6 month old together whom she would never think of taking out drinking and whom we both work full time to support and would never think of putting up for adoption.. or take out drinking for that matter. Age is only a number in some cases where the person is mentally mature enough to act like the adult they are.