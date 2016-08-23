Former Pastor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minor

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A former New Hampshire pastor was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Stephen Jesmer was a pastor at Dialogue Church on Pine Street in Manchester when he allegedly committed the sexual assaults.
An investigation into Jesmer’s alleged actions began several months ago.
He was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three counts of felonious sexual assault and one count of witness tampering.
Manchester Police said Dialogue Church staff members have been “highly cooperative” with the investigation.
One Comment
I once said my 1 year old daughter had sexy legs, I can relate to this perv.