Former Pastor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minor

August 23, 2016 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Manchester NH, Manchester Police
Stephen Jesmer. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A former New Hampshire pastor was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Stephen Jesmer was a pastor at Dialogue Church on Pine Street in Manchester when he allegedly committed the sexual assaults.

An investigation into Jesmer’s alleged actions began several months ago.

He was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three counts of felonious sexual assault and one count of witness tampering.

Manchester Police said Dialogue Church staff members have been “highly cooperative” with the investigation.

