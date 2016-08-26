Teen Thrives On Diamond Years After Signature Run Around Fenway Bases

BOSTON (CBS) – At seven years old, Jordan Leandre wasn’t sure if he would lose his leg, let alone play baseball again. Nearly a decade later, he’s thriving on the diamond.

While battling bone cancer in 2007, Leandre grabbed the spotlight when he sang the National Anthem at Fenway Park and ran the bases prior to the night’s Red Sox game.

Nearly a decade later, Leandre is cancer-free and a first baseman for the Dennis-Yarmouth High School baseball team.

On Thursday night he suited up to play in the 23rd annual Oldtime Baseball Game in Cambridge. The game raised money for local charity Boston vs. Bullies.

Prior to the game, Leandre reflected on his 2007 moment in the spotlight, and how far he’s come.

“When I was little I could’ve lost my leg. I could’ve lost my life. Then being in a wheelchair, I wasn’t sure when I would be able to walk,” he said. “I had to go through learning that again. I didn’t think I’d be able to play baseball, definitely not.”