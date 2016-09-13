Suspect In Methuen Mom’s Murder Has History Of Abusing Victim

METHUEN (CBS) — The man wanted in connection to the murder of a Methuen woman had served time in prison for assaulting the victim.

According to court documents, Emilio DeLarosa, 32, of Lawrence, was released from state prison in January after receiving a four-year sentence in 2014 for kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend, Wanda Rosa.

Rosa, 29, was found unresponsive in her home early Monday morning. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say Rosa was killed while the couple’s 4-year-old son was nearby.

“Our major concern is the well-being of the child and to ascertain the whereabouts of Mr. DeLarosa,” said Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Police say DeLarosa took the boy from the home and dropped him off at a relative’s house, who then called police.

Emilio de la Rosa. (Methuen Police Department)

DeLarosa also assaulted Rosa in 2011. Shortly after, she filed a restraining order writing, “he grabbed me by my neck the day before telling me this child is going to be left without a mom… I’m scared for my life along with my child’s life.”

A GoFundMe page has been created in Rosa’s honor to help support her son. According to the page, additional funds raised will go to local agencies that support victims of domestic violence.

A murder warrant has been issued for DeLarosa. Police are urging anyone with information about him to contact them.