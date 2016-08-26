WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Teen Thrives On Diamond Years After Signature Run Around Fenway Bases

August 26, 2016 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Fenway Park, Old Time Baseball Game, Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) – At seven years old, Jordan Leandre wasn’t sure if he would lose his leg, let alone play baseball again. Nearly a decade later, he’s thriving on the diamond.

While battling bone cancer in 2007, Leandre grabbed the spotlight when he sang the National Anthem at Fenway Park and ran the bases prior to the night’s Red Sox game.

Nearly a decade later, Leandre is cancer-free and a first baseman for the Dennis-Yarmouth High School baseball team.

Jordan Leandre. (WBZ-TV)

Jordan Leandre. (WBZ-TV)

On Thursday night he suited up to play in the 23rd annual Oldtime Baseball Game in Cambridge. The game raised money for local charity Boston vs. Bullies.

Prior to the game, Leandre reflected on his 2007 moment in the spotlight, and how far he’s come.

“When I was little I could’ve lost my leg. I could’ve lost my life. Then being in a wheelchair, I wasn’t sure when I would be able to walk,” he said. “I had to go through learning that again. I didn’t think I’d be able to play baseball, definitely not.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch