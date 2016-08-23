Man On Mission To Clean Every Gravestone At Cape Cod Cemetery

WEST DENNIS (CBS) – Cleaning up history, with care and respect. It’s happening at a cemetery on the Cape.
“In this guy’s case, about 110 years of dirt,” says Charlie McGibbon as he scrubs a headstone in the West Dennis Cemetery.
Charlie has made it his mission to clean every gravestone there.
“These are museums. They’re the history of the town. These people paved the way for us, so we owe it to them, we really do, and that’s what drives me,” he says.
He’s been doing the work for three years. “I started at the corner, and I’m up to probably 800 stones,” he says.
One at a time, Charlie carefully scrubs the old headstones then applies a biological spray that penetrates the stone and kills bacteria without harming the environment. When he started, almost all the gravestones were black and unreadable, now most of them are clean and in great shape.
“When I see the stones clean, it’s really rewarding. It’s unbelievable,” he says.
Charlie chose this cemetery for his labors because his parents are buried here. He does this hard work three or four days every week, for free. He hopes to finish cleaning every headstone at the West Dennis cemetery next summer.
Charlie says, “this is part of the community just as much as a living person is.”
“These things are monuments to the people who were here and the hardships they went through. They didn’t want to be forgotten,” he says.
Charlie also researches the genealogy of each person buried at the cemetery and gives that information to the town. The hope is that it will become a searchable data base.
Volunteers also work cleaning headstones in other Dennis cemeteries. On Sunday the town is holding a training session for anyone who wants to join the cleanup efforts.
One Comment
I sure hope they know what they are doing .. One thing I would like to know is if they have permission from the cemetery because these headstones belong to someone’s family.. Depending on what he is using it could cause damage to these old stones.
Ditto what wedding etiquette said about harming old stones. Those stones should not be touched at all let alone scrubbed and any kind of agent applied to it. He just accelerated the deterioration of them. It is against the law in many areas and people have been charged and fined. The town needs to catch up with the times.
This man probably means well, but he is likely to be doing more harm than good.
Such negative comments, ladies. Charlie has permission to do this work, has been trained to do it properly , has the complete support of living relatives whose family members are in this cemetery and is preserving (not harming) these gravestones. I give cemetery walks for the Dennis Historical Society and it is such a pleasure to be able to show stones that can be read, appreciated and look almost new. Charlie is an outstanding volunteer. It’s amazing what one man can accomplish when he dedicates himself to a worth cause! Bless you, Charlie!
Hi Terri, Thank you for your feedback to the negative comments. His work is very valuable, as I volunteer to locate and upload photos of headstones for http://www.Find A Grave.com and many times the stones can’t be read. What a wonderful resource he is to his community!
Thank you for your wonderful service Charlie. You’re a very kind thoughtful person.
Who are you people? I guess the old adage “No good turn goes unpunished” is true. I can’t believe the negative feedback. Maybe this is why a request to interview Charlie a year ago was graciously denied by him. Maybe he knew that the negative side of human nature would take over. I am ashamed of these women whose comments are so critical. Keep going, Charlie.
Would love more info.
What an inspiration! I would love to know which product he uses, just to compare. I began cleaning my family’s gravestones this year with a safe product that can be sprayed on every couple of months. God bless you, Charlie.
It’s called D/2, a biological spray. Rain helps it keep working by rinsing off the gravestones with every storm. It works more slowly in the cold of winter, but snow has the same rinsing effect.
Where can I find information on the materials and procedures Charlie is using to clean the tombstones? I am too far away to go to the training session. Thank you–you have inspired me to get to work in my area! You are awesome Charlie!
What an amazing thing he is doing. You can look at the before and after pictures at http://www.findagrave.com/cgi-bin/fg.cgi?page=cr&GScid=2141392&GRid=99286655&CRid=2141392&. Click on view interments
My hat goes off to Charlie. I have been trying to do work in a Cemetery in Savage Maryland going on my second year. The Cemetery dates back to 1884. I have had nothing but grief from the person that is suppose to be overseeing the grounds. I have managed to have a couple clean-ups and had a couple that were doing a great job of cleaning markers. I have discovered much of the history by using a weed wacker. Found a Veteran that was killed on D-Day and another that died in a German Prison Camp. I have read a number of nice comments but then there are also the folks that have nothing better to do than complain and look for the bad.
I would love to talk to Charlie to find out what he uses to clean the stones.. I am a Vietnam Veteran and last year I began identifying and mapping all the Vererans in a Cemetery in Foster, RI. We have stones that date back to the Revolution and I would like to begin the cleaning process, but I do not want to damage the stones. I can be reached on FB, or i can be reached at (407) 461-9568
considering that many cemetaries do not even allow rubbings, any more, I think the few commenters who raised concerns aren’t being “negative.” It’s a fair concern to have.
cemeteries
sorry
I find it disconcerting that this man has taken it upon himself (no matter how well-intentioned) to clean every stone in that cemetery. Those lots are PRIVATELY OWNED. Were I to have relatives and antecedents buried there, only to find he’d taken it upon himself to clean them, I’d be furious. I like the patina of age. And I like a bit of lichen on my old family stones. They’ve earned their look.
What this man is doing is tantamount to vandalism. In that video, that sea of white marble stones looks inconsistent with how this cemetery has gained its age. It’s as though everyone died at precisely the same time.
He’s a well-intentioned vandal, in my view.
Too many families never pay private stone-cleaning businesses to clean their family headstones. More groups could take on what this man is doing, civic groups, high school community service groups, etc. There’s a lot to be learned from spending a day in a cemetery. He is making history accessible again. Thank you, Charlie!
God Bless this man for his efforts & dedication.
I wish knew what he is using to clean the headstones. I have many family stones that I would like to clean. Thank you for your service.
love to know what to use to clean my families stones and the final coat to keep them clean.
I am one of several community members who is in the process of placing an American Flag on all of our veterans graves in Benton, Illinois. We have over 2300 interred here. We started last year and are continuing our searches of more graves buried under the soil where the veteran markers were unearthed last year. It is a huge project with many volunteers. We have stones from the 1700’s and maybe further back. It has been very difficult to locate our heroes with old stones that are not readable. Is there any way Mr McGibbon or someone there contact me via email? We are wanting to do that here with permission of our cemetery board. I think it is a wonderful thing! May God Bless him in his compassion for those gone before us! Thank you for a great story!
As a person who cares for four cemeteries in our town (mowing, interring, monument foundations, etc.) I would love to know what he uses to clean the stones. We have some dating back to the 1700’s and we have been asked to clean these old stones (by family members and the town) so that we can read them. We know that we are missing some veterans that served our country by not being able to read the stones and therefore not putting flags out for Memorial day. Thank you Charlie! Coming to the Cape soon for vacation and FB with the name of the cleaner. Thanks, Cemetery Grandpa
I would also like to know the products that he uses.
It’s called D/2, a biological spray. Rain helps it keep working by rinsing off the gravestones with every storm. It works more slowly in the cold of winter, but snow has the same rinsing effect.
God Bless you Charlie. To me you are a hero. We need more people like you in this world.