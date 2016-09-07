Newton Man Charged In Connection With Fatal Crash At Sweet Tomatoes

NEWTON (CBS) – A Newton man has been indicted in connection with the fatal crash at a restaurant earlier this year.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office announced that 55-year-old Bradford Casler has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of operating a motor vehicle to endanger in connection with the crash at Sweet Tomatoes Restaurant on March 1.

Bradford Casler. (WBZ-TV)

Casler was allegedly operating a Volkswagen SUV on Chestnut Street in Newton when he allegedly crossed over Washington Street, hit several cars and crashed through the front of the restaurant.

Two victims, 32-year-old Gregory Morin of Newton and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele of Watertown were pronounced dead at the scene. Seven other people suffered serious injuries.

Eleanor Miele and Gregory Morin (Family Photo/WBZ-TV)

Casler will be arraigned at a future date that has not been determined yet.

Eleanor Miele’s mother says the driver must be held accountable.

“I don’t know much about the man, somebody said he had three different automobile things, he was sick or something, but he has to be accountable to for something, even if they take his license away,” Eleanor Desmond told WBZ-TV. “But we want to find out what is what and that’s how I feel. I just think it should be brought to justice.”

The city of Newton is installing safety barriers in front of the restaurant, but a reopening date remains unclear.

